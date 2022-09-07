Read full article on original website
U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Continues to Make Significant Gains in the Kharkiv Region, UK Says
(Reuters) - Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours. Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter. (https://bit.ly/3qtERkv)
US News and World Report
Sweden's Centre-Left Bloc Leading Election - TV4 Poll
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left parties looked set to win a majority in parliament on Sunday, an election day poll showed, likely giving Social Democratic Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson another term in office. The survey by commercial broadcaster TV4 gave the centre-left bloc 50.6% of the votes against 48.0% for...
US News and World Report
Antigua and Barbuda Planning Vote to Become Republic Within Three Years, Media Report
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Antigua and Barbuda plans to hold a referendum on becoming a republic within the next three years, the Caribbean nation’s prime minister told British media Saturday, a move that could see King Charles III removed as its head of state. "This is a matter that...
US News and World Report
Japan Govt, Automakers to Discuss Industry's Future as Early as October -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said he hopes to hold a meeting by the government and the heads of automakers to talk about the future of the automobile industry as early as next month, Kyodo news agency said on Sunday. "The automobile industry is entering a period...
US News and World Report
Russia Hits Ukrainian Forces in Kharkiv Region, Says Defence Ministry
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday. Strikes are being carried out by airborne troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said on social media. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.
US News and World Report
UK Dismisses Putin Assertion on Ukraine Grain Exports to Poor Countries
(Reuters) - Britain dismissed as untrue on Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion that only a fraction of grain exported from Ukraine under an international deal was going to poor countries. Putin said on Wednesday, without citing a source, that only two of 87 ships, carrying 60,000 tonnes of products,...
The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation
Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
U.S. bank regulator warns of crisis risk from fintech proliferation
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The rise of fintech services and digital banking could spur financial risks and potentially a crisis over the long term, Michael Hsu, Acting Comptroller of the Currency, a major U.S. bank regulator, warned on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Judge Restores Oil Lease on Land Sacred to US, Canada Tribes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered the Biden administration to reinstate a drilling lease that has been in dispute for decades on land near the Blackfeet Indian Reservation that is considered sacred to Native American tribes in the U.S. and Canada. The 10-square-mile (25-square-kilometer) oil...
US News and World Report
India Says It Uncovers Fraudulent Shell Companies With Chinese Links
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian authorities on Sunday said they had arrested a man who had masterminded the creation of many shell companies linked to China and appointed dummy directors to run the fraudulent businesses. The latest arrest was part of a larger probe launched by the federal government's Serious Fraud...
US News and World Report
Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
US News and World Report
Switzerland Says Area Near Germany to Be Proposed for Nuclear Waste Site
VIENNA (Reuters) - An area of northern Switzerland near the border with Germany will be proposed as the site for a planned deep-underground nuclear waste site on which construction is due to start in 2045, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (BFE) said on Saturday. The so-called deep geological repository...
US News and World Report
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia, No Tsunami Warning -BMKG
JAKARTA (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the region of Papua in Indonesia on Saturday and has no potential to trigger a tsunami, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. The quake struck about 262 km (163 miles) east-northeast of Biak in Indonesia, at a depth of 16 km (10...
US News and World Report
Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck off Tunisia Rises to 11
TUNIS (Reuters) - The death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia last week has risen to 11, most of them Tunisians, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, TAP state news agency said on Sunday. It added that five more bodies were recovered on Saturday night by...
US News and World Report
UAE H1 Tourism Revenues Top $5 Billion - Vice President
(Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' tourism revenues were 19 billion dirhams ($5.17 billion) in the first half of 2022, its vice president said on Sunday in a tweet. Numbers of hotel guests rose 42% year on year to 12 million, and the expectations is for "a strong tourism recovery in the upcoming winter season" said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the UAE's prime minister and ruler of Dubai.
US News and World Report
Small Plane With Three Crew on Board Missing in Congo, Minister Says
Small Plane With Three Crew on Board Missing in Congo, Minister Says. BUKAVU, Demcratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - A small plane carrying three crew and some cargo failed to reach its destination of Kasese airport in Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday and searches are underway to find it, a provincial transport minister said on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Munich Re Says Reinsurance Rates Likely to Rise
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Munich Re said reinsurance rates were set to rise across the industry, caused by inflation, higher interest rates and a decline in capital to underpin underwriting activity. In a statement on Sunday, the German group said reinsurance capacity, or the industry's financial ability to take on risks,...
No need for Germany to shift central bank cash deposits for now - finance agency
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Germany will not need to invest its central bank cash deposits in new ways for now after the European Central Bank decided to pay interest on them, a finance agency spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
US News and World Report
China Debt Sees Portfolio Outflows Despite Nascent Recovery for EM in August - IIF
LONDON (Reuters) - China debt markets lost $7.7 billion in August in a seventh straight month of portfolio outflows, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed, amid market jitters over the downturn gripping the world's second-largest economy. Weighed down by repeated COVID-19 lockdowns and a property market crisis,...
