Spotlight on NJPAC's Youth Arts Education Programs
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) Arts Education programs bring a unique approach to arts education, connecting students K-12 with their well-experienced teaching artists. NJPAC’s students enjoy the state-of-the-art performance space for innovative, diverse performance and engagement for students and teachers. Through Jazz, Hip Hop, Acting, Poetry, and more, NJPAC provides its instructors with strategies for integrating creative practices into each class.
Bergen County (NJ) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated Sponsors Marian Anderson film at 2022 Teaneck International Film Festival
(TEANECK, NJ) -- The Bergen County (NJ) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will sponsor the acclaimed film featuring the life and legacy of Honorary Link Marian Anderson during the 2022 Teaneck International Film Festival (TIFF). Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands explores the career and art of the famed African American contralto and civil rights pioneer.
A Sussex County Resident Working to Make His Community and the Planet a Better Place Is Featured in NJ PBS's 21 Digital Film Series
(NEWARK, NJ) -- NJ PBS has announced that a change-making Sussex County native, Jay Fischer, is the newest subject of the digital film series, 21, streaming at MyNJPBS.org/21. Produced by NJ PBS’s NJ Spotlight News team, the 21 digital film series investigates life in New Jersey and whether where you live affects how you live through the stories of change-making residents in each Garden State county. The short documentaries, six to 10 minutes, are accompanied online by snapshots that provide statistics, resources and other essential information for each county.
Find Out "The Secret" with Doug Wonder's Magic for Adults at Ocean County Library Point Pleasant Boro Branch
(POINT PLEASANT, NJ) -- Let your inner child romp inside the marvelous world of magic. Doug Wonder will be your guide to “The Secret,” on Tuesday, October 4, at the Ocean County Library Point Pleasant Borough Branch. Attendees will join the popular entertainer as he “pulls back the curtain,” reveals the mechanics of illusion, and illustrates the indispensable role of the human mind in a magician’s success. The event starts at 6:30pm.
Brookdale President Named to Top 25 Most Influential in Higher Education
(MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ) -- Brookdale Community College has announced that President David M. Stout, Ph.D., has been named to ROI-NJ’s Influencers: Higher Education 2022 list. Each year, ROI-NJ lists the presidents with the greatest influence and impact on their schools and within the business community. A longtime leader in...
BlowUpRadio.com's New & Notable NJ Music: 9/5/22
Lazlo, founder of BlowUpRadio.com (an online station based around New Jersey artists), shines a light on some of the many new releases from NJ based musicians each week with this column. This week Lazlo takes a look at releases by Sunblossom, Kristy Chmura, Tom Barrett, The Lovely Creatures, John Cozz, Damfino, illuminihilation, Jon Caspi & The First Gun and two compilation albums.
Cockroaches, Hidden Worlds, Dancing to Agatha Christie, and Forgotten Children are among Highlights of New Jersey Film Festival in September
“Seems everywhere I lived, there were always cockroaches and I figured, well, they were actually being wasted,” said Joey Skaggs. Skaggs was noted by one television host as being called, “The Great Hoax Artist, a liar, and a media genius” and his latest short film is one of over twenty that will being screened at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival. The festival runs on select Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between September 9th through October 16th. Seventeen films will have their New Jersey or Middlesex County premiere at the festival. We’ll take a look at a few of my favorites for September in this article.
Chestnut Grove to Perform at WXPN's Xponential Music Festival
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Rock n Roll outfit, Chestnut Grove will hit the road this fall for dates taking them throughout their home state of Pennsylvania, upstate New York, Virginia and to Camden, NJ for WXPN’s Xponential Music Festival on September 18th. Their newest single, “All For You” out now and from their forthcoming EP, Can’t Stand The Music, due in early 2023.
