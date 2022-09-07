Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: 2 hurt, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed. The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive. No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Big T Plaza shooting: One person dead after three shot in Dallas shopping mall as cops rush to scene
ONE person has died and two others are injured after a shooting in a shopping mall on Saturday afternoon. The Dallas Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun that three people had been shot - one fatally - in the Big T Plaza. The condition of the other two victims...
News Channel 25
Dallas police: Man wanted for capital murder for June killings
DALLAS — A Dallas man charged with capital murder is wanted with his whereabouts unknown, authorities said. Infant Johnson is accused of killing two individuals during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26, said police. Police ask the public for help locating Johnson. Johnson...
Overnight shooting in southeast Dallas leaves 1 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police said that a man was killed early Saturday morning after shots were fired in southeast Dallas.On Sept. 10 just before 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive.When they arrived, they found Granville Davis, 63, lying in the yard behind a house with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive.Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed Davis to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. No suspects have been named publicly, nor have police named a possible motive.Police said their investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at (214) 671-3608 or by email.Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
WFAA
Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody
DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive
On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
fox4news.com
Markynn West Arrest: Group took road rage victim's keys, punched him in the head before deadly shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Newly released documents provide more details about a minor crash that ended with violence and the death of a leader of the Dallas-Fort Worth Asian American community. Fort Worth police arrested 28-year-old Markynn West earlier this week for the murder of 43-year-old Jin Shin. It happened...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Greenhaven Drive
On September 10, 2022, at approximately 2:57 a.m., Dallas Police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when police arrived, they found Granville Davis, 63, unresponsive, lying in the yard behind the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported Davis to a local hospital, where he died.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arrest Made in Connection with Shooting Death of Dallas Business Owner
He was considered a pilar of the Dallas Asian community. Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of Chin “Jin” Shin, who was known to many as a pillar of the Dallas Asian community. Shin was a father and owned Encore Family...
starlocalmedia.com
BREAKING: Juvenile suspect in custody following shots fired call in McKinney
The McKinney Police Department on Friday Sept. 9 confirmed that it was investigating a shots fired call that came in at around 9:25 a.m. in the area of the WinCo Foods in McKinney. The incident did not take place inside the store, the department sated. As of 11:20 a.m., the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Four in Custody After Armored Truck Employee Shot During Robbery
Four people are in custody after an armored truck employee was shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Carrollton, police say. Carrollton Police said the employee was confronted and shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane. The employee was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito.
fox4news.com
Man hospitalized after being shot outside Dallas apartments
DALLAS - A man called police early Saturday morning after he was shot at an apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Responding officers found the man at the Mandalay Palms Apartments, located in the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing, near I-20. A tourniquet was used before...
WFAA
Woman arrested, accused of concealing narcotics and providing them to Tarrant Co. Jail inmate
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A woman has been arrested after being accused of concealing narcotics and providing them to an inmate inside the Tarrant County Jail, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TCSO said Aaliyah Lyles, who worked for an outside vendor, was arrested in August...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man charged with murder after minor crash leads to shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth man is facing a murder charge after a minor traffic accident that led to a deadly argument. Markynn West, 28, was arrested for the death of 43-year-old Jin Shin. Police said it happened on the morning of Aug. 15 after a minor traffic...
Family mourning death of 20-year-old killed in Deep Ellum; police release surveillance photos of suspect
DALLAS — As the Dallas Police Department (DPD) announces a new emphasis on patrols in Deep Ellum, a grieving family mourns that it comes too late for them. "I'm numb. I'm really angry. I'm really angry, "Angelaka Johnson-Fisher said after the early Saturday morning shooting death of her 20-year-old son Aareon Johnson, also known as "AJ".
WATCH: Surveillance video captures apparent burglary, owner says 20 years of savings stolen
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police are investigating a burglary after Stiles Autobody released surveillance video on Facebook. In the 79-second video, two people are seen walking inside the main office, peering through the garage window, opening the cash register and taking off with the money and a black safe.
irvingweekly.com
Police Looking for Driver Who Struck and Killed Woman in Dalworthington Gardens
The Dalworthington Gardens Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that occurred overnight near the intersection of W. Arkansas Lane and Roosevelt Drive. At around 12:50am, DWG Department of Public Safety and Arlington EMS responded to reports of a person struck by a vehicle. When emergency responders arrived, they located a woman laying in the roadway. Paramedics pronounced her deceased at the scene.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Burglar cuts into safe, crawls to avoid detection at White Settlement Family Dollar
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Police in White Settlement are trying to find an apparent serial burglar caught on camera cutting a hole in the wall of a Family Dollar before drilling into in the safe. White Settlement police say the break-in happened in the early morning hours of March 27.
Sherriff's office seizes largest amount of fentanyl in Tarrant County, ever
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has seized over 2,000 grams of pure, uncut fentanyl, the largest amount ever seized by the county.The sheriff's office, along with the Tarrant County SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant at a Tarrant County residence. In addition to the drugs, four firearms, three vehicles and over $48,000 was seized at the residence. One suspect was arrested.
Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7. It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route.
