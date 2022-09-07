Read full article on original website
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Will Migrate Through Chicago This Weekend
If you think leaves have started turning orange far sooner than usual this week, don’t be alarmed. North America’s monarch butterflies have begun their annual migration down to Mexico and will be fluttering through Chicago this weekend. Every year, after spending summer breeding in Canada, the orange and black butterflies begin their journey south in September making their way through Chicago, the Mississippi Valley, and Texas before arriving in Mexico to see out winter. Their impressive long-distance migration across many states is the reason the colorful winged insects are not just Illinois’s state insect but also the state insect of Alabama, Idaho, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. This year, however, the migration takes on even more poignancy after the monarch butterfly was listed as endangered over the summer. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species – the butterfly’s population has shrunk by more than 85% since 1990. In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature consequently officially added the North American monarch butterfly to its Red List of Threatened Species for the first time.
What is Chicagohenge and Where Can You See it?
A breathtaking bi-annual phenomenon where Chicago's symmetrical street grid lines up with sunrises and sunsets known as "Chicagohenge" is occurring throughout this month, and getting a great look is easier than you think. The name is inspired by similar events in other cities where sunrises and sunsets near the autumnal...
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?
When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
Printers Row Lit Fest returns this weekend
A Chicago festival is returning this weekend! Amy Danzer is the program director and explains what you can expect this year!
10 free things to do in Chicago this September
You don’t need to reach for your wallet to get your fill of fun things to do all around the city. Here are 10 of our favorite free events and activities this month in Chicago, including exciting neighborhood festivals, cultural celebrations, dance events, live music, free museum days, and so much more. Start planning your budget-friendly Chicago adventures for September 2022.
Chicago First Alert Weather: After a dry, warm Saturday, Sunday will see cooler temps, showers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There will be mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 60s in the Chicago, but cooler in the 50s outside of the city.Mostly sunny skies for much of Saturday, then partly cloudy by late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s.Rain chances increase Saturday night, then showers likely for Suday as a front moves into the area. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s. Scattered showers continue into Monday. Monday's highs in the low 60s will be the coolest we've been since late May.Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch in some locations north and northwest of Chicago.TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low 65°SATURDAY: Mostly clear, then some late day clouds. High 85°SUNDAY: Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers. High 68°
Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
PAWS Chicago 5K begins at Montrose Harbor Saturday morning
The sun is shining on all the adoptable pups at Montrose Harbor Saturday morning as PAWS Chicago prepares for its 5K.
Big changes for the weekend forecast
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Expect another day of sunshine tomorrow before we see cooler weather and needed rain return to our forecast this weekend and early next week. It’ll be another clear and cool night with lows tomorrow in the upper 50s. Tomorrow’s weather will be a...
Concept of air taxis that cruise above heavy traffic to be tested in Chicago area next week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Picture this — getting to downtown Chicago from the northwest or southwest suburbs in under 20 minutes shaving hours off your commute.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, such a future might not be so far away. The concept of air taxis is flying into town next week. Air taxis take off like a helicopter, soar like an airplane — and cruise high above bumper-to-bumper traffic. A trip from Chicago to the helipad in southwest suburban Tinley Park is completed in just minutes.Next week, the concept of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles or eVTOLs, will...
Chicago city officials plan housing for Texas Migrants
CHICAGO — City officials have been planning housing locations for the migrants who were shipped from Texas this past week and there are some potential options. One of the potential housing locations for the migrants are the new Fire Police and Training Academy as well as the Harry S Truman College in Uptown. Two busses […]
A True “Hidden Gem” Rock Shop In Illinois You Never Knew Existed
Hidden gems can be found all over the state of Illinois. We've found restaurants, hiking spots, and even aquariums that are totally underrated. If you're the type of person who enjoys finding unusual places and spots to explore, I think I found a shop you'll want to visit soon. It's a very unique shop you just have to see for yourself. They sell something inside this place that many spiritual humans would want to get their hands on.
'The Love Fridge' in Englewood gets solar panels
The Love Fridge in Englewood is helping fill a need in the community, and now it's powered with sustainable energy.
Heavy rain and flooding possible in Chicago area Sunday
CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rain through Sunday. The National Weather Service said areas north of I-80 might get a few inches, and localized flooding is possible. The rain will move in on Saturday night and continue off-and-on through Sunday, with more...
What Happened to All of the Salt at The Salt Shed?
The city's newest outdoor music venue has attracted top talent and crowds this summer all under the roof of the old Morton Salt facility in Lincoln Park. As lively concerts have dominated The Salt Shed this summer, some have wondered where all of the salt that formerly filled the walls at 1308 North Elston Avenue went.
Fourth wave of immigrants arrives in Chicago from Texas
More buses carrying migrants from Texas are expected to arrive at Chicago’s Union Station on Friday. It marks the fourth time since last Wednesday that the city has welcomed dozens of migrants at a time.
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - From booklovers to Bears diehards, there is a little something for everyone this weekend in Chicago. Here's a list of events we're most excited about this weekend in the Windy City:. Mexican Independence Day Parade. After being sidelined for two years in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Chicago lays out safety plans for Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Little Village parade
Chicago officials laid out their safety plans for this weekend's Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
