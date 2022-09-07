Read full article on original website
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Ridge Catches Brooke With [Spoiler]… and No, It’s Not [Spoiler]!
Just when we thought we knew exactly where Bold & Beautiful was going, this week’s preview takes a zig instead of the zag we expected. The one thing we can predict with absolute certainty? That Ridge is about to go into full-blown hypocrite mode and have a total meltdown in 3… 2…
Young & Restless Preview: Adam Could Be In For the Shock of His Life! Plus, What Does Nikki Have Up Her Sleeve?
Next stop, the West Coast. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 12 – 16, Nikki is headed to California. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Jack accused Phyllis of being in cahoots with Talia Morgan and having something to do with the story on Diane. Phyllis quickly snapped that everything in the article was true, yet somehow she was the one under suspicion. Nikki was quick to defend Phyllis and pointed out that Diane was still a menace. With Talia’s article series scrapped, Nikki revealed to Phyllis that she was headed to Los Angeles to see Deacon Sharpe to try and get dirt on Diane that could help Talia’s editor change their mind about the series. Coming up, Nikki tells Victoria that she’s going to Los Angeles to talk to Deacon Sharpe, the one man who can potentially help take down Diane.
General Hospital Preview: Jordan Has an Ominous Warning for Sonny — and [Spoiler] Experiences a Mid-Air Emergency
Trouble is about to strike again. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 12 – 16, Elizabeth has a plan. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. After experiencing another blackout at the Quartermaine picnic and being unable to account for missing...
General Hospital
In today’s recap, Jordan and Curtis both get shocking news, Cody and Ms. Wu strike a business arrangement, and Liz comes to a realization about Nikolas. Who will be on the receiving end of the bad news Stella has to deliver?. Does Ned perhaps see a bit of himself...
Monarch Premiere Recap: Wait, Did They Really Just Kill Off [Spoiler]?
Monarch kicks off with a rifle-toting Albie Roman (Trace Adkins) declares, “A Roman never forgets a friend… or an enemy” before pulling the trigger. We then flash back three months to Albie and wife Dottie at a press conference for having received a Lifetime Achievement Award. Asked if, during her 40 year reign as the queen of country, she’s had any regrets, Dottie says, “not a one”… after flashing back to what sure looks like her setting a barn on fire. As Roman and Dottie exit, an obnoxious reporter peppers them with questions regarding rumors that Dottie’s dying of cancer. Not taking kindly to his tone, Albie barges into the crowd and knocks the reporter out.
Stella Drops a Bomb on Jordan — and Liz Comes to a Realization About the Night Ava Was Stabbed
Ms. Wu drops by The Savoy and is told by N’neka the bartender that they are closed. Ms. Wu notes the club is always open to her. She orders iced tea, and N’neka exits to make some. Cody arrives, thanks Ms. Wu for meeting with him, and has a proposition for her.
Days of Our Lives’ Bill and Susan Seaforth Hayes Stun Billy Flynn With Their Reaction to His Kindhearted Offer: ‘Don’t Bother… ‘
All Days of Our Lives‘ Billy Flynn (Chad) wanted to do was be helpful. He’s young, he’s hip, he knows all the workings of the online universe — and that includes the streaming world! So when the show decided to release a promo aimed at helping some of Salem’s longtime viewers make the switch from NBC to Peacock, he seemed like the perfect person to help Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) navigate this bold new world!
General Hospital’s Michael Would Do Well to Heed Chad Duell’s Advice
Sometimes it’s as important to get into one’s own head as to get out of it. General Hospital has thrust Michael into what can only be called the best of times and the worst of times. On one hand, he’s elated to be expecting with true Willow. On the other, unbeknownst to him, she is delaying cancer treatment to ensure that she doesn’t lose baby. On top of that, he’s so ticked at Dad that he left mom Carly for Nina that he’s planted a mole in Sonny’s criminal empire.
News Roundup: The End of an Era, New Beginnings and an Unexpected Return From the Dead
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
‘Grave’ Matters Reunite All My Children Co-Stars In a Way You Definitely Haven’t Seen Before
Two worlds collide when soap alums face off in a new primetime killer drama. Soap fans will be in for a real treat come 2023. People has learned that Selling Sunset fave and Days of Our Lives and Young & Restless alum Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan; ex-Bethany) will star opposite her former All My Children castmate Colin Egglesfield, along with Laura Ramsey, in a new Lifetime thriller set to premiere next year titled A Rose for Her Grave.
