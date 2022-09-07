Read full article on original website
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
kingsriverlife.com
Instructor Adam Hernandez and RC’s Wildland Fire Program
Wildfires are not a new phenomenon. For millennia, fires have been an integral part of a healthy ecosystem, though a problem has arisen in the last couple hundred years. People and the structures we build have become abundant, that in turn, has given rise to aggressive fire suppression efforts to keep people and buildings safe. While those efforts have kept many out of harms way for a long time, less fire means more fuel build up; more fuel means powerful, out of control fires. That’s where we find ourselves today, battling an out of balance ecosystem, where fire is unstoppable at times. The Reedley College Wildland Fire Program is working hard to train women and men to combat not just the fires that ravage our state on a yearly basis, but train them to help maintain the delicate balance that our forested areas need to have to be healthy.
GV Wire
Fresno Police Drop the Ball on Probe of Principal Striking Student
Even though Fresno police received a video in June depicting then-Wolters Elementary principal Brian Vollhardt striking a student, the case didn’t move to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office until Tuesday, officials said Thursday morning. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama attributed the delay to “system failures” within the...
AOL Corp
Shame on Fresno PD for mishandling report of a white principal striking a Black student
It took Fresno police three months to bring a case against a former white male principal in the Fresno Unified School District who is shown on a video hitting a Black boy. Police Chief Paco Balderrama blamed “system failures” within the department for the delay. That, frankly, is unacceptable.
Automatic license plate readers are watching you in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have a variety of different methods to preserve the law. One of those tools is one that you’ve probably been exposed to daily is the automated license plate recognition system (ALPR). ALPR systems will automatically take a picture of a vehicle and its license plate. Then, using optical character recognition […]
thesungazette.com
VA Clinic may march to Visalia
A preliminary plan recently filed with the City of Visalia would relocate the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic from the Tulare medical office park to downtown Visalia. In the plans, developer Josh Hausman of CBOC Visalia LLC has identified the location of the clinic as 500 N. Santa Fe St., the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance headquarters, now staffed by Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The two-story building would house a 32,000 square foot VA clinic more than four times larger than the current clinic located at 1050 N. Cherry St. in Tulare.
This is what sparked the Fork Fire and Power Fire
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released the causes of two wildfires that broke out this week in the Central Valley. On Saturday, officials with Cal Fire announced that both the Fork Fire burning in Madera County and Power Fire in Fresno County had been sparked by vehicles. Officials stressed the importance of making sure […]
HEAT WAVE: Old Town Clovis Farmers Market canceled
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Clovis Farmers Market has been canceled Friday due to the heat advisory in effect, the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T) officials announced Thursday. The organization made the decision for the safety of vendors and visitors. BOOT officials say Saturday’s Farmers Market on Pollasky is still on from […]
Air quality advisory issued for the San Joquin Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District have issued an air quality advisory for the region. On Thursday, air quality officials say that due to three active wildfires, high levels of smoke will impact the Central Valley, especially in the north portion. The advisory will remain in place […]
Shots fired outside of Tower District bar, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shots were fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s restaurant at the Tower District in Fresno, Friday night according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, 20 minutes after 9:00 p.m. they received a call about shots fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s. Upon their arrival, they learned that a man was attempting […]
GV Wire
Fresno Survives Record-Breaking Heat. Will Weekend Cooldown Bring Rain?
California’s merciless heat wave delivered record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday, but the state’s stressed electrical grid withstood the demand without rolling blackouts. Today’s forecast calls for a drop in temperatures, and the California Independent System Operator, which oversees the grid, is indicating it will have sufficient power at peak...
WATCH OUT: Scam calls pretending to be Fresno PD
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fraudulent caller has been contacting local residents pretending to be the Fresno Police Department, according to a warning issued by Fresno County Superior Court on Friday. Officials say various members of the public have alerted officials stating that someone pretending to be from the police department had contacted them […]
Are Cineworld’s Fresno theaters in jeopardy after bankruptcy filing?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Theaters around the globe, including some in the Central Valley, have been impacted by the effects of the pandemic and the rise of streaming services. Companies such as Cineworld have had to make emergency decisions to stay afloat. Cineworld owns 747 theaters and 9,139 screens globally. That number includes five theaters […]
Dine and Dish: A taste of Spain at Fresno's Mochuelo
Inside the Piccadilly Inn in northwest Fresno, you'll find Mochuelo, where each dish is designed to capture the spirit of Spanish tapas.
Central Section: Oregon-bound Jaeden Moore leads Central Valley Christian past Clovis North
CLOVIS, Calif. — Sometimes the game just comes down to sheer will and physicality. Oregon-bound Jaeden Moore and his Central Valley Christian team displayed that in a 23-9 win over Clovis North Friday at Veteran's Memorial Stadium. They had to play that way to compete with a physical ...
fresyes.com
What’s Hot & Happening September 9th – 11th 2022
Once the calendar hits September 1st, I’m ready to slip into a cozy sweater, light a fall-themed candle, and drink an abundance of pumpkin spice. Does September give you a certain feel?🍂. We put together a few happenings around town to get you out of the house and enjoy...
KMJ
Man With Gun Briefly Puts School on Lockdown in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A Fresno school was temporarily put on lockdown after police were called to look for a man in the area said to have a gun. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of Safford and Thomas Avenues around 11:00 a.m. for reports of a man walking around with a gun.
Hanford Sentinel
Lou Martinez wants return of service-leadership to City Council
It has been said that bosses say "go do," while leaders say "let's go do together." That mindset is at the core of former city councilman/Hanford Mayor Lou Martinez's re-election campaign. Martinez is running against incumbent Francisco Ramirez for Hanford's District D council seat, which covers much of Hanford's downtown...
Fork Fire: Crews reach 20% containment, 1000+ Madera Co. residents under evacuation orders, warnings
The Fork Fire roared to life at about 3:15 pm on Wednesday and has scorched 780 acres. Containment is at 5% as of Thursday morning.
benitolink.com
Highly contagious avian flu strain found in neighboring counties
Information provided by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it has detected the Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in 34 wild birds from across 13 countries including Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Mendocino, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.
What to do if you find an abandoned shopping cart?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An interesting pet peeve of mine is shopping carts not being returned to their proper locations. This can sometimes cause trouble with parking as well as make an employee’s job longer in order to retrieve the carts all over the parking lot. Then there is the ever-growing problem of stolen carts […]
