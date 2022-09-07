Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Queen Elizabeth’s corgis have a new home: Find out who is taking the royal dogs
Queen Elizabeth ’s beloved corgis reportedly have a new home following Her Majesty’s passing. According to The Telegraph , the late monarch’s dogs will live at Royal Lodge, Windsor with the Queen’s son Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson . A source close to...
People Are Sharing The "It Doesn't Work Like That" Examples Of Their Profession, And It's Super Fascinating
Librarians rarely read on the job.
msn.com
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice to take back corgis Muick and Sandy after gifting them to Queen
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice are expected to take on the care of two corgis they gave to the Queen. The dogs – Muick and Sandy – were gifts from her second son and his elder daughter after the death of Prince Philip in 2021. Her Majesty had...
Brian Cox urges Succession creator Jesse Armstrong to ‘keep it royalist’ at Emmys
Succession writer Jesse Armstrong drew winces and cheers from the audience at the 2022 Emmys ceremony on Monday, 12 September, after he made comments about King Charles III.Accepting the award for Outstanding Drama Series for his series about a family jostling for control of a media company, Mr Armstrong’s comments were met with “keep it royalist” from the show’s star Brian Cox.“Big week for successions. New King in the UK, this for us. Evidently a little bit more voting for us than Prince Charles,” Mr Amstrong said on stage.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Comments / 0