Veru, Inc. (VERU) Confirms Date for FDA Advisory Committee Meeting to Review Emergency Use Authorization for Sabizabulin for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at High Risk for ARDS

Pfizer Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For GBS Vaccine Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Pfizer’s PFE lead drug GBS6 or PF-06760805 for the prevention of invasive GBS disease due to the vaccine serotypes in newborns and young infants by active immunization of their mothers during pregnancy. The regulatory grant is...
StreetInsider.com
Presents Positive Safety and Efficacy Data from the Completed Phase 1 Dose Escalation Cohort of ICT01 plus Pembrolizumab in the EVICTION Trial at ESMO Congress 2022
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Broad antitumor immune responses and demonstration of durable disease control from solid tumor patients who previously failed one or more checkpoint-inhibitor regimen, across a range of ICT01 doses in combination with pembrolizumab.
U.S. FDA And European Medicines Agency Accepted Pfizer's Hair Loss Candidate Submission For Review
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review Pfizer’s PFE New Drug Application (NDA) for ritlecitinib for adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with alopecia areata. The regulatory agency is expected to make a decision in the second-quarter of 2023. The submission is...
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Magnus Medical Receives FDA Clearance for the SAINT Neuromodulation System for Non-Invasive, Individualized and Precise Treatment of Severe Depression
BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Magnus Medical, Inc., a medical device company and developer of brain stimulation technology for treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the SAINT TM Neuromodulation System for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medications in the current episode. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005228/en/ Magnus Medical is a developer of brain stimulation technology for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. The company received U.S. FDA Breakthrough...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Parkinson’s Patients’ Quality of Life Enhanced With Mirapex: Trial Data
Mirapex (pramipexole) improved the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease compared to a placebo, according to a pooled analysis of several clinical trials. Quality of life improvements were seen regardless of disease stage, duration of treatment, or quality of life assessments before treatment. This analysis provided new...
investing.com
Amylyx's ALS drug gets U.S. FDA panel's backing in rare turnaround
(Reuters) -Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on Wednesday secured the support of external advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, months after the panel rejected it over issues with trial data. In a rare second meeting, the FDA panel voted 7 to 2 in favor...
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
Nature.com
Time to CT scan for patients with acute severe neurological symptoms: a quality assurance study
Emergent brain computed tomography (CT) scan allows for identification of patients presenting with acute severe neurological symptoms in whom medical and surgical interventions may be lifesaving. The aim of this study was to evaluate if time to CT from arrival at the emergency department exceeded 30Â min in patients admitted with acute severe neurological symptoms. This was a retrospective register-based quality assurance study. We identified patients admitted to the emergency department with acute severe neurological symptoms between April 1st, 2016 and September 30th, 2020. Data were retrieved from the registry of acute medical team activations. We considered that time to CT from arrival at the emergency department should not exceed 30Â min in more than 10% of patients. A total of 559 patients were included. Median time from arrival at the emergency department until CT scan was 24Â min (IQR 16"“35) in children (<"‰18Â years), 10Â min (IQR 7"“17) for adults (18"“59Â years), and 11Â min (IQR 7"“16) for elders (>"‰60Â years). This time interval exceeded 30Â min for 8.2% (95% CI 6.1"“10.9) of all included patients, 35.3% of children, 5.9% of adults, and 8.6% of elders. No children died within 30Â days. The 30-day mortality was 21.3% (95% CI 16.4"“27) in adults, and 43.9% (95% CI 38.2"“49.8) in elders. Time from arrival at our emergency department until brain CT scan exceeded 30Â min in 8.2% of all included patients but exceeded the defined quality aim in children and could be improved.
