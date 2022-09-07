ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City Council seeks answers to E. coli water contamination

The Baltimore City Council wants answers on how the city's water problem was handled and the cause for the contamination. Councilman Eric Costello, D-District 11, is introducing a resolution amid concerns he and other council members have after a boil-water advisory was issued on Sept. 5 due to E. coli found in three water samples in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods. The advisory was partially lifted Wednesday night for a portion of the city and areas of concern in southwestern Baltimore County. Then, it was completely lifted Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Thousands celebrate Fleet Week Saturday in Baltimore City, county

Saturday marked the fourth day of Fleet Week in Maryland and thousands have flocked to Baltimore City and Martin State Airport for the spectacle. Through early next week, there will be events, not just at Martin State Airport, but also in Port Covington and the Inner Harbor. Massive Naval ships...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catonsville, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Baltimore County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Wbaltv.com

Severe storms move through Maryland, bringing heavy rain

UPDATE (5:07 p.m.) -- Tornado warning canceled in northwestern Charles County. UPDATE (5:00 p.m.) -- A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Dumfries, Virginia, or near Quantico, moving northeast at 15 mph. UPDATE (4:52) -- The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Charles...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fleet Week comes to Martin State Airport in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Maryland Fleet week is now underway with events happening at the Inner Harbor, Port Covington and even at the Martin State Airport in Middle River. Joining us with more on what you can expect is Al Pollard, with Martin State Airport.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Hopkins Medicine could drop CareFirst as in-network as negotiations continue

A major change may be coming to Marylanders who rely on CareFirst for health insurance and Johns Hopkins Medicine for their care. More than 300,000 Marylanders who have seen a Johns Hopkins caregiver in the last two years and who have health insurance through CareFirst may soon be kicked out of network. Both nonprofits told 11 News it's the result of ongoing contract negotiations.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mitchell
Person
Brandon Scott
Wbaltv.com

I-Team: Police shooting in Rosedale stemmed from shoplifting complaint

ROSEDALE, Md. — A shoplifting complaint in White Marsh triggered a harrowing series of events that ended in aBaltimore County police officer firing at a suspect's vehicle, striking a woman, the 11 News I-Team has learned. This encounter began Saturday as a shoplifting complaint at an Old Navy store...
ROSEDALE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager suffers graze wound to head after shooting in east Baltimore

A teenager suffered a graze wound to his head in a shooting Saturday night in east Baltimore, police said Monday. City police said officers were called around 8:23 p.m. to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Potomac Street, where a 28-year-old victim was shot in the arm. The victim was taken to a hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpw#Water Testing#Water Contamination#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Public Health#Food Safety#Foodsafety#General Health#The Maryland Department
Wbaltv.com

11-year-old charged in connection to Dollar General fire

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Authorities in Carroll County announced Monday they are charging an 11-year-old boy in connection with a fire that caused millions of dollars of damage at a Dollar General store. Video above: Fire destroys Dollar General store in Hampstead. After an investigation, the boy was identified as...
HAMPSTEAD, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff identifies 5 family members in Cecil County murder-suicide

ELK MILLS, Md. — The Cecil County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the two adults and three childrenkilled in Friday's murder-suicide in Elk Mills. Deputies were called shortly around 9:19 a.m. Friday to a house in the unit block of Hebron Court for a shooting. The sheriff said a man made a short call to 911 to report the children and a woman were fatally shot.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Wbaltv.com

After 4-year absence, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to hold season-opening gala

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will kick off this year's season Saturday with a bit celebration. The orchestra hasn't had an in-person gala in four years. The season-opening fundraising gala is the orchestra's signature event that helps support the orchestra's musicians, education, programs and community access. The Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Korean BBQ is coming to Canton

A restaurant specializing in Korean barbecue dishes is on track to open in Canton next year. The dining spot, to be called Bone, will take over the former Portside Tavern space at 2821-23 O'Donnell St., a block off of O'Donnell Square. The building most recently was home to Ajúa, a Mexican restaurant and bar.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy