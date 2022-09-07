Read full article on original website
wasteadvantagemag.com
Waste Pro’s Kenny Skaggs Promoted to Regional VP in Southeast Florida
Waste Pro announces that Kenny Skaggs has been promoted to Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. Kenny is an industry veteran who has nearly 30 years of experience dating back to 1995. He joined Waste Pro earlier this year as the Southeast Florida Regional Operations Manager. As Regional Vice President,...
3 takeaways: Palm Beach Gardens football beats Dwyer in weather-shortened battle
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The 2022 rendition of the county’s Military Trail battle ended with a bang — quite literally. Thunder and lightning rolled in during the third quarter, eventually forcing the game to be called at a 17-6 final, with Palm Beach Gardens (2-1) besting their Dwyer (1-2) rivals.
cbs12.com
Great football action, despite weather, on the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — High School football teams in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast had Kickoff Classic flashbacks on Friday night, as rain and thunderstorms reeked havoc on games. Palm Beach Gardens and Dwyer got some action in before the storms hit, as did several...
Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there
Jennifer Brock was on the way to her job as a sous chef at fashionable French restaurant Bistro Aix in Jacksonville’s trendy San Marco neighborhood when she realized that, on a sunny afternoon on busy Interstate 10, she was losing control of her car. She was overdosing, that much she knew. It did not totally surprise her — heroin and crack cocaine were her preferred company. Gripping the ...
Live high school football scores in Palm Beach County, including Benjamin-Cardinal Newman
Welcome to Week 3 of high school football in Palm Beach County! Stay tuned with The Palm Beach Post for live scoreboard updates on the top local programs as they continue the fall regular season! ...
Curbed
Palm Beach Is Facing a Devastating Private-School Shortage
The weather’s great, the taxes are low, and the houses are palatial by Manhattan standards, but South Florida has a serious private-school problem, according to the rich New Yorkers trying to relocate. Palm Beach brokers say they’re struggling to close real-estate deals with wealthy families because all the tony private schools are full, the Real Deal reports. “If you’re even thinking about moving here, put your name on the list,” one broker advised. “Just fill out the application, get it in immediately.”
Martin County's Jayden Vega stays hot as undefeated Tigers blank Jupiter
JUPITER — The Martin County Tigers cruised to a 3-0 start Friday, defeating the Jupiter Warriors 28-0 in a weather-shortened Week 3 contest. Martin County quarterback Jayden Vega threw nine touchdowns to start his varsity career before he threw an interception. His spotless streak ended when Jupiter defensive back Jayden Jackson picked him off near midfield on the Tigers’ opening drive.
At the Table newsletter: Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!
Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!. A few years ago, I wrote about a mini-wave of new Peruvian restaurants that had popped up in Palm Beach County, and posed the question: Is Palm Beach County having a Peruvian moment?. Earlier this week, I...
2 $1M winning Florida Lottery tickets sold 4 miles apart
Two lucky Florida Lottery players each claimed their own $1 million prize from the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.
A new restaurant is planned for Delray Beach’s iconic Ellie’s 50′s Diner. It likely will later be turned into luxury housing.
The doors are closed on Ellie’s 50′s Diner, but the retro restaurant that operated for 32 years in Delray Beach will soon be reborn with a new tenant. In the short term, the plan is for the site to remain a dining establishment with new operators and a new theme. In the long term, the property along Federal Highway in north Delray Beach will likely be transformed into a housing development. ...
Workforce housing: Here are some places with affordable apartments, homes
Can't find a place to live that you can afford? Here are some places in Palm Beach County for prospective homebuyers or renters to try. Home-buying help Assistance from the Palm Beach County workforce housing program includes money to help with first mortgage and gap financing for the eligible unit. Eligible costs include, but are...
hometownnewstc.com
City paves way for 7-11 at Becker intersection
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here paved the way Aug. 22 for the first gasoline station on Becker Road between the Florida Turnpike and I-95 upon rezoning a 15.4-acre site at the corner of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard to general commercial for a convenience store and permitting the special exception use for the fuel pumps.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat
The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED
PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
treasurecoast.com
Port St. Lucie solid waste update as of Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – FCC Environmental Services was able to complete 80% of the automated garbage routes for Tuesday, 80% of all yard waste routes and 50% of recycling routes. It will finish up Tuesday services this morning and some crews already have started Wednesday service. Advance crews...
treasurecoast.com
Solid waste update as of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – If your new collection day is not Friday and you have not yet received a pickup of your City-issued carts, leave them at the curb and email solidwaste@cityofpsl.com. Drivers will be servicing City-issued carts throughout Saturday, which is not a regular collection day. It...
WPTV
Contractor took down payment and delayed work, Riviera Beach resident says
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Margaret Cummings wants her back yard, to look as green and lush as her front. She thought a well would help. “I wanted a well so that I could save on the costs of a water bill here in the city of Riviera Beach,” she said. “Sometimes I save about $200, depending on how much water you use.”
Divers search for cars in Martin County ponds
It was a busy day Friday for Martin County dive teams who have been investigating tips about dumped cars in two bodies of water.
wlrn.org
Palm Beach County School Board approves new budget, West Palm Beach to reduce tax rate
The average homeowner in Palm Beach County is set to have a slight decrease in the school board portion of their next tax bill, after a budget vote this week lowered millage rates. When property values are up, property owners typically see an increase in taxes because the amount of...
Florida woman wins big playing Billion Dollar Gold Rush lottery game
A second woman from Lee County won big this week playing a scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
