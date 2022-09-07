Read full article on original website
Your Radio Place
Bobcats Beat St. C on Youth Volleyball Night
The Cambridge High School volleyball team showed off for the future Bobcats with a 3-0 win over St. Clairsville on Youth Volleyball Night at Cambridge High School. The Bobcats swept the Buckeye 8 match by scores of 25-22, 25-13, and 25-19 to improve their record to 4-4 for the season.
Ohio University brings in record-setting first year class to Athens Campus
ATHENS, Ohio -The anticipation for the college fall semester 2022 has been building for some time and now it’s official as Ohio University has welcomed the largest first-year class of students in the institution’s 218-year history. The University also enrolled more students from underrepresented groups in its incoming...
Waynesburg Woman dead after Crash on SR 800 near New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash that happened near New Philadelphia Thursday. According to officials 68-year-old Rhonda Horner of Waynesburg was driving northbound on SR 800 when her vehicle went to the right of the roadway and over an embankment. Horner was pronounced dead at Autumn Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
State Highway Patrol will be at the Belmont County fair to look for new hires
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – The Belmont County Fair is underway and now the Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking to take advantage of the crowd to seek people looking for a job with the department. The post is meeting and offering applications to anyone interested in working for the...
“Food Truck Friday” in downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Today is the final “Food Truck Friday” of the year. Sponsored by the Cambridge Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni, the event features various local food trucks that feature a variety of delicious entrees and deserts right in the heart of downtown Cambridge from 4 to 8 p.m.. The trucks will set up right in front of Cambridge City Hall on the street in the 800 block of Wheeling Avenue (the street will be closed during the event). Beer and live music will be provided as well. Bring a lawn chair and kick-off the weekend with co-workers and friends in beautiful downtown Cambridge.
Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS training sesssion in Cambridge Sept 14-16
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–As recent, tragic events in Texas and other places have shown, a well coordinated response to an active shooter incident is critical for a hopeful outcome. With that in mind, Guernsey County officials are finalizing plans on a training opportunity for area fire, EMS and law enforcement. According...
