ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone 14: Apple launches new low-end model – and makes it big

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfRnl_0hlnkFGJ00

Apple has launched the new iPhone 14 – and made it big.

The lower-end model has sized up, the company said. It will no longer be available in the smaller, Mini size, and Apple will offer an “iPhone 14 Plus” instead.

Until now, users have had to pay more for the high-end “Pro” model if they wanted the larger display size.

The phone starts at $799 – the same price as the existing iPhone 13 – and the larger one is $899. Both phones are available for pre-order on Friday – with the smaller version available a week later, and the larger one arriving in early October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxmhL_0hlnkFGJ00

It is available in five colours.

For the most part, the iPhone 14 is largely unchanged from the previous model. It will use an old chip and the same design as the existing iPhone 13.

The big hardware changes are kept over for the iPhone 14 Pro, which was announced at the same time . That phone includes a revamped and redesigned display, as well as major improvements to the camera hardware .

Apple said the introduction of new photo processing techniques will improve even that less high-performance hardware on the iPhone 14, however. Low-light performance will be improved, using new software techniques, and it will be better at stabilising video with a new “action mode”.

The new phone will also lean into “eSIM” technology, and get rid of the SIM tray in the side of the phone in the US. Instead, users will set up the new phone within the software – and the SIM cannot be stolen or lost.

The iPhone 14 will also be able to connect to satellites when it is in remote regions without traditional cellular connections. That can be used in the event of an emergency, and uses a range of new features to get rid of the bulky antenna that has traditionally been needed to connect to satellites and get important information out through their limited data connection.

Because the connections are slow, Apple will guide people through a special guide if they are in an emergency. That will run them through a questionnaire, developed with emergency experts, to provide the important information.

It will then send that information on to emergency services, through a satellite network. Some emergency services do not accept such messages, and so Apple will set up relay systems to allow them to work together.

Apple will also allow people to use the satellite service for less extreme situations, such as sharing their location through satellite connections.

The satellite services will be free for the first two years, and be available in the US and Canada from November.

And it will also include crash detection, which was introduced in the new Apple Watch, at the same time. That uses new sensors to notice when users might have been in a crash – and make it easier to get in touch with emergency services.

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers

The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Apple Watch#Software#Smart Phone#Ios#Sim
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Should Change On Your iPhone If You Want A Faster Phone

This post has been updated since it originally published on November 28, 2021. How happy are you with your phone’s speed? If it took you a minute to think about that, chances are you are experiencing lulls from the time you type in a website address to the time you actually access it. Considering how much your iPhone costs, there’s no excuse for that. But the truth is: some settings and apps we use really do contribute to a slower device. And once you address the cause of the problem, you’ll probably be far happier with your device. Where to start? We spoke with two Apple experts who make things crystal clear by suggesting settings you should change on your iPhone if you want a faster phone. You’ll wonder why you didn’t make these changes sooner.
CELL PHONES
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
ECONOMY
E! News

Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve Throws Shade at New iPhone

Watch: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Makes Runway Debut in Paris. Perhaps this apple does fall far from the tree where it concerns tech. Eve Jobs—the daughter of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs—shared her thoughts on the upcoming new iPhone by posting a meme to her Instagram Story. And it's safe to say Apple isn't quite selling Eve on their latest product.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy