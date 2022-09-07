Read full article on original website
Related
theproducenews.com
Gumz Farms relying on more automation
Brothers Roderick and Richard Gumz lead Gumz Farms, following in the footsteps of four generations of their family in the potato and onion biz, and keeping the strong legacy of the company alive. The company grows red and yellow potatoes, grows and sources yellow, white, red and sweet onions and...
theproducenews.com
Tribute to Richard Papen: One of Delaware’s finest
Produce veteran Richard George Papen, 84, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on April 16, after spending his entire career in the East Coast vegetable business in the family farming operation. Mr. Papen was born on June 5, 1937, the oldest son of George and Mary Papen. He was born...
Comments / 0