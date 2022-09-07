ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 2

Related
WDTN

Giant Eagle: Plastic bags gone by coming date

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Giant Eagle will get rid of single-use plastic bags on October 20, the company announced on Thursday. The grocery store chain will encourage shoppers to bring or buy reusable bags instead. The move will take six million pounds of plastic out of the waste stream each year, according to Cara Mercil, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Giant Eagle eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beginning on October 20, Giant Eagle will be eliminating single-use plastic grocery bags in its Central Ohio stores. Giant Eagle will be encouraging guests to use environmentally-friendly reusable bags. Stores in Central Ohio will charge a 5 cent fee per paper bag used to ensure paper bags continue to be available as shoppers transition to reusable bags.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Aldi Planned for Fifth Avenue Spot as Part of New Development

An Aldi grocery store could be headed to the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. The new store would be located at the southwest corner of West Fifth Avenue and Edgehill Road, the current site of several buildings owned by Goodwill Columbus that contain the organization’s headquarters, an art gallery and other operations.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
City
Union, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location

Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
614now.com

A new Lucky’s Market is coming to Columbus

The CASTO redevelopment of Thurber Village shopping center in Victorian Village has announced an exciting new addition: The popular independent and family-owned grocery store Lucky’s Market. “We are thrilled to have Lucky’s Market join this exciting project,” Eric Leibowitz, CASTO’s vice president of development and leasing, said in a...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Mcmullen
ohio.edu

Ohio University awarded Intel grant funding, will serve as lead institution for Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem

Intel has awarded Ohio University $3 million in grant funding to serve as the lead institution for the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem, a program that will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.
ATHENS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Union#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Ufcw 1059#World Socialist Web Site#The Free Press#Columbus Kroger
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is one day away from a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for what President Joe Biden called the future of the U.S. economy. The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, […]
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats

Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails

Shortly after newly elected members of the Ohio Republican Party's central committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party's leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

City of Circleville issues dead woman notice to demolish property in response to complaint

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A dead woman in Circleville now has two weeks left to respond to a "Notice of Demolition Order" issued by the city's Public Service Department. City leaders issued the order after neighbors started calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers regarding a hazardous property on Hayward Street. The three-bedroom home once owned by Nora Copley was destroyed by fire last March. According to the Pickaway County Auditor, Copley is still the owner of record.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walmart
police1.com

Ohio police no longer allowed to serve overnight warrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police have revised a policy involving serving warrants during the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. after the shooting death of Donovan Lewis. WSYX reported that Officer Ricky Anderson shot and critically wounded Lewis while serving warrants at an apartment involving...
COLUMBUS, OH
tinyliving.com

Mohican by Modern Tiny Living

This beautifully designed craftsman tiny house is the work of Modern Tiny Living, a builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The 20′ Mohican has a 160-square-foot main floor and 70-square-foot loft. It features pine siding with cedar trim on the exterior and poplar shiplap walls with walnut trim throughout the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy