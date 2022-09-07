Read full article on original website
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam. Stephen Kennedy took the SAT a few times and decided to take it just one […]
A Chambersburg church wants members to bring their political differences to the service
Despite differences in their opinions, members are still able to pray together afterward. Jenny Embry stood amid 75 people in church chairs in a meeting room and wiped away tears. She was telling her fellow members of World Harvest Outreach in Chambersburg something she’d never talked about in public.
High school drops patriotic theme meant to honor 9/11 victims, angering community
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — A controversy over the colors of the rainbow has sparked outrage in one Maryland community. In years past, Chesapeake High School in Pasadena has traditionally launched a "red, white and blue" theme during its football weekend as a salute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
"Barbara Frietchie"
During the Civil War, Barbara Frietchie defiantly waved a Union flag from her window as Confederate Troops passed by her home in Frederick, Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community
Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth saw her first American football game in Maryland
As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, the D.C. region is recalling some of the unique events surrounding her visits over the years. One particularly special event was the queen’s first-ever American football game. It happened Oct. 19, 1957, at the University of Maryland in College Park. “The game...
Towson University campus mourns the death of former university president
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Towson University community is mourning the loss of former campus President Emeritus James L. Fisher. The current Towson University President, Kim Schatzel, announced the passing of the ninth university president, who led tremendous growth in the 1970s, Friday. Fisher was born in Decatur, Illinois, on...
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
F-16 pilot in sky over DC on 9/11 to speak at EAA
Maj. Heather “Lucky” Penney, known for her involvement in protecting Washington D.C. on 9/11, will recount her experiences on Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m. in a special edition of the EAA Aviation Museum Aviation Adventure Speaker Series. “That morning, my flightmate and I were charged with a...
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community
Closing of Frederick Business Leads to Devastating Effects on Community. The Frederick Community Fridge announces its temporary closing following their host business, Glory Doughnuts, shutting down after 10 years of serving the community. Glory Doughnuts, a beloved vegan diner located at 162 W. Patrick St., announced its closing August 31st. Due to their struggling with “high overhead costs and having moved into [their] new space during the pandemic…” their landlord abruptly shut the work down at 3 a.m. while the staff was baking. This occurred after the landlord agreed to allow the business to finish out their final week, the business stated via social media.
Washington County Republicans rally for candidate slate
HAGERSTOWN, Md (DC News Now) — Republicans in western Maryland gathered in Hagerstown Saturday afternoon to kick off their campaign to hold… or take… political offices up and down the November ballot. Patience Cox, the wife of party gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox, represented her husband at the weekend rally. Party faithful heard from delegate Neil […]
Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home
Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
4 Montgomery County cities make national top 10 for diversity
The nation’s melting pot is bubbling vigorously in Montgomery County, Maryland. A Wallet Hub study of the U.S. cities with the most diversity finds Germantown, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring come in at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, and Rockville rounds out the top 10. Jersey City, New Jersey, tops...
Silent Auction Fundraiser for Businesses Affected by August 24 Fire @ Expanding Heart Gallery
Art for your walls; help for your neighborhood. Join us for “Got to Get back to the Garden” silent auction with photographs by Shannon Beatty. Proceeds will go to the Downtown Frederick Partnership Go Fund Me for business affected by the June 15 and August 24 fires downtown.
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harpers Ferry (WV)
Harpers Ferry is a lovely town in Jefferson County, West Virginia, United States. It’s right in the center of Rivers Shenandoah and Potomac, which forms the state’s boundaries with Virginia and Maryland as its neighbors. The town had 334 inhabitants as of 2020. Harpers Ferry is renowned for...
Lancaster County Dutch Market in Germantown Celebrating its 26th Anniversary
The Lancaster County Dutch Market at 12613 Wisteria Drive in Germantown is celebrating its 26th anniversary by holding a series of customer appreciation days from September 8-10. The event includes an outdoor bbq and pig roast, door prizes, as well as free doughnuts. The market is open Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday 9am-7pm, and Saturday 8am-3pm!
Lena’s Oasis Bids Fond Farewell to Alexandria
Alexandria, VA Lena’s Oasis, 401 E. Braddock Rd., provided a safe place during the storm of the Covid pandemic. After two years, the Oasis is closing its tropical paradise. The city permits that allowed this haven to open expire at the end of September and the Yates have decided not to renew them.
UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate
Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
Middle school student wins essay contest to be mayor for a day
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Talk about citizen action in government! In Martinsburg, West Virginia, a middle school student is about to be mayor. Even though this term only lasted a day, City Hall may never be the same. Martinsburg Mayor Kevin Knowles is all about citizen input in running his fast-growing city in the eastern […]
Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike
There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
