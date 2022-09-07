Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
How to create a customizable fitness interface in iOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Staying active can be a hard task to stay on top of, but iniOS 16, Apple allows you to create the ultimate fitness-based customization layout throughout your devices to help you stay on track. Here's how to do it.
Apple Insider
How to generate AI art with Stable Diffusion on a Mac
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An app called Diffusion Bee lets users run the Stable Diffusion machine learning model locally on their Apple SiliconMac to create AI-generated art. Here's how to get started.
Apple Insider
iOS 15.7, macOS 12.6 now available for older devices
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has released a complete set of updates spanningiOS, iPadOS, and macOS to ensure users can stay up to date without upgrading to iOS 16 or buying newer supported products.
Apple Insider
Samsung S95B TV review, Sonos rumors, Netatmo lock, & more on HomeKit Insider
On this week's episode of the HomeKit Insider podcast, your hosts review the Samsung S95B quantum dot OLED TV, discuss recent Sonos rumors, break down Ring's new encryption option, and more!. It was a busy week in the smart home world. During IFA 2022, Netatmo has confirmed that its previously-announced...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
Safari 16.0 for iOS 16 gains AVIF image format support
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Safari 16.0 has been released for Apple's ecosystem, with the latest version of the browser for iOS 16 now able to open AVIF images ahead of similar support in macOS Ventura and iPadOS.
Apple Insider
Google also has iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets - here's what they look like
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — As Apple rolls outiOS 16, Google has revealed widgets for Search, Maps, and more — although some of them won't arrive for weeks.
Apple Insider
Am I the only one thinking this?
Apple is merging iOS and macOS little by little. Monterey OS is missing third party programming languages as PHP and JAVA and others... Ventura is aesthetically enhanced to look more iOS and the features are also available to iPad Pro.... IDK, something is going on that we aren't aware yet.
Apple Insider
Preorders for iPhone 14 Pro lineup strong, iPhone 14 Plus weak
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An initial check on preorders by TF Securities analystMing-Chi Kuo occurring the weekend after Apple's launch event seems to show Apple is enjoying good demand for the iPhone 14 generation compared to the iPhone 13. However, it seems the bulk of the attention is for Apple's Pro range.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 battery capacities revealed in filing
Apple only ever talks about battery life in hours of use, but now specific details have been revealed -- and two of the four iPhone 14 models have increased battery capacities. Apple's listing of battery capacity in terms of hours is practical in the sense that it is what most...
Apple Insider
iTunes album syncing seems broken, any fix?
Bought an EP a few months back. Good stuff. Couple months later I bought the follow-up full album and it has 2 tracks from the EP on it. All should be okay, right? Because Apple knows the tracks are the same. And they do know, kind of. But they don't *really* know how to deal with it, because my full album shows up with tracks 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11....
Apple Insider
Apple releases tvOS 16 with Matter support, HDR10+ & other minor updates
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — One of the main new features is support for Matter, a unifying smart home standard that allows products to work with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings, among other automation platforms.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone subscription may still arrive in 2022
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A monthly AppleiPhone subscription bundle is still on the way, with a package combining hardware and services like Apple One still rumored to be coming soon.
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you ...
Apple Insider
Apple UK closing stores to mark Queen's funeral
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — All Apple Stores in the UK will operate at reduced capacity at the start of Her Majesty the Queen's lying in state, then close entirely on her funeral day, September 19.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 & iOS 15.7 updaters hit with App Store terms & conditions bug
Users who were trying to accept new App Store terms and conditions in the wake of the iOS 16 or iOS 15.7 updates were getting blocked by a recurring error. New terms and conditions sometimes appear when opening the App Store for the first time after a software update. Users who clicked agree were met with an undefined error, likely related to the volume of users updating.
Apple Insider
Apple faces Mexican competition probe over App Store fees
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple, along with Google, may face yet another competition probe from regulators in Mexico, after a former telecommunications chief filed a complaint against tech giants on Friday.
Amid Heat On Workplace Safety Issues, Amazon Loses Workplace Safety Head
Amazon.com Inc's AMZN top executive supervising workplace health and safety is leaving in October, CNBC reports citing an internal memo. Heather MacDougall, who joined Amazon in 2019 from the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, will depart effective October 7 to pursue other opportunities outside Amazon. Becky Gansert, VP of...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra & Series 8 savings: save $200 on 2 or up to 20% off AppleCare
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — As theApple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra make their way to store shelves, now is the time to pick up the latest smartwatches at a discount, with preorder savings in effect on sporty and elegant styles.
Apple Insider
iOS 16's Clean Energy Charging arriving later in 2022
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has worked hard to reduce thecarbon footprint of the company as a whole, and it's making its products work in a more environmentally-minded way. In an upcoming update due later in 2022, Apple will add a feature to iOS 16 called Clean Energy Charging.
Apple Insider
New video shows how Crash Detection works on iPhone 14 and Apple Watch
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has shared a new video that explains how its new Crash Detection feature can detect serious car crashes and alert emergency responders automatically.
