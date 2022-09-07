ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Panr

923 Timberglen Ct

Always wanted to live in a brand new home? We got one for ya in 77316! - Want to move into a brand new home? We have a great one for you! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, modern kitchen w/white cabinets, spacious open floor plan, full laundry room a nice sized driveway.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bunker-licious: This Katy-area property could be a prepper’s paradise

KATY, Texas – A sprawling property on the market for $12,500,000 in Katy has so much more than a house: a gazebo, ponds, barns and pastures. However, perhaps most interestingly, it has an underground space as well. The five-bedroom, four full and one half-bath house at 3550 Schlipf Road...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920

This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
SPRING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Cypress, TX
Real Estate
City
Cypress, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Cypress, TX
Business
houstononthecheap.com

Chinatown Houston – Fun things to do, restaurants, shopping, massage & more!

With Asians beings one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Houston, it’s no secret that Houston’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with fun, affordable things to do. Originally located in East Downtown (EaDo), Chinatown has since shifted southwest and is now populated with Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Korean, and many more populations. To keep up with demand, businesses sprouted up all over Bellaire Blvd., leaving Houstonians with a diverse, exciting area to explore.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale #2

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Humble Towing impound located at 24672 FM 1485, New Caney, TX 77357, 281-354-8697 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, @ 9:45 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Contact selling location for questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Property#Family Room#Property Management#Walk In Closet#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Tx Address
Community Impact Houston

The Nest Diner now open on Barker Cypress Road

Chicken-fried steak and other country-style entrees are served at the diner. (Courtesy The Nest Diner) Officials with The Nest Diner at 11808 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. K, Cypress, said the diner will move to full operating hours later this month from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. The eatery launched a soft opening phase with limited hours in early September. The Nest Diner serves traditional American meals, including breakfast options and some Tex-Mex cuisine. 281-304-2219. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083699460509.
CYPRESS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KIAH

Racism in real estate, local realtor works to stop trend

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Wells Fargo is giving Harris County $7.5 million in grant money to go towards making homeownership affordable for communities of color. This is one step in stopping racism in real estate. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sat down with local realtor, Noel Collier to talk more about this topic and what can […]
HOUSTON, TX
macaronikid.com

Disney On Ice is coming to Houston!

Coming to NRG Stadium in Houston, TX in November 2022: Disney On Ice!. Discover why no dream is too big at Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic! Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beast’s enchanted castle, experience Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing-along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart. Be inspired by Anna’s devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true. Celebrate the magic of courage, love and adventure at Disney On Ice!
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

STEM Carnival free to the public this weekend

HOUSTON — When it comes to learning, you can never start your kids too early. One local mom is taking that to a whole new level. She and her kids love science and love sharing about it, too. Now, they're about to give your family a chance to jump-start...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend

CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
CYPRESS, TX
fox26houston.com

Things to do in Houston this weekend: September 9-11

HOUSTON - Take a stroll through a fresh berry market, indulge at a pickle-themed festival or catch a family-friendly show this weekend in Houston. Whether you want to shop or catch a live performance, there’s something for everyone this weekend. Here’s a look at just some of the things to do in the Greater Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy