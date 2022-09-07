Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO