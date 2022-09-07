ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ars Technica

Apple raises iPhone 14 battery costs above pre-Batterygate levels

While the iPhone 14 hardware lineup costs largely the same as the previous generation, the cost of replacing the battery has gone up considerably, surpassing the prices Apple was charging before its 2016/2017 "Batterygate" reckoning. Replacing the battery in any of the iPhone 14 models will cost $99, up from...
Ars Technica

Google’s cost-cutting kills Pixelbook division

Google's hardware division continues to be unable to field a consistent, reliable hardware selection. A report from The Verge claims Google has "canceled the next version of its Pixelbook laptop and dissolved the team responsible for building it." This has been the case for several years, but the only new Chromebooks out there will be ones from third parties.
Ars Technica

Meta spins off PyTorch Foundation to make AI framework vendor neutral

Meta AI announced today that the governance of PyTorch, a popular open source deep learning framework, has moved to an independent organization called the PyTorch Foundation. It will operate as part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation, and its governing board includes representatives from Nvidia, Meta, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and AMD.
Ars Technica

Google and Amazon want more defense contracts, despite worker protests

Hundreds of Google workers and their supporters gathered near the company's downtown San Francisco offices Thursday, raising signs that read "No Tech for Apartheid" and filling the air with chants of "Tech from Amazon and Google! You can't claim that you are neutral!" Similar scenes unfolded outside Google and Amazon...
Ars Technica

Roku announces a cheaper subwoofer, updates $30 Express streaming device

Roku today announced new hardware with the budget-conscious in mind, including the $130 Roku Wireless Bass subwoofer and an updated Roku Express streaming device. The company also detailed Roku OS 11.5, which includes features that should mean less time spent helplessly clicking around for something to watch. Roku’s $130 Wireless...
Ars Technica

Intel publishes Arc GPU specifications as their launch creeps ever-nearer

Intel’s slow, steady drip of information about its upcoming Arc GPUs continued last week when the company released the final specs for its four A-series desktop graphics cards. As with the laptop GPUs the company announced earlier this year, the desktop Arc cards are split between the entry-level Arc 3, midrange Arc 5, and high-end Arc 7 tiers.