A New Clip of King Charles III Interacting with Royal Servants Has Left Twitter Ablaze
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In only two days, King Charles III has already gotten some backlash for a clip that’s making its way through Twitter. On Sept 10, many people uploaded a video of King Charles interacting with his servants, with the most viral tweet coming from a parody account named Laura Kuenssberg Translator, who’s garnered over 22 million views on the now-viral clip. They posted it with the caption, “The servant must clear my desk for me. I can’t be expected to move things.”
Marci Miller’s Abigail Returns to Share a Big Moment With Chad
We’ve long known that nobody really dies in Salem, where resurrections are as common as wardrobe changes. Sometimes, however, when Days of Our Lives folks return from the dead, it’s in a more spiritual than corporeal sense. And based on the epic new trailer released by the show in conjunction with its move from NBC to the Peacock streaming service, that would appear to be the case with Marci Miller’s Abigail.
Kaley Cuoco & Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Make Their Adorable Red Carpet Debut at Emmys Red Carpet
Kaley Cuoco has a lot to celebrate this year — another Emmy nomination and a handsome man on her arm. Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey is also an Emmy nominee, so it’s a big night for them both. Wearing a pretty-in-pink gown with rose accents, The Flight Attendant star looked...
Bold & Beautiful’s Darin Brooks Has a New On-Screen Leading Lady… Who You Already Know Very Well
Soap operas, animation and films, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor does it all — and the best part is…. This time, he gets to team up with his wife once again! The Bold and the Beautiful alum Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva) shared a video to announce some very exciting news. The actress is getting ready to do her first movie since becoming a mom to daughters Everleigh Jolie and Gemma Wynter and stated, “In the film my co-star has to be funny, talented, handsome and I thought to myself, who do I know that could be a good fit for this?”
As Bold & Beautiful Threatens to Resend Thomas Down a Tragically Familiar Path, Fans Push Back — Hard
We’ve all heard the old nugget of wisdom about how it’s important to learn history or we’re doomed to repeat it. Well, it may not be as valid as we thought, because both The Bold and the Beautiful and Thomas know his history — and it looks like they may be about to cheerfully repeat it, regardless!
Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Responds to the Naughty Taylor Note That Was Never Supposed to Make It On Screen
Inquiring minds want to know. Those who watched the Friday, September 9, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful probably didn’t think anything of it when Taylor was sitting behind the desk in the main office at Forrester, having left a note for Ridge on the laptop. However, one fan, Karen, wanted to know exactly what that note entailed and received one heck of a funny shock after zooming in on the writing.
Young & Restless Turns Up the Heat On a Feud to Rival Victor and Jack’s — and ‘It Could Get Even Worse’
Maybe it’s time Genoa City’s boardrooms started being soundproofed?. The writing was on the wall the minute The Young and the Restless’ Nate went to work with Devon at Chancellor-Winters. Although the latter had forgiven the former for sleeping with his then-girlfriend Elena, and the former had forgiven the latter for throwing the punch that had ended his medical career, neither of them had quite forgotten. So as Nate has tried to make his mark at the company, Devon has thrown up one obstacle after another.
Seven (!) Big Days of Our Lives Returns Mark the Soap’s Move to Peacock — and Two Lil’ Ones, Too!
When Days of Our Lives moved from NBC to Peacock on September 12, thankfully, the soap left a forwarding address not only for fans (who can sign up to stream the show here) but for former cast members, seven of whom are already set to return to Salem. As you...
Our Hearts! Our Hearts! They Can’t Take General Hospital Alum Wes Ramsey’s Beautiful Birthday Message to Laura Wright
The ABC soap alum’s words tell a story about the love he feels for his special girl. Over the weekend General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly celebrated her 52nd birthday and on Sunday her real-life boyfriend and former castmate Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) sent her a beautiful message to express just how much he loves her.
Denise Richards & Her Husband Aaron Phypers Are Packing on the PDA in a Series of Rare Photos For Their Anniversary
Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers are all smooches for their anniversary, and it’s so sweet to see!. On Sept 8, Richards uploaded a series of photos of her and her husband Phypers for their four-year wedding anniversary. She posted the PDA photos with the caption, “Happy Anniversary my love 😍 4 yrs and many many many more to come. I can’t imagine going through this journey without you by my side. I love you so much. And best husband ever to support & love that I’m away on a mommy daughters trip on our anniversary. We will make up for it! I love you babes❤️.”
