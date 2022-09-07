Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
University Of Minnesota to request 15% increase in state aid
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials with the University of Minnesota are set to request a nearly 15 percent boost in aid from the legislature. U of M officials told the Board of Regents Thursday that they want to ask for the extra funding to help cover costs related to inflation. The...
Edina Fall into the Arts Festival
EDINA, Minn. — There are a lot of events going on this weekend as we wind down summer and usher in the fall. In Edina, a festival that features more than 250 artists across several mediums will be held at Centennial Lakes Park , and it all benefits the Crime Prevention Fund.
Family says Ethan Glynn "successfully breathed on his own for 4 hours"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members reported Friday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been making significant progress.Last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. In their first post on Saturday, they said their son "suffered a severe neck & spinal cord injury that has left him paralyzed from the shoulders down."The latest update said:Ethan had another good night last night. Yesterday evening they tested him to see how he did breathing without the vent…he...
KARE
Hutch football honors father-son coaching legacy with renaming of field
HUTCHINSON, Minn. — There are a few places in small-town Minnesota where high school football is king. Becker is for sure, under legendary coach Dwight Lundeen. Then there's Verndale, who is helmed by the winningest coach in Minnesota history, Mike Mahlen. And there's Hutchinson, a powerhouse program that's been...
'We're not happy' | South Washington County Schools cancel 12 bus routes ahead of school starting
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn — Most school districts have rebounded from last year's bus driver shortage, successfully getting kids to class during the first week of school. But South Washington County schools are still struggling to get the bus drivers they need. School officials say on the first day of...
School staffing at 'crisis levels' according to new Minnetonka Public Schools superintendent
New Minnetonka Public Schools superintendent David Law joined the WCCO Radio Morning News on Wednesday and discussed school staffing numbers, which have reached ‘crisis levels’ not only in Minnesota, but across the country.
Former high school hockey player, flight instructor ID'd as pair killed in plane crash
A 20-year-old former southeast Minnesota high school hockey player and his flight instructor have been identified as the pair killed in a plane crash near Red Wing this week. According to Rochester Lourdes Boys Hockey, Ethan Smith, 20, and his flight instructor, 28-year-old John Zeman, died in the crash that happened on Tuesday.
ccxmedia.org
The New Plymouth Community Center
The New Plymouth Community Center

Recreate, educate, and celebrate at the new Plymouth Community Center! With an indoor walking track, two gyms, a huge play area for kids, rooms for fitness classes, an art gallery, several classrooms, rooms for wedding receptions, rooms for birthday parties, and much more, the Plymouth Community Center is sure to have something for everyone.
Minnesota piles up 679 yards, crushes Western Illinois 62-10
Mohamed Ibrahim and Trey Potts each tallied two of Minnesota’s seven rushing touchdowns as the Golden Gophers cruised past Western
740thefan.com
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
Nurses and hospitals still far apart heading into final days before strike
MINNEAPOLIS — The nurses’ union and hospital groups are still working on a deal to avoid a strike that's set to start Monday. The anticipation is weighing on many. "It is very nerve-wracking,” said Angela Becchetti. Becchetti is a nurse at Abbott Northwestern and is also a...
Hudson Star-Observer
Festivals, art, films and more this weekend
Art on the Kinni features over 70 juried artists, along with several budding artists, a children's art tent, two musical venues and eight food vendors. Many of your friends and neighbors were among 2019’s record crowd of close to 5,800 art lovers who provided a steady stream of foot traffic along the scenic Kinnickinnic/White Trail, Heritage Park and Veteran's Park.
beckerspayer.com
A 54-acre Optum-occupied campus in Minnesota is up for lease
A 54-acre campus in Minnesota partially occupied by UnitedHealth Group's Optum has been listed for lease, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported Sept. 8. The Eden Prairie campus contains three buildings and was originally built for ADC Telecommunications. Optum leases 473,000 square feet of office space on the campus. The company also has another nearby office building available for sublease.
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
nomadlawyer.org
Minneapolis: 7 Most Beautiful Places To Visit In Minneapolis, Minne
There are plenty of things to see and do in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The city has a rich history and is home to some of the country’s best sports teams. If you like basketball, there are several different professional and college teams that call Minneapolis home. Visitors can visit the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium to catch a game or cheer on their team.
mspmag.com
Coming Soon: Sweetgreen Opens at Galleria Edina
It was no secret that the salad giant sweetgreen had designs on coming to the Twin Cities, and as of next week, the salad wars are officially on! On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the much anticipated Galleria location will finally open, with locations in North Loop (the former Moose & Sadie's), St. Paul, and U of M hotly on its heels.
514 Minnesotans, including 6 cops, on Oath Keepers membership list
This from KMSP-TV, “The names of 514 Minnesotans, including six law enforcement officials, appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group, which is accused of playing a key role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The list is according to a report released Wednesday from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, which found hundreds of elected officials, law enforcement, military members and first responders in the U.S. are alleged members of the Oath Keepers extremist group. The report says the total number of Oath Keepers Signups in Minnesota is 514, including one elected official, six law enforcement members, three members of the military, and two first responders. The report does not name the members.”
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
