Tandem pore domain acid-sensitive K channel 3 (TASK-3) regulates visual sensitivity in healthy and aging retina

Read full article on original website
Related
science.org
The microbiome-derived metabolite TMAO drives immune activation and boosts responses to immune checkpoint blockade in pancreatic cancer
Despite its success, immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) has largely failed in patients with pancreatic cancer; how the microbiome contributes to this failure is unclear. Here, Mirji et al. used mouse pancreatic tumor modeling to establish that a metabolite produced from the gut microbiome, trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), delayed tumor growth. Treating mice with TMAO slowed tumor growth in a type I IFN–mediated manner, correlating to more immunostimulatory macrophages and CD8+ T cells in tumors. TMAO administration boosted the efficacy of ICB in mouse models and gut bacteria that produce a key enzyme for TMAO production positively correlated to survival in patients with cancer. Thus, targeting TMAO production in the gut microbiome might be a way to improve the efficacy of ICB in patients with pancreatic cancer.
Comments / 0