Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
New Fire Burning Near White River/Irving Peak Fires
The White River and Irving Peak fires are burning about 5,800 acres northwest of Plain. The footprint of the White River fire is inside the control lines and geographic features being used as containment lines. The Irving Peak Fire has shown some recent growth with firefighters working along roads and...
kpq.com
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Air quality in Wenatchee Valley reaches unhealthy range
It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has looked or been outside today, but the air quality in the Wenatchee area has pushed into unhealthy ranges today. Chelan is getting the worst of it so far, with a noon recording of 169, putting the city firmly in the “unhealthy” category.
ifiberone.com
Air tainted by wildfire smoke creating hazardous to unhealthy conditions west of Ephrata
Excessive wildfire smoke is being sent downwind from blazes burning in the Okanogan County wilderness as of Thursday. Authorities put the public on notice about compromised air quality early Thursday, particularly for Chelan County. According to real-time data put out by the air quality, fire and smoke map on the...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
kpq.com
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Handled Two Weekend Hiker Rescues
A hiker from Western Washington is safe after being rescued by other hikers and Chelan County Sheriff's Office volunteer searchers. Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says a group of hikers came upon an exhausted, unresponsive 32-year-old man toward the end of a Loop Hike through the Enchantments area. "They were...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcrightnow.com
Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer look...
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
kpq.com
Chelan County Fair Celebrating 70 Years
The Chelan County Fair opens today at 9am in Cashmere for its 70th presentation in North Central Washington. This year's theme is "Celebrating 70 Years of County Fun For Everyone." Fair Manager Karen Welch says the livestock auction is an especially important event for kids who are 4-H and FFA...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
24317 Saddle St Leavenworth, WA 98826
Leavenworth Real Estate at 24317 Saddle St Leavenworth, WA 98826. Description: The real estate listing at 24317 Saddle St Leavenworth, WA 98826 with the MLS# 1992247 has been on the Leavenworth market for 1 days. This property located in the Plain subdivision is currently listed for $415,000. GeoCoordinates:. 47.735075. -120.66711.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
Police: Hotel guest admits setting room fire
WENATCHEE — A man recently released from prison on a conviction for arson is accused of setting another fire, this one in his room at the Wenatchee Motel 6. Firefighters were summoned to the hotel at at 610 N. Wenatchee Ave. about 1 a.m. Friday, after a fire in a second-story room climbed into the attic. Wenatchee police say while they investigated, Christopher Cary Blanchard, 40, admitted setting fire to his bed in the rear-facing room.
KXLY
Car crashes through guard rail, killing passenger in Okanogan
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash.– A person was killed Thursday night when a car drove through a guardrail near Okanogan. Around 11:30 p.m, a man drove through the guardrail, sending the car rolling down the embankment. A passenger was then thrown out. The car stopped rolling, landing on the driver’s side....
kpq.com
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School
Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
54-Year-Old Gerald Zacherle Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Omak (Omak, WA)
The officials reported that 54-year-old Gerald Zacherle of Omak was traveling southbound when it drove through a guard rail and rolled down an embankment. The victim was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2011 GMC Canyon pickup truck. The officials reported that the passenger, 35-year-old Louis Zacherle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Methow Valley News
Valley Life: Twisp
One month ago, Dani Reynaud and Ray Sanders, together with their boys Marcel, 12, and Rainier, 10, left the Methow Valley for an experience of a lifetime — an overseas post in Ethiopia working at International Community School (ICS) in Addis Abba. Dani, who grew up in the Methow...
Methow Valley News
Legal Notices: September 7, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 and will be held in person and via ZOOM, in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room. Those wishing to attend may do so in person or via the following Join Link:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81624156174 Meeting ID: 816 2415 6174 or Telephone Audio only: +1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 816 2415 6174.
ncwlife.com
Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire
Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
ncwlife.com
Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county
WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
Comments / 0