Veterans on Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday Thousands expected to line streets of Marion It's not too late for local veterans and first responders to sign up

Wendell Earl Roberts, 81, of Harrisburg, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Saline Care Center in Harrisburg. Wendell was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Harrisburg to the late William "Bill" Hugh and Freda (Pankey) Roberts. On Oct. 26, 1974, he married Lela Frances "Frannie" Mason, and she preceded him in death on March 21, 2018.

HARRISBURG, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO