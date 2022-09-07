AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t giving any hint as to who will be the No. 21 Longhorns’ starting quarterback this week, and insists that injured Quinn Ewers and his top backup Hudson Card are “day-to-day” ahead of a matchup with UTSA. But there are signs redshirt freshman Charles Wright could be on the field when the Longhorns (1-1) meet the Roadrunners (1-1). Ewers injured his clavicle at the end of the first quarter in Saturday’s 20-19 loss to Alabama. Card finished the game limping with an ankle sprain.

