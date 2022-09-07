Read full article on original website
Cystoid macular oedema without leakage in fluorescein angiography: a literature review
Cystoid macular oedema (CMO), which is defined as a macular thickening and cystic changes due to accumulation of fluid, could be asymptomatic and only diagnosed using paraclinical techniques. Fluorescein angiography (FA) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) are useful in detecting CMO in clinical practice. Non-leaking CMO, also known as angiographically silent CMO, is referred to as cases of CMO without leakage in fluorescein angiography. This type of CMO has been reported in some retinal dystrophies, in cases of maculopathy as a side effect of certain drugs, and also in some systemic disorders. The exact mechanism and treatment options for this type of CMO are still not clear. This literature review aims to discuss different causes of non-leaking CMO, proposed mechanisms, and management options. Three sections including drugs, retinal dystrophies, and systemic disorders are discussed in this review.
Triple ionization and fragmentation of benzene trimers following ultrafast intermolecular Coulombic decay
Intermolecular interactions involving aromatic rings are ubiquitous in biochemistry and they govern the properties of many organic materials. Nevertheless, our understanding of the structures and dynamics of aromatic clusters remains incomplete, in particular for systems beyond the dimers, despite their high presence in many macromolecular systems such as DNA and proteins. Here, we study the fragmentation dynamics of benzene trimer that represents a prototype of higher-order aromatic clusters. The trimers are initially ionized by electron-collision with the creation of a deep-lying carbon 2sâˆ’1 state or one outer-valence and one inner-valence vacancies at two separate molecules. The system can thus relax via ultrafast intermolecular decay mechanisms, leading to the formation of C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\cdot\)C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\cdot\)C\({}_{6}{{{{{{{{{\rm{H}}}}}}}}}_{6}}^{+}\) trications and followed by a concerted three-body Coulomb explosion. Triple-coincidence ion momentum spectroscopy, accompanied by ab-initio calculations and further supported by strong-field laser experiments, allows us to elucidate the details on the fragmentation dynamics of benzene trimers.
Identifying and tailoring C"“N coupling site for efficient urea synthesis over diatomic Fe"“Ni catalyst
Electrocatalytic urea synthesis emerged as the promising alternative of Haber"“Bosch process and industrial urea synthetic protocol. Here, we report that a diatomic catalyst with bonded Fe"“Ni pairs can significantly improve the efficiency of electrochemical urea synthesis. Compared with isolated diatomic and single-atom catalysts, the bonded Fe"“Ni pairs act as the efficient sites for coordinated adsorption and activation of multiple reactants, enhancing the crucial C"“N coupling thermodynamically and kinetically. The performance for urea synthesis up to an order of magnitude higher than those of single-atom and isolated diatomic electrocatalysts, a high urea yield rate of 20.2"‰mmol"‰hâˆ’1 gâˆ’1 with corresponding Faradaic efficiency of 17.8% has been successfully achieved. A total Faradaic efficiency of about 100% for the formation of value-added urea, CO, and NH3 was realized. This work presents an insight into synergistic catalysis towards sustainable urea synthesis via identifying and tailoring the atomic site configurations.
Integrating quantum processor device and control optimization in a gradient-based framework
In a quantum processor, the device design and external controls together contribute to the quality of the target quantum operations. As we continuously seek better alternative qubit platforms, we explore the increasingly large device and control design space. Thus, optimization becomes more and more challenging. In this work, we demonstrate that the figure of merit reflecting a design goal can be made differentiable with respect to the device and control parameters. In addition, we can compute the gradient of the design objective efficiently in a similar manner to the back-propagation algorithm and then utilize the gradient to optimize the device and the control parameters jointly and efficiently. Therefore, our work extends the scope of the quantum optimal control to device design and provides an efficient optimization method. We also demonstrate the viability of gradient-based joint optimization over the device and control parameters through a few examples based on the superconducting qubits.
