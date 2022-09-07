ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mpdc.dc.gov

Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses in Washington, DC. 36-year-old Daniel Terry, of no fixed address, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-127-690.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy