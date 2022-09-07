Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
2-0 Vandals Football at 2-0 North Mac Tonight
The only two remaining undefeated teams in the South Central Conference will meet tonight as the Vandals will travel to Virden tonight to take on the North Mac Panthers. Vandals Coach Jason Clay says North Mac will be a major test for the Vandals tonight. And, North Mac Coach Patrick...
i70sports.com
Area Teams Begin Play in Montgomery County Invitational Tournament on Friday
Three area volleyball teams will begin play in the Montgomery County Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Friday evening. The tournament which is also known as “A Grace-Filled Tourney” serves as an event that raises awareness about infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy, or INAD, and to raise funds for INAD research, the Make A Wish Foundations and the Grace Scholarship. Ramsey, St. Elmo-Brownstown and Vandalia will be three of the 16 teams competing, beginning with pool play on Friday.
Effingham Radio
Keaton Ray Gabel, 16
Keaton Ray Gabel, 16 of Watson, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. A celebration of Keaton’s life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Crossroots Church in Effingham with visitation from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service. Keaton will be laid to rest at the Watson Cemetery in a private family service. Memorial donations may be given to Keaton’s family. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 28-September 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donald Lloyd, 43 of Staunton, is charged with residential burglary and criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an August 27 incident.
newschannel20.com
Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
KSDK
3 fun fall events in Edwardsville to add to your list
Located just a short drive from St. Louis, Edwardsville, Illinois is bringing all the fall excitement with many fun events. Following a spectacular debut outdoor performance in 2021, Opera Edwardsville returns to Edwardsville City Park with a star-studded line up of guest artists. A musical program of operatic highlights and Broadway favorites will be performed by OE guest artists. OE welcomes sopranos Emily Birsan and Sofia Troncoso, mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, and Tenor Eric Ferring in performance alongside a special guest appearance in celebration of OE's fifth anniversary from OE's Artistic Advisor and Grammy Award-winning soprano, Christine Brewer.
WAND TV
One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle crash Thursday evening in Morgan County. According to police, James W. Farmer, 60, of Waverly, Illinois was traveling east on Illinois 104, just west of Ginder Lane, at the same time Aaron T. Marshall, 48, of Franklin, Illinois was traveling in the same direction behind Farmer.
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents
Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Sorento School not allowed to join Mt. Olive District
In January the Bond County Community Unit School District No. 2 School Board voted to close the Sorento School at the end of the 2022 school year. Reasons for closing were due to falling enrollment, an increase in the cost of doing business and labor shortages. The 107 students of...
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
wlds.com
One Dead in Car vs. Vehicle Crash on IL Route 104
One person died last night on Illinois Route 104 in Morgan County in a two-vehicle crash. Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson says the crash occurred at approximately 8:30 last night between a passenger car and a motorcycle on Illinois Route 104 in front of GFL Environmental formerly known as Buster’s Sanitation. The 60-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car was not injured.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 8th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia man on multiple charges. Kenneth Fair of East McCord is being held in the Marion County Jail for alleged domestic battery, criminal trespass to state supported land, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is...
wlds.com
Three Men Arrested For Stealing Guns From Springfield, Menard County Police Vehicles
Three men were arrested last week for stealing weapons from vehicles belong to the Springfield Police and a Menard County law enforcement agency. WAND-TV in Decatur reports that the case all started with Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies receiving a call about stolen Air pods and a firearm. Decatur Police served a search warrant at a home in Cerro Gordo on August 26th for the items. Inside the home, officers found a Macon County Sheriff’s office Remington shotgun and body armor as well as several stolen items from the Decatur area. Officers say 19 year old Blaine Manks of Decatur was living there, but fled when police arrived at the scene.
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
newschannel20.com
Lights Out: University of Illinois students volunteer to turn off campus lights
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Students at the University of Illinois can volunteer to shut off-campus building lights for the weekend through the Illini Lights Out (ILO) program. This will help save campus energy and money and reduce carbon emissions. Students can volunteer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
newschannel20.com
One arrested after large fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is facing possible charges after a large fight in Springfield. Police were on the scene after they say several people got into a fight on Wednesday. We're told that the fight happened at the corner of 8th Street and Black Avenue. One person...
104.1 WIKY
Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found
The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
advantagenews.com
Juvenile dies in Alton crash
A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
