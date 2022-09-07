Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
The clock speed wars are back as Intel brags about hitting 6 GHz with 13th-gen CPUs
Intel is gearing up to release the first products in its 13th-generation Core processor family, codenamed Raptor Lake. Among the topline facts that the company announced at its Intel Technology Tour is that at least one member of the Raptor Lake family will be capable of hitting 6 GHz out of the box (via Tom's Hardware). Core counts and architectural improvements are generally more important than clock speed when it comes to increasing a CPU's performance these days, but after many years hanging out in the 5 GHz range, it's neat to hit the next digit.
Ars Technica
Intel publishes Arc GPU specifications as their launch creeps ever-nearer
Intel’s slow, steady drip of information about its upcoming Arc GPUs continued last week when the company released the final specs for its four A-series desktop graphics cards. As with the laptop GPUs the company announced earlier this year, the desktop Arc cards are split between the entry-level Arc 3, midrange Arc 5, and high-end Arc 7 tiers.
Ars Technica
Get your first look at the OnePlus 11 Pro and its round camera bump
The OnePlus 10T was announced just a month ago, and we're already getting details about the next big OnePlus flagship. Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) and SmartPrix have created a render of the OnePlus 11 Pro, which is apparently rapidly approaching release. The report says these images are "based on an early prototype of the device."
Ars Technica
Google’s cost-cutting kills Pixelbook division
Google's hardware division continues to be unable to field a consistent, reliable hardware selection. A report from The Verge claims Google has "canceled the next version of its Pixelbook laptop and dissolved the team responsible for building it." This has been the case for several years, but the only new Chromebooks out there will be ones from third parties.
Comments / 1