Topological nonlinear optics with spin-orbit coupled Bose-Einstein condensate in cavity
We investigate topological nonlinear optics with spin-orbit coupled Bose-Einstein condensate in a cavity. The cavity is driven by a pump laser and a weak probe laser. Both lasers excite Bose-Einstein condensate, in the presence of standard Raman process for spin-orbit coupling, to an intermediate storage level. We theoretically show that the quantum interference at the transitional pathways of dressed atomic states results in different types of optical transparencies, which get completely inverted in atomic damping induced gain regime. The synthetic pseudo-spin states also implant different phases in the probe field forcing modes in probe transparencies to form gapless Dirac cones, which become gapped in presence of Raman detuning. These features get interestingly enhanced in gain regime where the amplified part of probe transparencies appear as gapless topological edge-like states between the probe bulk modes and cause non-trivial phase transition. We illustrate that the nonlinear interactions of the pseudo-spin states also enhance the slow light features in probe transmission. The manipulation of dressed states for topological optical transparencies in our findings could be a crucial step towards topological photonics and their application in quantum computation.
Nanoscale electric field imaging with an ambient scanning quantum sensor microscope
Nitrogen-vacancy (NV) center in diamond is a promising quantum sensor with remarkably versatile sensing capabilities. While scanning NV magnetometry is well-established, NV electrometry has been so far limited to bulk diamonds. Here we demonstrate imaging external alternating (AC) and direct (DC) electric fields with a single NV at the apex of a diamond scanning tip under ambient conditions. A strong electric field screening effect is observed at low frequencies. We quantitatively measure its frequency dependence and overcome this screening by mechanically oscillating the tip for imaging DC fields. Our scanning NV electrometry achieved an AC E-field sensitivity of 26"‰mV"‰Î¼mâˆ’1"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, a DC E-field gradient sensitivity of 2"‰V"‰Î¼mâˆ’2"‰Hzâˆ’1/2, and sub-100"‰nm resolution limited by the NV-sample distance. Our work represents an important step toward building a scanning-probe-based multimodal quantum sensing platform.
Remarkable bond strength
Liquid-liquid triboelectric nanogenerator based on the immiscible interface of an aqueous two-phase system
Solid nanogenerators often have limited charge transfer due to their low contact area. Liquid"“liquid nanogenerators can transfer a charge better than the solid"“solid and solid"“liquid counterparts. However, the precise manipulation of the liquid morphology remains a challenge because of the fluidity limits of the liquid. In this work, using the surface tension of a droplet to fix its shape, a liquid-liquid triboelectric nanogenerator in Contact-Separation mode is designed using an immiscible aqueous-aqueous interface, achieving a contact surface charge transfer of 129 nC for a single droplet. The configuration is proven to be applicable in humid environments, and the two-phase materials have good biocompatibility and can be used as an effective drug carrier. Therefore, this nanogenerator is useful for designing future implantable devices. Meanwhile, this design also establishes the foundation of aqueous electronics, and additional applications can be achieved using this route.
Maternal diabetes and childhood cancer risks in offspring: two population-based studies
The effect of maternal diabetes on childhood cancer has not been widely studied. We examined this in two population-based studies in Denmark (N"‰="‰6420 cancer cases, 160,484 controls) and Taiwan (N"‰="‰2160 cancer cases, 2,076,877 non-cases) using logistic regression and Cox proportional hazard regression adjusted for birth year, child's sex, maternal age and birth order.
For the sake of longevity: eating less and eating at the right time
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 314 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent issue of Science, Acosta-Rodriguez et al. defined a feeding paradigm to maximize the effects of caloric restriction (CR) on lifespans. Aligning feeding with the circadian rhythm and imposing >12-hour fasting daily on caloric-restricted animals can optimally extend lifespans.
Regional variation in the incidence of pseudo-exfoliation in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS)
To report the 15-year incidence rate of pseudo-exfoliation (PXF),Â PXF glaucoma and regional variation among rural participants in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS) III. Methods. This population-based longitudinal study was carried out at three rural study sites. Individuals of all ages who participated at baseline with aÂ...
The evolving standards of active surveillance monitoring
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Al Awamlh et al. analyzed the SEER Prostate with Watchful Waiting database to explore the intensity of testing among men electing active surveillance following the diagnosis of low grade prostate cancer [1]. They specifically looked at three primary metrics to monitor disease progression: serum psa values, prostate biopsy, and multi-parametric MRI studies. Their primary conclusions were that Black men had a lower frequency of receiving all three tests when compared to non-Black men and that men in the highest income quintile were likely to undergo PSA tests and MRI scans more frequently when compared to men in the lower income quintiles. None of these findings are surprising since race and income play significant roles in virtually all health care delivered in the United States.
