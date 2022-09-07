TOP FIVE 2025 LHP's (NY/PA) Rankings StateRank: 1 / POS: 1 OverallRank: 37 / POS: 6. Coming in at the No. 1 LHP (in NY/PA '25 class) is Miami commitment David Shields. Shields stands 6-foot-1, 185-pounds with broad shoulders and an athletic build. Currently he flashes a next-level three pitch mix highlighted by his upper 80's FB (88T). His CB has tight rotation with under the barrel depth while his change-up shows arm-side fade, both compliment his FB well. All three pitches come from a repeatable delivery, full arm-swing, and a 3/4 power slot. Expect to see the FB velocity continue to climb over the next few years. The ceiling is lofty for the Western PA lefty.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO