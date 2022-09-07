ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 26

This Guy
2d ago

In a nutshell, many Afro-Latinos in America try to distance themselves from Black people in America as an attempt to avoid the mistreated that Black people receive in America and abroad. It's carryover from European colonialism. Cuban is a nationality, not a racial classification. There is no difference between her and a woman of her ethnic make up who hails from Panama, the Dominican Republic, or Puerto Rico so it's ridiculous to come to a country where you are classified by your phenotype and not relate to them. She's a 53 year old woman of color in America. She knows the deal and has for a long time. You're Black! Embrace it, love it, and celebrate it like you celebrate the Latino culture You're a part of. You don't "relate" to being a Black woman because you never wanted to.

Reply(5)
10
Fight Orwellianism
3d ago

It’s the Civil Rights Movement that the so-called blacks fought and died for that many of those who don’t wish to be associated with the term ‘Blacks’ have the opportunity by forbade discrimination in the issuance of immigrant visas on the basis of race, sex, nationality, place of birth, or place of residence.

Reply(1)
6
Peter Taboni
2d ago

I can't even begin to imagine the HORRORS of getting paid to do what you love for a living

Reply
11
Related
rolling out

Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black

Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Eva Mendes Says She Quit Acting Over ‘Latina’ Typecasting

Eva Mendes says she got tired of being offered the same roles that played up her ethnicity and sexuality. The mom-of-two, 48, spoke out about her unofficial retirement outside a brunch of her new cleaning product company Skura Style this week. “I don’t really miss it,” she told Variety. “I got tired fighting for the good roles.” She continued: “There are more opportunities for Latina actresses now, but when I bowed out 10 years ago I wasn’t being offered things that weren’t specifically Latina.” Mendes, who was born in Miami to Cuban parents, got her breakthrough as Denzel Washington’s mistress in 2001’s Training Day. Her last live action job was a supporting role in her husband Ryan Gosling’s critically panned directorial debut Lost River. She now says she’s happy “keeping it in the home with my kids.” During an appearance on The View in May, Mendes said she might return for a “fun” project but, “I don’t want to do violence. I don’t want to do sexuality.”Read it at Variety
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Viola Davis hopes The Woman King inspires Black girls the way Cicely Tyson inspired her

Viola Davis hopes her historical epic The Woman King carries legendary actress Cicely Tyson's legacy into the future. Following Friday night's world-premiere screening of the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film, the Oscar-winning actress responded to an audience question about a message she hopes the film conveys to young Black women seeing her on screen as a powerful African warrior.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Keith Powers
Person
Gina Torres
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Afro Latina#Cuban
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Star Momma Dee Calls Out Sheree Whitfield for Dating Martell Holt

Martell Holt’s drama with Melody Holt and Arionne Curry isn’t slowing him down. The relationship between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member Martell Holt seemingly became Instagram official last week.   Previously, It’s been reported the reality show stars recently became an item while LAMH is on hiatus. Martell is seemingly balancing this new relationship while co-parenting with both his ex-wife Melody Holt and former mistress Arionne Curry.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64

Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy