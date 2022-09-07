Succession writer Jesse Armstrong drew winces and cheers from the audience at the 2022 Emmys ceremony on Monday, 12 September, after he made comments about King Charles III.Accepting the award for Outstanding Drama Series for his series about a family jostling for control of a media company, Mr Armstrong’s comments were met with “keep it royalist” from the show’s star Brian Cox.“Big week for successions. New King in the UK, this for us. Evidently a little bit more voting for us than Prince Charles,” Mr Amstrong said on stage.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

