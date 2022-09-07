Principles of gait encoding in the subthalamic nucleus of people with Parkinson’s disease

Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The Role of the Gut-Brain Axis in Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease patients consistently demonstrate altered gut microbiome makeup. Gut complications such as constipation can precede the symptoms of PD by many years. Simple nutritional interventions can play a role in the prevention and mitigation of PD. As the second-most-prevalent neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinson’s disease (PD) is expected to double in...
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's breakthrough can diagnose disease from skin swabs in three minutes
A new method to detect Parkinson's disease has been determined by analyzing sebum with mass spectrometry. The study, published today in the JACS Au , have found that there are lipids of high molecular weight that are substantially more active in people suffering from Parkinson's disease. The researchers from The...
Parkinson’s Disease Gets Diagnostic Help From Artificial Intelligence
Parkinson’s Disease (PD) is diagnosed by a cluster of symptoms related to its effect on motor nerves. There is no lab test or imaging study that makes the diagnosis. As a result, it often takes some time for a vague symptom to become so well established that a physician can identify it. Consequentially, the ability to make an early diagnosis is difficult. And because the disease is characterized by its symptoms, it is difficult for a physician to track PD’s progress. After all, can you objectively say there is more weakness or a greater tremor based on subjective physical examinations months apart?
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Parkinson’s Patients’ Quality of Life Enhanced With Mirapex: Trial Data
Mirapex (pramipexole) improved the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease compared to a placebo, according to a pooled analysis of several clinical trials. Quality of life improvements were seen regardless of disease stage, duration of treatment, or quality of life assessments before treatment. This analysis provided new...
Blood type tied to risk of stroke
The risk of suffering a stroke at an early age may depend partly on a person's blood type, a large study suggests. When it comes to the risk of ischemic stroke -- the kind caused by a blood clot -- studies have hinted that blood type plays a role. People with type O blood generally have a somewhat lower risk than those with types A, B or AB.
Want to lower your risk of early death? 3 activities are most beneficial, study says
Just about any type of active movement can lower your risk of cancer, heart disease and overall risk for an early death, a new study finds.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Potential of Vaccines in Treating Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s Detailed
In a webinar hosted by AC Immune, scientists discussed the various advantages of vaccines — ranging from their expected safety and long-lasting immune responses to potentially lower costs — in treating and possibly preventing Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. The “Key Opinion Leader” webinar, broadcasted on Aug....
These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds
A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
BBC
Parkinson’s test: Woman who smelled disease on husband helps scientists
A Scottish woman who found she could detect Parkinson's through smell has inspired scientists to develop a swab test that could be used to diagnose it. Researchers in Manchester have created a new method which they say can detect the disease in three minutes. Further study will be required to...
Hypothyroidism diet: What to eat, trigger foods & expert tips
If you have just been diagnosed with an underactive thyroid, you may be wondering whether there is a specific hypothyroidism diet that could help to treat your condition. Unfortunately, pharmaceutical medication is the only treatment that can restore your thyroid function. But this being said, certain nutritional factors may still provide some relief from your symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Irisin Hormone Shows Potential as Parkinson’s Treatment
The hormone irisin prevents the buildup of toxic alpha-synuclein protein, leading to the preservation of nerve cells and easing motor symptoms in a mouse model of Parkinson’s disease, a study has found. Experiments showed the hormone had an ability to facilitate the breakdown of toxic alpha-synuclein through lysosomes, the...
Scientists Gave Young Mice The Blood of Old Mice. Then Things Got Weird
The elixir of life remains the stuff of legend, but aging the young before their time may not be as far-fetched. In a new experiment, young mice briefly experienced signs of old age when scientists infused them with the blood of older mice. A similar aging effect occurred when human cells were immersed in the plasma of older individuals. The young mice – aged three months and all male – were given a blood transfusion from an older mouse, aged 22-24 months. The younger mice were then tested for muscle strength to see whether the old blood created the effect of tissue...
MedicalXpress
Scientists diagnose Alzheimer's disease by blood test
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is characterized by a decline in cognitive function, memory loss, and in severe cases, language impairment, and ultimately the loss of independent living ability. According to estimates by Chinese Center for disease Control and Prevention, there are about 10 million AD patients in China, which will exceed 30 million by 2050, making it the country with the largest number of AD patients in the world. However, at present, Chinese residents have low awareness and attention to AD, and there are generally low diagnosis rates (especially early diagnosis) and low treatment rates.
NIH Director's Blog
High Blood Pressure and Older Adults
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a major health problem that is common in older adults. Your body’s network of blood vessels, known as the vascular system, changes with age. Arteries get stiffer, causing blood pressure to go up. This can be true even for people who have heart-healthy habits and feel just fine. High blood pressure, sometimes called "the silent killer," often does not cause signs of illness that you can see or feel. Though it affects nearly half of all adults, many may not even be aware they have it.
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: A New Genetic Link Confirmed
The groundbreaking research that established the connection between Alzheimer’s Disease and gut health may enable earlier diagnosis and new treatment options. People who have digestive problems may be at a higher risk of acquiring Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The connection between the two has been verified by a groundbreaking Edith Cowan University (ECU) study, which might also enable early identification and new treatment options.
healio.com
Biomarker algorithm may not accurately identify patients with eosinophilic asthma
A previously proposed algorithm uses noninvasive and accessible biomarkers to classify patients with severe asthma based on the likelihood of an eosinophilic phenotype. The researchers found no correlations between classifications based on the proposed biomarkers and those based on sputum analysis. Sputum analysis continues to be the gold standard for...
psychologytoday.com
Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline
A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to mechanisms of vasodilation and increased brain blood...
scitechdaily.com
Potential Long-Term Treatment for Asthma Discovered
Rather than merely treating its symptoms, a new strategy targets one of asthma’s causes. Researchers from Aston University and Imperial College London have identified a potential method to address one of the fundamental causes of asthma. In experiments with mice, the researchers were able to virtually eliminate asthmatic symptoms and restore their airways to close to normal within two weeks.
