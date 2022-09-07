Read full article on original website
Red and Black
CCSD dedicates space honoring Rev. David Nunnally Sr., Ileane Nunnally
Family, friends and community members gathered at the Clarke County School District administrative building front atrium on Thursday, Sept. 8 to celebrate the dedication of a plaque for Rev. David Nunnally Sr. and Ileane Nesbit Nunnally in the atrium. During the ceremony, their life and legacy was honored. LaKeisha Gantt,...
Red and Black
UGA Indian Student Association celebrates culture at Fall Fling
On Friday evening, the Memorial Hall Ballroom was filled with fall decor, Indian food and students excited to enjoy this year’s Fall Fling, hosted by the University of Georgia’s Indian Student Association. At the start of the night, students signed in and socialized before finding their seats to...
Red and Black
Athens-Clarke County discontinues mask mandate
Athens-Clarke County discontinued its mask mandate on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated ACC's COVID-19 community level to medium in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC’s Emergency Management Office. Last week, the COVID-19 community level in ACC was high, according...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Samford, pregame
Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
Red and Black
The Front Page: Mariah Parker resigns; Georgia defeats Oregon
In this episode, we bring you coverage of the most recent stories affecting the Athens community this week. Mariah Parker resigns from District 2 Commissioner. Students planning on moving in to The William apartments, a new complex on North Finley have found themselves displaced in downtown hotels. The University of Georgia dedicates new first-year residence hall Black-Diallo-Miller. Stetson Bennet performs his career best leading to a defeat of Oregon 49-3.
Red and Black
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 33-0 win over Samford
Georgia defeated Samford 33-0 in the Bulldogs’ first home game of the 2022 season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance. Quarterbacks. Stetson Bennett followed up his virtuoso performance against Oregon with another strong outing against Samford. He continues to look poised and...
Red and Black
Stegmania set to return for Georgia basketball in October
After a two year break due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions, Stegmania is making its return. Georgia basketball will host its third annual Stegmania on Friday, October 7, at 7:00 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will take part. Gates to Stegeman Coliseum will...
Red and Black
Georgia soccer beats USF 2-0 in final non-conference game
After another impressive display of intensity and composure, Georgia soccer closed out its non-conference slate with a win on Sunday, defeating South Florida 2-0 at the Turner Soccer Complex. The Bulldogs earned their fifth straight win against the Bulls, and having scored 15 goals in their past four matches while...
Red and Black
The Foundry reopens with updated menu
Change is coming to The Foundry. After closing at the beginning of the pandemic and holding mostly private events for the past two years, the restaurant and bar is preparing to reopen to the public on Sept. 8, according to Amber Kitson, general manager at Graduate Athens. Its new hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.
Red and Black
Halftime observations: Georgia leads Samford 30-0 in home opener
Georgia leads Samford 30-0 at halftime of its 2022 home opener at Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Coming off an impressive showing in Georgia’s 49-3 win over Oregon, the defense picked up right where it left off in its home opener against Samford.
Red and Black
Postgame observations: Georgia takes care of Samford 33-0
Georgia defeated Samford 33-0 in its 2022 home opener at Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Samford was shut out by the Bulldogs, struggling to move the ball throughout the entire game. Their issues weren’t just limited to the scoreboard; Samford only tallied three first downs during the game, 22 less than Georgia’s own total of 25.
