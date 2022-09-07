ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Mashed

The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship

Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
NASHVILLE, TN
Extra

Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)

Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Katy Perry
AOL Corp

Miranda Lambert Embraces Statement Color in Orange Minidress at ACM Honors 2022

Miranda Lambert went with a bright orange look for the 2022 ACM Honors. The country singer wore an orange matching set from Alex Perry at the awards show hosted in Nashville on Wednesday night. Lambert’s look was a fitted blazer jacket worn over a matching minidress. She paired the look with a clutch by Ahikoza. Lambert’s look was styled by Tiffany Gifford.
NASHVILLE, TN
Veronica Charnell Media

The Gospel Music Association Announced Nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards

Photo Courtesy of Gospel Music Association/Dove AwardsGospel Music Association. The Gospel Music Association announced its nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards. Top nominations include songwriter and producer Jeff Pardo with nine (9) nominations, Matthew West and Maverick City Music with seven (7) nominations each, six (6) nominations for Anne Wilson, Ben Glover, For King + Country, Jeff Sojka, Jonathan Smith, and Phil Wickham and five (5) for Brandon Lake, CeCe Winans, Chandler Moore, Chris Brown, Jonathan Jay, and Steven Furtick. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 2,087 submitted entries.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#American Football#Abc#Midland Zac Brown Band#Brooks Dunn#Palomino
Taste of Country

Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour

Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy