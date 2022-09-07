Read full article on original website
Gumz Farms relying on more automation
Brothers Roderick and Richard Gumz lead Gumz Farms, following in the footsteps of four generations of their family in the potato and onion biz, and keeping the strong legacy of the company alive. The company grows red and yellow potatoes, grows and sources yellow, white, red and sweet onions and...
Sunny Valley International transitioning to fall fruit program
With a quarter century of experience working with New Jersey fruit, Sunny Valley International is looking forward to another robust fall season. The fall is a transition period and the company will soon be shifting from its seasonal summer fruit program to the fall and winter items that are a staple of business from September through May.
Tribute to Richard Papen: One of Delaware’s finest
Produce veteran Richard George Papen, 84, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on April 16, after spending his entire career in the East Coast vegetable business in the family farming operation. Mr. Papen was born on June 5, 1937, the oldest son of George and Mary Papen. He was born...
Hy-Vee's Wisconsin expansion comes with Green Bay Packers partnership
Hy-Vee is taking its growing presence in Wisconsin to another level with a new partnership with the Green Bay Packers and Titletown. The retailer and NFL team will be featured together in a variety of displays, including at Lambeau Field during game days and at Hy-Vee stores. "As we continue...
