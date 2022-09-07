“Seems everywhere I lived, there were always cockroaches and I figured, well, they were actually being wasted,” said Joey Skaggs. Skaggs was noted by one television host as being called, “The Great Hoax Artist, a liar, and a media genius” and his latest short film is one of over twenty that will being screened at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival. The festival runs on select Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between September 9th through October 16th. Seventeen films will have their New Jersey or Middlesex County premiere at the festival. We’ll take a look at a few of my favorites for September in this article.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO