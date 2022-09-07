Veterans on Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday Thousands expected to line streets of Marion It's not too late for local veterans and first responders to sign up

Read full article on original website
Du Quoin Evening Call
Wendell Earl Roberts of Harrisburg
Wendell Earl Roberts, 81, of Harrisburg, passed away at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Saline Care Center in Harrisburg. Wendell was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Harrisburg to the late William "Bill" Hugh and Freda (Pankey) Roberts. On Oct. 26, 1974, he married Lela Frances "Frannie" Mason, and she preceded him in death on March 21, 2018.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Lonnie Lee Reid of Oakwood
Lonnie Lee Reid died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at First Apostolic Church in Rosiclare. The service will follow at noon at the church. Graveside committal with military honors will follow at Empire Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
Du Quoin Evening Call
Harold David Smith of Harrisburg
Harold David Smith, 77, of Harrisburg, died Sept. 6, 2022, at Gallatin Manor in Ridgeway. Services took place Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Hardin County Funeral Service in Rosiclare with interment at Mt. Zion Cemetery. https://www.facebook.com/hardincounty.funeral.