Intrinsic hard magnetism and thermal stability of a ThMn-type permanent magnet
Herein, we theoretically demonstrate that simple metal (Ga and Al) substitutional atoms, rather than the conventional transition metal substitutional elements, not only stabilize the ThMn12-type SmFe12 and Sm(Fe,Co)12 phases thermodynamically but also further improve their intrinsic magnetic properties such that they are superior to those of the widely investigated SmFe11Ti and Sm(Fe,Co)11Ti magnets, and even to the state-of-the-art permanent magnet Nd2Fe14B. More specifically, the quaternary Sm(Fe,Co,Al)12 phase has the highest uniaxial magnetocrystalline anisotropy (MCA) of about 8"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3, anisotropy field of 18.2"‰T, and hardness parameter of 2.8 at room temperature and a Curie temperature of 764"‰K. Simultaneously, the Al and Ga substitutional atoms improve the single-domain size of the Sm(Fe,Co)12 grains by nearly a factor of two. Numerical results of MCA and MCA-driven hard magnetic properties can be described by the strong spin-orbit coupling and orbital angular momentum of the Sm 4f-electron orbitals.
Simulation of optical radiation force distribution in interference patterns and necessary conditions for chiral structure formation on dielectrics
A chiral structure is formed by the optical radiation force induced by a circularly polarized light that has spin angular momentum; chiral structures are expected to be used for light control devices and molecular chirality discrimination devices. In this paper, we clarify the relationship between the differences in the distributions of the optical radiation force and the possibility of formation of chiral structures. We first simulate the optical radiation force distribution in the case of a Gaussian beam that successfully forms a chiral structure. Given a vector \({\varvec{r}}\) with a centre of the light spot \(\mathrm{O}\) and polar coordinates \(R(\left|{\varvec{r}}\right|, \theta )\), and an optical radiation force vector \({\varvec{F}}\) at \(R\), the angle \({\theta }^{\mathrm{^{\prime}}}=\mathrm{\angle }({\varvec{r}}, {\varvec{F}})\) and \(\left|{\varvec{F}}\right|\) must be constant with respect to the declination angle \(\theta\) for a chiral structure to form. These conditions are fulfilled in the case of a 6-beam interference pattern, but not in the case of a 4-beam interference pattern, which is consistent with the result that no chiral structure is formed in the latter case. The equations derived for simulation of optical radiation force distribution can be used for any optical intensity distribution, and will be of great help in the research of any dielectrics deformation.
Quantum nonlinear spectroscopy of single nuclear spins
Conventional nonlinear spectroscopy, which use classical probes, can only access a limited set of correlations in a quantum system. Here we demonstrate that quantum nonlinear spectroscopy, in which a quantum sensor and a quantum object are first entangled and the sensor is measured along a chosen basis, can extract arbitrary types and orders of correlations in a quantum system. We measured fourth-order correlations of single nuclear spins that cannot be measured in conventional nonlinear spectroscopy, using sequential weak measurement via a nitrogen-vacancy center in diamond. The quantum nonlinear spectroscopy provides fingerprint features to identify different types of objects, such as Gaussian noises, random-phased AC fields, and quantum spins, which would be indistinguishable in second-order correlations. This work constitutes an initial step toward the application of higher-order correlations to quantum sensing, to examining the quantum foundation (by, e.g., higher-order Leggett-Garg inequality), and to studying quantum many-body physics.
Everlasting impact of initial perturbations on first-passage times of non-Markovian random walks
Persistence, defined as the probability that a signal has not reached a threshold up to a given observation time, plays a crucial role in the theory of random processes. Often, persistence decays algebraically with time with non trivial exponents. However, general analytical methods to calculate persistence exponents cannot be applied to the ubiquitous case of non-Markovian systems relaxing transiently after an imposed initial perturbation. Here, we introduce a theoretical framework that enables the non-perturbative determination of persistence exponents of Gaussian non-Markovian processes with non stationary dynamics relaxing to a steady state after an initial perturbation. Two situations are analyzed: either the system is subjected to a temperature quench at initial time, or its past trajectory is assumed to have been observed and thus known. Our theory covers the case of spatial dimension higher than one, opening the way to characterize non-trivial reaction kinetics for complex systems with non-equilibrium initial conditions.
