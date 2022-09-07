Columbia Facet 60 Low Outdry Waterproof Hiking Shoe review: not lacking in tech, but best for country walks and urban escapades

Columbia Facet 60 Low Outdry Waterproof Hiking Shoe: first impressions

Columbia’s Facet 60 Low Outdry Waterproof Hiking Shoe has the look of a sporty urban trainer, but some added technology makes it a worthwhile walking shoe, so long as you’re not planning on tackling especially rugged terrain. The most striking aspect of these shoes is an extremely cushioned Techlite+midsole, which does provide lots of comfort and stability. The Omni Grip outsole doesn’t have deep lugs, but these will provide enough traction for rolling terrain and grassy terrain.

Specifications

• RRP: $130 - $140 / £115

• Gender specification: Men’s and women’s fit available

• Sizes: Men’s: 7 - 15 US, 6 - 14 UK / Women’s: 5 - 12 US, 3 - 10 UK

• Materials: Navic Fit System upper, Techlite+ midsole, Omnigrip outsole

• Colors: Cordova/ancient fossil, Black/gray, Titanium/snowcap, Dark nocturna/bright gold

• Best use : Hiking, running, urban adventures

Mesh uppers do a good job of keeping the rain and river water out while letting your feet breathe, though they’re a little stiffer out of the box than they appear and take some breaking in. Though these aren’t a rugged hiking shoe with lots of protection, the thick and wide soles do provide ample stability and support and these are worthy contenders for less grueling walks and urban escapades. They also make decent running shoes, so if you’re looking for a versatile shoe that can take you on fast-paced adventures as well as moderate hikes, these could be just the ticket.

Columbia Facet 60 Low Outdry Waterproof Hiking Shoe: in the field

(Image credit: Julia Clarke)

I was a bit perplexed by these hiking shoes initially as they look a lot like those MBT rockers that some of my friends were wearing around New York City back in 2008 to help them activate their muscles. Meaning, they’ve got these big, thick and wide soles that seem almost too meaty for hiking where I want to be able to feel the trail underfoot. That said, the width of the soles and the thick midsole actually provides a lot of stability and comfort on the trail, so I was pleasantly surprised there.

They look a lot like a trainer, and actually I really like them aesthetically, but the uppers were stiffer than they appear and I found they rubbed a little until I broke them in. This may also be because they run on the small side – I tested a 3.5 UK size which is my normal shoe size and found these to be quite snug, though that could also be the rocker shape of the sole crowding my feet. Anyway, the fancy lacing system is a little hard to get really tight, but the waterproofing works well and they are quite breathable on warm days, which we’ve had a lot of lately.

(Image credit: Julia Clarke)

Ultimately though, the dealbreaker for me with these is the lack of deep lug on the outsoles. I’m typically tackling terrain that is steep, rocky and slick and these don’t provide quite enough traction for that. However, they provide more grip than you’d think and they do double quite well as a running shoe, so I think if you’re looking for waterproof footwear that you can wear on casual hikes, around town and for running, these are a good pick.

Here’s how they performed:

Sizing and fit

They either run small or it’s the rocker style sole that crowds my feet. My feet definitely weren’t rattling around inside them, despite being unable to lace them tightly.

Comfort

They’re quite stiff initially so take the time to break them in. The cushioned midsole does provide lots of comfort and shock absorption.

Temperature regulation and breathability

These are pretty breathable when you’re on the go, despite being waterproof.

Durability

I haven’t seen any wear and tear yet, and since you’re not likely to wear these on rugged adventures they should last a while.