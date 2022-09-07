HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL — Official Trailer Debuts; Premiering Exclusively On The Roku Channel September 16th!

Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Nina Parker Talks Cancel Culture, Fashion And Her New Netflix Show ‘Buy My House’
Nina Parker spoke with MADAMENOIRE about her meteoric rise in entertainment, why she'll never be canceled, and what fans can expect on her new Netflix show "Buy My House."
First footage from Avatar: The Way of Water is a glorious supercharge to the senses at D23
Early look at 3D sequel makes a splash, while Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge tease Indiana Jones 5 and there’s a taste of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"It Changed The Way I View Myself And My Life": People Are Revealing The Films That "Blew Their Mind," And I'm Adding Every Single One To My Watch List
"When those credits rolled, I cried for so long after, and I was a mess. I didn’t read the book before, so I was SHOCKED and at a loss for words. I watched it three times in a row the first time and bought multiple copies of the book."
‘Wendell and Wild’ Places Jordan Peele and Henry Selick at the Forefront of Animated Oscar Race
Almost 30 years after “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993), Henry Selick returns with “Wendell & Wild,” another stop-motion animated sensation that’s sure to generate acclaim throughout the industry. Co-written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Jordan Peele, the Netflix feature film debuted at the Toronto Film Festival and may have asserted itself as the new frontrunner for best animated feature. Based on Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman’s unpublished book of the same name, the film tells the story of two scheming demon brothers, Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of a 13-year-old Kat (Lyric Ross) to summon them to the...
Suga Mama goes bull riding in an exclusive first look at season 2 of Disney+'s 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'
Insider debuts a clip from next year's season two premiere of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," which will conclude the season one cliffhanger.
For Oprah Winfrey, 'Sidney' is an act of love for Poitier
TORONTO (AP) — Oprah Winfrey was discussing her profound affection for trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier — a longtime friend and mentor to her — when she was overcome by emotion during an interview on the upcoming documentary “ Sidney,” a life-spanning portrait. She plunged her head into her hands and cried, “I just love him so much.” Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Morgan Freeman, George Nelson, Robert Redford and Halle Berry were all interviewed in “Sidney,” and their reflections on the iconic performer and civil-rights activist are often illuminating. But “Sidney” means something intensely personal for Winfrey, a producer on the...
25 Easy-To-Miss Movie Details That'll Have You Wondering How You Missed Them The First Time Around
Big applause for all the screenwriters, production designers, costume designers, set decorators, and behind-the-scenes folks that add these hidden details to movies.
