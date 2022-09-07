Terry Dean Tennyson, 72, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, with complications from dementia. He was surrounded by music, singing, and the love of his family. Terry was born September 30, 1949 in Wichita Kansas to Phillip and Verla Tennyson. Terry graduated from Plainville High School and attended college at Fort Hays State University as well as Brown Mackie College.

