The Baltimore City Council wants answers on how the city's water problem was handled and the cause for the contamination. Councilman Eric Costello, D-District 11, is introducing a resolution amid concerns he and other council members have after a boil-water advisory was issued on Sept. 5 due to E. coli found in three water samples in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods. The advisory was partially lifted Wednesday night for a portion of the city and areas of concern in southwestern Baltimore County. Then, it was completely lifted Friday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO