John Callahan Jr., a resident of Bonita Springs, Fla., former long-term resident of Huntington, N.Y., and part-time resident of West Tisbury, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022. He was born in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. to John and Pansy Tilley Callahan. Growing up, “Johnny,” as he was known to his family and friends, dove into his first love, athletics. He became a great athlete and coach, and achieved many honors in basketball and baseball in the North Country and Huntington. That competitive spirit would shape his zest for life, and the relationships created along the way. He was the first of his family to attend college (Hartwick College, in Oneonta, N.Y.), where he met the love of his life, Barbara, and lifelong friends with whom he was in contact until his death.