neurologylive.com
New Study on COVID-19 Vaccinations in MS, FDA Lifts Hold on SRP-5051, Implantable Loop Recorder and Atrial Fibrillation
Neurology News Network for the week ending September 10, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Through a new collaborative effort, a group of investigators will assess immune response to COVID-19 vaccinations in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), with the goal to learn how the number and timing of vaccine doses effects antibody levels and duration in the disease.The research project is a substudy of the larger COVER-MS Project, and was announced in a new partnership between Accelerated Cure Project (ACP), Quest Diagnostics, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Behind the project is ACP’s iConquerMS People-Powered Research Network, for which members will have input on research questions for the study. In total, the study will gather patient-reported survey data on 300 participants from the original 1600-person study. Previously, in early January 2022, initial findings from COVER-MS were published. All told, COVD-19 vaccine reactogenicity profiles and the associated factors were similar between patients with MS and the general population. In that retrospective analysis, investigators intended to generate real-world MS-specific vaccine safety information, particularly in the context of specific disease-modifying therapies.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Dolutegravir-based Antiretroviral Therapies for HIV-1 Effective in Pregnancy
Dolutegravir is a more recently approved ART that is a part of a once-a-day regimen found to be more effective, easier to tolerate, and less likely to create new drug resistance in people with HIV-1 compared with other antiretroviral drugs. A new study found that dolutegravir (Tivicay)-based antiretroviral therapies (ART)...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to AMB-05X for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor
AMB-05X has been granted fast track designation for the treatment of patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor of the knee by the FDA. The FDA has granted fast track designation to AMB-05X for the treatment of patients with tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) of the knee, according to AmMax Bio.1.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastim for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
The FDA has approved eflapegrastim-xnst injection for adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs linked with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The FDA approved eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer...
massdevice.com
FDA warns of clip lock issue on some Abbott MitraClip heart valves
The FDA alerted healthcare providers about potential malfunctions with the Abbott (NYSE:ABT) MitraClip clip delivery systems. On Sept. 8, Abbott issued an urgent medical device correction. It informed providers of an increased rate of reports of clip lock malfunctions. Users observed malfunctions both before and after clip deployment. The FDA...
Women travelling from US to get abortions in UK after Roe v Wade overturned
Women have travelled from America to get abortions in the UK after millions of women lost their legal right to have one in the US, providers have said.One of the UK’s leading abortion providers told The Independent US women have flown over to access their services since Roe v Wade - the landmark decision that legalised abortion nationwide in 1973 - was overturned by the US Supreme Court in June. Since then, abortion services across the US have profoundly changed, with most of the states who have rapidly curtailed pregnancy terminations in the wake of Roe’s dismantling choosing not to allow...
pharmacytimes.com
New Data Show Farxiga Lowers Risk of Cardiovascular Death in Patients With Heart Failure
Pre-specified pooled analysis from phase 3 trials demonstrates 14% reduction in CV mortality and from any cause by 10% in individuals with HF, irrespective of ejection fraction. Dapagliflozin (Farxiga; AstraZeneca) demonstrated mortality benefit compared with the placebo, in individuals with heart failure (HF), in new results from a pooled analysis...
targetedonc.com
Olaparib Maintenance Therapy Benefits Newly Diagnosed Advanced, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial presented at ESMO 2022 support maintenance therapy with olaparib in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. After 7 years of follow-up, maintenance therapy with olaparib (Lynparza) for 2 years reduced risk for death by 45% vs placebo in patients with newly diagnosed advanced, BRCA-positive ovarian cancer, according to data from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial (NCT01844986) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1-2.
investing.com
Imugene doses first patient in Phase 2 clinical trial
Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has dosed the first patient in the nextHERIZON Phase 2 clinical trial investigating the biotech’s immunotherapy candidate HER-Vaxx in combination with chemotherapy or pembrolizumab in patients with HER-2+ gastric cancer. The first patient was dosed at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Adelaide, Australia, under the...
FDA panel backs much-debated ALS drug in rare, 2nd review
WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of federal health advisers voted Wednesday to recommend approval for an experimental drug to treat Lou Gehrig’s disease, a remarkable turnaround for the much-debated medication that was previously rejected by the same group earlier this year. The Food and Drug Administration advisers voted...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Statin Therapy Shows Link to Reduction of All-Cause, Cardiovascular Death
The findings also indicate that that treatment may have protective CV and limb benefits for those with kidney failure and concomitant peripheral artery disease. Statin therapy has been associated with reductions in the risk of all-cause death, cardiovascular (CV)-related death, and composite adverse limb outcomes of endovascular therapy (EVT) and amputation, according to the results of a study published in JAMA Network Open.
