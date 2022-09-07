Read full article on original website
Related
theproducenews.com
Hy-Vee's Wisconsin expansion comes with Green Bay Packers partnership
Hy-Vee is taking its growing presence in Wisconsin to another level with a new partnership with the Green Bay Packers and Titletown. The retailer and NFL team will be featured together in a variety of displays, including at Lambeau Field during game days and at Hy-Vee stores. "As we continue...
theproducenews.com
Tribute to Richard Papen: One of Delaware’s finest
Produce veteran Richard George Papen, 84, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on April 16, after spending his entire career in the East Coast vegetable business in the family farming operation. Mr. Papen was born on June 5, 1937, the oldest son of George and Mary Papen. He was born...
Comments / 0