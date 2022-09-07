Tandem pore domain acid-sensitive K channel 3 (TASK-3) regulates visual sensitivity in healthy and aging retina

Despite its success, immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) has largely failed in patients with pancreatic cancer; how the microbiome contributes to this failure is unclear. Here, Mirji et al. used mouse pancreatic tumor modeling to establish that a metabolite produced from the gut microbiome, trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), delayed tumor growth. Treating mice with TMAO slowed tumor growth in a type I IFN–mediated manner, correlating to more immunostimulatory macrophages and CD8+ T cells in tumors. TMAO administration boosted the efficacy of ICB in mouse models and gut bacteria that produce a key enzyme for TMAO production positively correlated to survival in patients with cancer. Thus, targeting TMAO production in the gut microbiome might be a way to improve the efficacy of ICB in patients with pancreatic cancer.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO