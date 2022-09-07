Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
2022 CMA Awards Nominations: The Most Blatant Snubs and the Most Refreshing Surprises
The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards show voter bias toward a certain kind of country music. This annual list of snubs and surprises shines a bright light on a favored sound. Women in country music might still be struggling to get airplay, but they're leading all nominees for the...
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And We Need To Hear It
All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time:
Lainey Wilson Is ‘Speechless’ After Receiving Six CMA Awards Nominations
The nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday morning (Sept. 7), and this year not only marks Lainey Wilson's first time being nominated at the event, but she came away with six nods in six different categories. Wilson is up for Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Miranda Lambert
While country star Miranda Lambert is primarily known for her work as a singer, she has also helped write multiple country songs for other artists.
Extra
Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)
Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Stapleton’s Version Of The Josh Turner Hit, “Another Try” Is Just Too Good
That’s a damn country song right there. We’ve shared this one a few years back, but damn it’s just too good not bring back into the conversation. Originally recorded by Josh Turner and Trisha Yearwood (what a power duo, right?) back on 2007, “Another Try” has to be one of the premiere country heartbreakers of the past 20 years.
AOL Corp
Miranda Lambert Embraces Statement Color in Orange Minidress at ACM Honors 2022
Miranda Lambert went with a bright orange look for the 2022 ACM Honors. The country singer wore an orange matching set from Alex Perry at the awards show hosted in Nashville on Wednesday night. Lambert’s look was a fitted blazer jacket worn over a matching minidress. She paired the look with a clutch by Ahikoza. Lambert’s look was styled by Tiffany Gifford.
The Gospel Music Association Announced Nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards
Photo Courtesy of Gospel Music Association/Dove AwardsGospel Music Association. The Gospel Music Association announced its nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards. Top nominations include songwriter and producer Jeff Pardo with nine (9) nominations, Matthew West and Maverick City Music with seven (7) nominations each, six (6) nominations for Anne Wilson, Ben Glover, For King + Country, Jeff Sojka, Jonathan Smith, and Phil Wickham and five (5) for Brandon Lake, CeCe Winans, Chandler Moore, Chris Brown, Jonathan Jay, and Steven Furtick. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 2,087 submitted entries.
Miranda Lambert Fans Think She’s ‘Glowing’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in This Video: ‘He’s Crazy About You’
Miranda Lambert recently posted a new video with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on social media, and country music fans are sharing their love for the couple.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Down in Tears in Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce from her husband Morgan Evans last week. In a new TikTok video, she’s experiencing a lot of emotions over the split. Check out the clip that she shared below. a complex time. “A complex time,” she captioned the post. It was soundtracked by “Complex”...
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Lainey Wilson tops 2022 CMA Awards nominations: Check out the full list
Lainey Wilson tops this year’s nominee list with six nods. Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce Chris Stapleton and songwriter, Shane McAnally are close behind with 5 nominations a piece.
Why Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Got Medically Certified
Celebrity power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban recently became certified in first aid and emergency medical care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Garth Brooks Says He Fell In Love With Trisha Yearwood’s Smell
Garth Brooks once said he fell in love with his wife Trisha Yearwood's smell early in their time together and little has changed since then.
‘I’ll Fly Away’: How Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Charlie Daniels & Reba McEntire Each Made the Hymn Soar
“I’ll Fly Away” has been one of the most covered hymns over the past 90-plus years. Penned by Albert E. Brumley in 1929, the uplifting tune has spanned both generations and denominations. Brumley wrote the song after a day in the Oklahoma cotton fields left him dreaming of...
CMT
Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, And More Will Be Featured On Rita Wilson’s Upcoming Cover Album
Legendary singer and actress Rita Wilson is taking a trip down memory lane, and she’s bringing several of her industry friends along for the ride. The platinum-selling artist is gearing up to release a cover album titled “Now & Forever: Duets” on Sept. 27. The collection will be filled to the brim with timeless tunes from the 1970s.
Danielle Bradbery’s ‘A Special Place’ Is a Spunky Breakup Song [Listen]
Danielle Bradbery puts a new spin on a spunky breakup song in her tune, "A Special Place." Written by Maren Morris, Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins and Sasha Alex Sloan, the song finds Bradbery sending an ex to a place no one wants to be. Bolstered by strong electric guitars, she...
Comments / 0