Read full article on original website
Related
prepbaseballreport.com
Inside the Ranking: Top Five 2025 LHP's (NY/PA)
TOP FIVE 2025 LHP's (NY/PA) Rankings StateRank: 1 / POS: 1 OverallRank: 37 / POS: 6. Coming in at the No. 1 LHP (in NY/PA '25 class) is Miami commitment David Shields. Shields stands 6-foot-1, 185-pounds with broad shoulders and an athletic build. Currently he flashes a next-level three pitch mix highlighted by his upper 80's FB (88T). His CB has tight rotation with under the barrel depth while his change-up shows arm-side fade, both compliment his FB well. All three pitches come from a repeatable delivery, full arm-swing, and a 3/4 power slot. Expect to see the FB velocity continue to climb over the next few years. The ceiling is lofty for the Western PA lefty.
prepbaseballreport.com
'Michigan Felt The Most Right' For Murphy
Interested in attending a PBR Ohio event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Rankings StateRank: 12 / POS: 6 OverallRank: 499 / POS: 158. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2023. Primary Position: RHP. Secondary Position: 3B.
prepbaseballreport.com
Playing At Coastal Carolina Exciting To Bakus
Interested in attending a PBR Michigan event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2023 / 1B. Rankings StateRank: 41 / POS: 2. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2023. Primary Position: 1B. Secondary Position: OF.
prepbaseballreport.com
PBR IA Class Of 2023- Top 10 Uncommitted Pitchers
The 2022 summer circuit has just about come to a close. It was a busy few months for our staff across multiple events late Spring, high school summer season, and August events as well. With all that has transpired, it is an appropriate time to revisit the rankings. The 2023 class is starting to take shape with the top players continuing to cement themselves at the top while others begin to emerge as names to know.
Comments / 0