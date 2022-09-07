Read full article on original website
Terry Dean Tennyson, 72, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, with complications from dementia. He was surrounded by music, singing, and the love of his family. Terry was born September 30, 1949 in Wichita Kansas to Phillip and Verla Tennyson. Terry graduated from Plainville High School and attended college at Fort Hays State University as well as Brown Mackie College.
TOWANDA, Kansas – Friday’s Buhler-Circle game was more of an endurance test than it was a football game. The Thunderbirds converted a number of big plays against perennial Class 4A contender Buhler, a 4A semifinalist a year ago, and held a 38-26 lead with 8:12 remaining to play.
Augusta Teachers Receive Andrea Cassell Books
On Saturday, September 10, Lori’s EmporiYum hosted Andrea Cassell, award-winning author of her famous children’s series, ‘Kibby’, to do a book signing for four lucky Augusta local teachers. Lori Heppler, owner of Lori’s EmporiYum, held a raffle to win a signed copy of Cassell’s latest addition, ‘Kibby Gets a Little Sister’.
