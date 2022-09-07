Read full article on original website
Related
TikTok sensation Noodle the pug is coming to Lollypop Farm
A couple of major social media stars, including a four-legged one, will appear later this month at the annual Lollypop Farm Walk for the Animals Barktober Fest. Rochester native Jonathan Graziano and his pug, Noodle, will be at the Sept. 24 event at the animal shelter at 99 Victor Road in Perinton. The two...
msn.com
Moment Mama Dachshund Is Reunited With Her Puppies After Her Bath Is Too Sweet
Once someone becomes a parent, a whole new world opens before their eyes. Even the most mundane moments--like bathtime--revolve around the family's newest additions. That's just how it goes!. Even Dachshund mama Zara knows what it's like to put her puppies first. TikTok got to witness this firsthand when @motherofdachshunds_...
PETS・
Comments / 0