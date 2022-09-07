Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Updated: Audrain County elementary school student brings firearm onto bus
UPDATE: The Audrain County Sheriff says the child found the gun at home and brought it to school to show to friends. The child also wanted to show the gun to the principal because they thought it looked cool. A gun is confiscated from an elementary school student in Audrain...
Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia
A one-vehicle crash slowed traffic on westbound Interstate 70 in west Columbia on Friday afternoon. The post Man dies from injuries after crash on I-70 in west Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATING THREATS MADE TOWARDS A BOONVILLE SCHOOL
Threats have been made against a Boonville Public School. According to the Boonville Police Department, an investigation is occurring on Friday, September 9 due to the threats. There will be an increased police presence around Boonville Schools. Boonville PD is requesting anyone with information from social media posts or messages...
abc17news.com
Crews respond to crash on I-70 at Missouri River bridge
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Due to a crash, traffic on westbound Interstate 70 is backing up Friday afternoon at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The Boone County Fire Protection District shared on Twitter that crews responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. More details about the crash, including the...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN ARRESTED IN DISTURBANCE WITH MACHETE
A Marshall man was arrested during a disturbance with a machete on Tuesday, August 6. According to the Marshall Police Department, officers were dispatched to 931 West College in Marshall at approximately 5:41 p.m. When the officers arrived they observed two male subjects standing next to a red Ford Ranger. The officers involved had been alerted to a man wearing red with the machete. Officers proceed to place 18-year-old Jacob Goodheart into custody.
Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to a house fire north of Columbia on Friday morning. The Boone County Fire Protection District dispatched to the fire in the 200 block of W. Highway 124 just before 9:55 a.m. @BooneCountyFire is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire on W. Highway 124 North of The post Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Hallsville man who abandoned fatal overdose victim heads to trial in October
A new trial date is set for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his girlfriend after she fatally overdosed. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, was scheduled earlier this week for a jury trial to begin October 5. He’s charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
myleaderpaper.com
Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
wlds.com
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Make Drug Arrests in Hull This Week
Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two individuals on Tuesday in Hull after being dispatched for a disturbance. The call came into dispatch at 7:32PM for a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum and...
kttn.com
Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with setting estranged wife's house on fire
A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for setting his estranged wife’s house on fire. According to court documents, Clarence Moore, 41, called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report he’d lit his wife’s bed on fire and was playing with gasoline at her home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes, although the fire caused significant damage to the entire bedroom. No injuries were reported.
krcgtv.com
Man accused of setting estranged wife's bed on fire
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with Arson and Endangering the Welfare of a Child for allegedly setting fire Tuesday to his estranged wife's bed while two children were in the house. According to court documents, 42-year-old Clarence Aaron Moore called police Tuesday afternoon and told them...
Check Out Epic Drone Pics of the Viking Cruise Ship in Hannibal
One of the most elite cruise lines has visited Hannibal recently and there are a handful of epic drone pictures that captured the moments. Special thanks to my buddy Dave Hirner who is a master of all things drone with his Flying Squirrel Aerial Optics Facebook page. Dave just dropped several pics of the Viking Cruise Line stop in Hannibal this week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou offensive lineman no longer with team, per report
Missouri offensive lineman Dylan Spencer is no longer with the team, a university spokesperson confirmed to Mizzou beat writer Jarod Hamilton Thursday. Spencer started his career at Mizzou, transferred to Jackson State, transferred back and is now out of the program for a second time, per the report. That’s a...
missouribusinessalert.com
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan raises bigger concerns for Missourians
Many former and current Missouri college students say they’re thrilled that up to $20,000 in debt for low-income and up to $10,000 for middle-income earners has been or soon will be eliminated. But, they also have concerns that President Biden’s executive action is only a short-term solution to a...
