Irving, TX

CBS DFW

Police: 2 hurt, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A shooting in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood on Saturday afternoon left one person dead.Police said that three people were shot at Big T Plaza off of Village Fair Dr. just after 1:15 p.m. One person was killed. The suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not established a motive. No word yet on the conditions of the other victims.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas police: Man wanted for capital murder for June killings

DALLAS — A Dallas man charged with capital murder is wanted with his whereabouts unknown, authorities said. Infant Johnson is accused of killing two individuals during a disturbance in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road on June 26, said police. Police ask the public for help locating Johnson. Johnson...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Overnight shooting in southeast Dallas leaves 1 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police said that a man was killed early Saturday morning after shots were fired in southeast Dallas.On Sept. 10 just before 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive.When they arrived, they found Granville Davis, 63, lying in the yard behind a house with multiple gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive.Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed Davis to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries. No suspects have been named publicly, nor have police named a possible motive.Police said their investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at (214) 671-3608 or by email.Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
DALLAS, TX
City
Irving, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Irving, TX
Crime & Safety
WFAA

Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody

DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Village Fair Drive

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 1:13 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 4515 Village Fair Drive, the Big T Bazaar. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found three victims shot. One victim, Corderro Robinson, 36, died at the scene. Dallas Police started life-saving measures on the two surviving male victims until Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported them to a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Greenhaven Drive

On September 10, 2022, at approximately 2:57 a.m., Dallas Police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when police arrived, they found Granville Davis, 63, unresponsive, lying in the yard behind the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported Davis to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Irving Police Searching#Surveillance
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Four in Custody After Armored Truck Employee Shot During Robbery

Four people are in custody after an armored truck employee was shot Thursday afternoon during an attempted robbery in Carrollton, police say. Carrollton Police said the employee was confronted and shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane. The employee was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to be OK, according to Carrollton police spokesperson Jolene DeVito.
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man hospitalized after being shot outside Dallas apartments

DALLAS - A man called police early Saturday morning after he was shot at an apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas. Responding officers found the man at the Mandalay Palms Apartments, located in the 3100 block of Cliff Creek Crossing, near I-20. A tourniquet was used before...
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
irvingweekly.com

Police Looking for Driver Who Struck and Killed Woman in Dalworthington Gardens

The Dalworthington Gardens Police Department is investigating a fatality accident that occurred overnight near the intersection of W. Arkansas Lane and Roosevelt Drive. At around 12:50am, DWG Department of Public Safety and Arlington EMS responded to reports of a person struck by a vehicle. When emergency responders arrived, they located a woman laying in the roadway. Paramedics pronounced her deceased at the scene.
DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS, TX
CBS DFW

Sherriff's office seizes largest amount of fentanyl in Tarrant County, ever

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office has seized over 2,000 grams of pure, uncut fentanyl, the largest amount ever seized by the county.The sheriff's office, along with the Tarrant County SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant at a Tarrant County residence. In addition to the drugs, four firearms, three vehicles and over $48,000 was seized at the residence. One suspect was arrested. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7. It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route. 
IRVING, TX

