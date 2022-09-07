Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City Council seeks answers to E. coli water contamination
The Baltimore City Council wants answers on how the city's water problem was handled and the cause for the contamination. Councilman Eric Costello, D-District 11, is introducing a resolution amid concerns he and other council members have after a boil-water advisory was issued on Sept. 5 due to E. coli found in three water samples in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods. The advisory was partially lifted Wednesday night for a portion of the city and areas of concern in southwestern Baltimore County. Then, it was completely lifted Friday.
Wbaltv.com
11 News Today: Officer assaulted during wild Rosedale incident; Last primaries of season
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
Wbaltv.com
Thousands celebrate Fleet Week Saturday in Baltimore City, county
Saturday marked the fourth day of Fleet Week in Maryland and thousands have flocked to Baltimore City and Martin State Airport for the spectacle. Through early next week, there will be events, not just at Martin State Airport, but also in Port Covington and the Inner Harbor. Massive Naval ships...
Wbaltv.com
Police: No weapon found after person thought to be armed with gun seen near Catonsville school
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A person thought to be armed with a gun Monday morning prompted Catonsville High School to lock down, a Baltimore County Public Schools official told 11 News. The person was walking near the school and was not on campus at any point, district officials said. Officials...
Wbaltv.com
Severe storms move through Maryland, bringing heavy rain
UPDATE (5:07 p.m.) -- Tornado warning canceled in northwestern Charles County. UPDATE (5:00 p.m.) -- A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dumfries, Virginia, or near Quantico, moving northeast at 15 mph. UPDATE (4:52) -- The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Charles...
Wbaltv.com
Fleet Week comes to Martin State Airport in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Maryland Fleet week is now underway with events happening at the Inner Harbor, Port Covington and even at the Martin State Airport in Middle River. Joining us with more on what you can expect is Al Pollard, with Martin State Airport.
Wbaltv.com
Hopkins Medicine could drop CareFirst as in-network as negotiations continue
A major change may be coming to Marylanders who rely on CareFirst for health insurance and Johns Hopkins Medicine for their care. More than 300,000 Marylanders who have seen a Johns Hopkins caregiver in the last two years and who have health insurance through CareFirst may soon be kicked out of network. Both nonprofits told 11 News it's the result of ongoing contract negotiations.
Wbaltv.com
End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Police shooting in Rosedale stemmed from shoplifting complaint
ROSEDALE, Md. — A shoplifting complaint in White Marsh triggered a harrowing series of events that ended in aBaltimore County police officer firing at a suspect's vehicle, striking a woman, the 11 News I-Team has learned. This encounter began Saturday as a shoplifting complaint at an Old Navy store...
Wbaltv.com
Family of NyKayla Strawder honors teen in ceremony, addresses issues in her case
NyKayla Strawder's family and friends led a sage ceremony outside Baltimore City Hall Saturday to honor the teen and share issues they are dealing with after her death. The family of a 15-year-old allegedly shot and killed by a 9-year-old wants their voices to be heard. "Enough is enough. I...
Wbaltv.com
Teenager suffers graze wound to head after shooting in east Baltimore
A teenager suffered a graze wound to his head in a shooting Saturday night in east Baltimore, police said Monday. City police said officers were called around 8:23 p.m. to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Potomac Street, where a 28-year-old victim was shot in the arm. The victim was taken to a hospital.
Wbaltv.com
Man with stun gun attacks robbery victim in Glen Burnie shopping center parking lot
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Armed robbery suspects used a stun gun on a victim Saturday morning at a Glen Burnie shopping center. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the Chesapeake Square Shopping Center in the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway for a robbery.
Wbaltv.com
Correctional officer ejected from motorcycle, dies in La Plata crash, police say
LA PLATA, Md. — A La Plata man died early Monday morning after he was ejected from his motorcycle in a crash. Maryland State Police said troopers were called around 4:15 a.m. to Maryland Route 488 near Kerrick Drive, where a motorcycle was found in a ditch and the driver was ejected.
Wbaltv.com
11-year-old charged in connection to Dollar General fire
HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Authorities in Carroll County announced Monday they are charging an 11-year-old boy in connection with a fire that caused millions of dollars of damage at a Dollar General store. Video above: Fire destroys Dollar General store in Hampstead. After an investigation, the boy was identified as...
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff identifies 5 family members in Cecil County murder-suicide
ELK MILLS, Md. — The Cecil County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the two adults and three childrenkilled in Friday's murder-suicide in Elk Mills. Deputies were called shortly around 9:19 a.m. Friday to a house in the unit block of Hebron Court for a shooting. The sheriff said a man made a short call to 911 to report the children and a woman were fatally shot.
Wbaltv.com
UMd. professor's calm leadership on 9/11 helped to save lives
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — As we honor those who've served and protected our country on this Sept. 11, we're also taking time to remember the men and women who lost their lives 21 years ago. The stories of survival from that day in 2001 are emotional. Yet, in the...
Wbaltv.com
After 4-year absence, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to hold season-opening gala
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will kick off this year's season Saturday with a bit celebration. The orchestra hasn't had an in-person gala in four years. The season-opening fundraising gala is the orchestra's signature event that helps support the orchestra's musicians, education, programs and community access. The Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall...
Wbaltv.com
Korean BBQ is coming to Canton
A restaurant specializing in Korean barbecue dishes is on track to open in Canton next year. The dining spot, to be called Bone, will take over the former Portside Tavern space at 2821-23 O'Donnell St., a block off of O'Donnell Square. The building most recently was home to Ajúa, a Mexican restaurant and bar.
