MilitaryTimes
Biden honors 9/11 victims as shadow of Afghan war looms
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect President Joe Biden’s comments during the ceremony. President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, taking part in a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon held under a steady rain and paying tribute to “extraordinary Americans” who gave their lives on one of the nation’s darkest days.
The Next Record-Breaking Crisis Putin Is Dragging Us Into
It’s a new school year in Russia and the kids are learning the darndest things about the achievements of Vladimir Putin.“This is unique,” the Russian president recently told a group of enthusiastic youngsters as he unveiled the 460-foot tall Sun of Moscow ferris wheel (16 feet higher than the London Eye). “There’s nothing like that in Europe!”Thanks to Putin’s ambition to make his regime first in everything, Guinness World Records last year certified that Russians choreographed the most folks ever to stand on a bed of nails (151); whipped up the largest slab of coagulated milk (2,153 pounds), and clocked...
Putin Faces Rising Opposition At Home Amid Ukraine Losses: Over 30 Lawmakers Call For His Resignation Over Harming 'Future Of Russia'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is dealing with mounting opposition at home as the Ukraine war is in its seventh month with no end in sight. What Happened: More than 30 Russian municipal deputies from 18 different districts of Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kolpino have called on Putin to resign in an open letter published on Monday.
Danish ship collides with US Navy vessel at Maryland Fleet Week
A Danish ship collided with a U.S. Navy vessel in Baltimore Sunday during Maryland Fleet Week, a Navy official confirmed. The Danmark, a Danish training ship, was being towed by a smaller boat in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor when it crashed into some wood pilings, CBS News reported. The vessel then hit the Navy’s Freedom-class littoral combat ship Minneapolis-Saint Paul.
Trump betrayed America and the Constitution. He shouldn’t be welcomed to Ohio as some kind of hero
An ex-president, who should be wearing an orange jumpsuit to match his spray-painted visage, will do Ohio the dishonor of swooping into our great state Saturday. In a bygone era of normal, the twice-impeached disaster, under multiple criminal investigations, who tried to topple his own government — and pilfered highly classified documents at grave risk […] The post Trump betrayed America and the Constitution. He shouldn’t be welcomed to Ohio as some kind of hero appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ukraine has taken back 6,000 sq km from Russia in just 12 days, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his troops have liberated over 6,000 sq km of Ukraine’s territory in the southern and eastern parts of the country in just 12 days of September.Since its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Russia has captured an estimated one-fifth of the country’s overall 600,000 sq km of territory.After 200 days of war, Mr Zelensky in a late-night address on Monday, said: “From the beginning of September until today, our warriors have liberated more than 6,000 sq km of the territory of Ukraine – in the east and south.”Vladimir Putin’s troops had made the biggest inroads...
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean defense officials warned Tuesday that North Korea's new law establishing the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes would set Pyongyang on a "path of self-destruction." "We warn that if North Korea attempts the use of nuclear weapons, it will face an overwhelming response...
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian troops on Sunday successfully pressed their swift counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country, even as a nuclear power plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby. Kyiv’s action to reclaim Russia-occupied...
US Army Pacific boss wants rockets to stay at forward base in Japan
Speaking with reporters following a joint training exercise between the U.S. and Japan, U.S. Army Pacific Commander Gen. Charles Flynn indicated that the U.S. is in no hurry to remove rocket launchers and other equipment from a strategically located Japanese base in the East China Sea. “It’s an opportunity for...
An Afghan interpreter saved my life — now we must return the favor
Before I became a U.S. Marine, I’d never met someone from Afghanistan. My deployment to the country in 2010 was a culture shock, but I realized quickly that my life depended on the Afghan interpreters traveling with our platoon. I had no idea that one of these men would...
Ethiopia's economy struggles as war reignites in Tigray
Edited. Photos NAI501-506 have been sent in for time release 0800GMT.Once home to one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, Ethiopia is struggling as the war in its Tigray region has reignited and weary citizens far from the front are pleading for peace.Ethiopians are experiencing the highest inflation in a decade, foreign exchange restrictions and mounting debt amid reports of massive government spending on the war effort. Parliament early this year reportedly approved an additional $1.7 billion budget for defense.On Tuesday morning, a drone strike hit a university campus in Tigray’s capital, Mekele, causing an unknown number of injuries, according to...
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?
With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered stirring video remarks this weekend that doubled down on his commitment to defeat the invaders completely, to push them out of the borders of Ukraine.We can’t know whether that goal will be achieved, or if it is how long it will take. But what we can see, yet again, is that Vladimir...
Online promotion tests for enlisted airmen are coming soon
Enlisted airmen, rejoice: You may be able to take your promotion test on a computer this year. The Air Force’s top enlisted leader, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, told Air Force Times in an exclusive interview Sept. 6 she wants to give a select group of airmen access to digital exams in a pilot program at the end of 2022.
Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence
The incumbent governor of Okinawa, Japan, who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection on Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan. Okinawa Gov....
101st Airborne intelligence official dies on Europe deployment
A lieutenant colonel serving in the 101st Airborne Division’s intelligence directorate during its current deployment to Eastern Europe died Sept. 6 of “natural causes,” according to a division press release. Lt. Col. Nicholas D. Goshen had recently completed a tour with the Joint Staff at the Pentagon...
This week in Congress: House hearing to focus on VA abortion policy
Less than two weeks after the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will provide abortion services for the first time, lawmakers will hold a hearing this week questioning officials over the scope and goals of the plan. The Thursday hearing before the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee likely is to be...
