Authorities ID man killed in downtown shooting

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing.

The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Elijah Wildridge, 20, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported. His city of residence was not known.

According to police, “multiple suspects” drove away in a white SUV and were being sought.

Authorities said preliminarily that the suspects drove away in a white Rolls-Royce, but later said the getaway vehicle was being described only as a white SUV. Few details of the investigation were released by police, who were reviewing security videos.

The crime is being investigated as a homicide, police said. Authorities urged anyone with information on the case to call 877-LAPD-247.