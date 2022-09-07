ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, MO

kmmo.com

BOONVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATING THREATS MADE TOWARDS A BOONVILLE SCHOOL

Threats have been made against a Boonville Public School. According to the Boonville Police Department, an investigation is occurring on Friday, September 9 due to the threats. There will be an increased police presence around Boonville Schools. Boonville PD is requesting anyone with information from social media posts or messages...
BOONVILLE, MO
abc17news.com

Crews respond to crash on I-70 at Missouri River bridge

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Due to a crash, traffic on westbound Interstate 70 is backing up Friday afternoon at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The Boone County Fire Protection District shared on Twitter that crews responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. More details about the crash, including the...
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN ARRESTED IN DISTURBANCE WITH MACHETE

A Marshall man was arrested during a disturbance with a machete on Tuesday, August 6. According to the Marshall Police Department, officers were dispatched to 931 West College in Marshall at approximately 5:41 p.m. When the officers arrived they observed two male subjects standing next to a red Ford Ranger. The officers involved had been alerted to a man wearing red with the machete. Officers proceed to place 18-year-old Jacob Goodheart into custody.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to a house fire north of Columbia on Friday morning. The Boone County Fire Protection District dispatched to the fire in the 200 block of W. Highway 124 just before 9:55 a.m. @BooneCountyFire is currently on the scene of a residential structure fire on W. Highway 124 North of The post Crews respond to house fire north of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com

Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City

A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
wlds.com

Pike Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Make Drug Arrests in Hull This Week

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two individuals on Tuesday in Hull after being dispatched for a disturbance. The call came into dispatch at 7:32PM for a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies arrested 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum and...
HULL, IL
kjluradio.com

Columbia man charged with setting estranged wife's house on fire

A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for setting his estranged wife’s house on fire. According to court documents, Clarence Moore, 41, called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to report he’d lit his wife’s bed on fire and was playing with gasoline at her home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court. When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the back of the home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about five minutes, although the fire caused significant damage to the entire bedroom. No injuries were reported.
krcgtv.com

Man accused of setting estranged wife's bed on fire

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with Arson and Endangering the Welfare of a Child for allegedly setting fire Tuesday to his estranged wife's bed while two children were in the house. According to court documents, 42-year-old Clarence Aaron Moore called police Tuesday afternoon and told them...
Check Out Epic Drone Pics of the Viking Cruise Ship in Hannibal

One of the most elite cruise lines has visited Hannibal recently and there are a handful of epic drone pictures that captured the moments. Special thanks to my buddy Dave Hirner who is a master of all things drone with his Flying Squirrel Aerial Optics Facebook page. Dave just dropped several pics of the Viking Cruise Line stop in Hannibal this week.
HANNIBAL, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou offensive lineman no longer with team, per report

Missouri offensive lineman Dylan Spencer is no longer with the team, a university spokesperson confirmed to Mizzou beat writer Jarod Hamilton Thursday. Spencer started his career at Mizzou, transferred to Jackson State, transferred back and is now out of the program for a second time, per the report. That’s a...
COLUMBIA, MO

