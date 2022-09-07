ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeySoCal

Authorities ID man killed in downtown shooting

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186GiO_0hlnUSYg00

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing.

The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Elijah Wildridge, 20, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. His city of residence was not known.

According to police, “multiple suspects” drove away in a white SUV and were being sought.

Authorities said preliminarily that the suspects drove away in a white Rolls-Royce, but later said the getaway vehicle was being described only as a white SUV. Few details of the investigation were released by police, who were reviewing security videos.

The crime is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Authorities urged anyone with information on the case to call 877-LAPD-247.

Comments / 4

Related
HeySoCal

Man shot to death by LAPD in Westlake area identified

Authorities Monday identified a man, allegedly armed with a gun, who was killed in a shooting involving Los Angeles police officers in the Westlake area. The shooting occurred about 3:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “Rampart patrol...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD investigating overnight shooting in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - One person was hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Hollywood. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Highland and Willoughby avenues. The victim struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital and is expected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Los Angeles#Police#Violent Crime#Rolls Royce
HeySoCal

SGV missing: Authorities seek 73-year-old West Covina man

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 73-year-old man who went missing from West Covina. in the 2000 block of East Rockway Drive on Thursday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. Moncayo is Hispanic. He stands 5 feet, 9...
WEST COVINA, CA
foxla.com

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities in Whittier are searching for the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue, according to police. The 35-year-old woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled...
WHITTIER, CA
smobserved.com

16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County

An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

2 teens shot and killed at Lincoln Heights carnival

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed two teenagers during a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Broadway and Workman Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle on 110 Freeway

Montecito Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the northbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. One victim was transported to a local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Man shot and killed in Palmdale, shooter at large

A man was shot to death in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Avenue South around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene, Rodriguez said. His name has not...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle

LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating deadly shooting at street carnival in Lincoln Heights

Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting in Lincoln Heights, the Los Angeles Police Department said. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Broadway. One person was shot and declared dead at the scene. Another person was shot and taken to the hospital. LAPD said there was a small carnival on the street that has been shut down during the investigation. No suspect information is available. The motive of the shooting is not known. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Shooting victim found on 110 Freeway in Lincoln Heights

Lincoln Heights -- Authorities found a shooting victim early this morning on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) near Avenue 26. The CHP said the shooting was reported at 1:15 am., prompting a two-hour closure of most freeway lanes. CBS2 showed a vehicle of a vehicle with multiple gunshot holes in the driver's window.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy