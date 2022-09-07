The near-field tsunami generated by the 15 January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano and its impact on Tongatapu, Tonga

Read full article on original website
Simulation of optical radiation force distribution in interference patterns and necessary conditions for chiral structure formation on dielectrics
A chiral structure is formed by the optical radiation force induced by a circularly polarized light that has spin angular momentum; chiral structures are expected to be used for light control devices and molecular chirality discrimination devices. In this paper, we clarify the relationship between the differences in the distributions of the optical radiation force and the possibility of formation of chiral structures. We first simulate the optical radiation force distribution in the case of a Gaussian beam that successfully forms a chiral structure. Given a vector \({\varvec{r}}\) with a centre of the light spot \(\mathrm{O}\) and polar coordinates \(R(\left|{\varvec{r}}\right|, \theta )\), and an optical radiation force vector \({\varvec{F}}\) at \(R\), the angle \({\theta }^{\mathrm{^{\prime}}}=\mathrm{\angle }({\varvec{r}}, {\varvec{F}})\) and \(\left|{\varvec{F}}\right|\) must be constant with respect to the declination angle \(\theta\) for a chiral structure to form. These conditions are fulfilled in the case of a 6-beam interference pattern, but not in the case of a 4-beam interference pattern, which is consistent with the result that no chiral structure is formed in the latter case. The equations derived for simulation of optical radiation force distribution can be used for any optical intensity distribution, and will be of great help in the research of any dielectrics deformation.
Global energy spectrum of the general oceanic circulation
Advent of satellite altimetry brought into focus the pervasiveness of mesoscale eddies \({{{{{{{\bf{{{{{{{{\mathcal{O}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}}({100})\) km in size, which are the ocean's analogue of weather systems and are often regarded as the spectral peak of kinetic energy (KE). Yet, understanding of the ocean's spatial scales has been derived mostly from Fourier analysis in small "representative" regions that cannot capture the vast dynamic range at planetary scales. Here, we use a coarse-graining method to analyze scales much larger than what had been possible before. Spectra spanning over three decades of length-scales reveal the Antarctic Circumpolar Current as the spectral peak of the global extra-tropical circulation, at"‰â‰ˆ"‰104 km, and a previously unobserved power-law scaling over scales larger than 103 km. A smaller spectral peak exists at"‰â‰ˆ"‰300 km associated with mesoscales, which, due to their wider spread in wavenumber space, account for more than 50% of resolved surface KE globally. Seasonal cycles of length-scales exhibit a characteristic lag-time of"‰â‰ˆ"‰40 days per octave of length-scales such that in both hemispheres, KE at 102 km peaks in spring while KE at 103 km peaks in late summer. These results provide a new window for understanding the multiscale oceanic circulation within Earth's climate system, including the largest planetary scales.
Wilkes subglacial basin ice sheet response to Southern Ocean warming during late Pleistocene interglacials
The response of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet to past intervals of oceanic and atmospheric warming is still not well constrained but is critical for understanding both past and future sea-level change. Furthermore, the ice sheet in the Wilkes Subglacial Basin appears to have undergone thinning and ice discharge events during recent decades. Here we combine glaciological evidence on ice sheet elevation from the TALDICE ice core with offshore sedimentological records and ice sheet modelling experiments to reconstruct the ice dynamics in the Wilkes Subglacial Basin over the past 350,000 years. Our results indicate that the Wilkes Subglacial Basin experienced an extensive retreat 330,000 years ago and a more limited retreat 125,000 years ago. These changes coincide with warmer Southern Ocean temperatures and elevated global mean sea level during those interglacial periods, confirming the sensitivity of the Wilkes Subglacial Basin ice sheet to ocean warming and its potential role in sea-level change.
Greenhouse warming and anthropogenic aerosols synergistically reduce springtime rainfall in low-latitude East Asia
Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 69 (2022) Cite this article. Low-latitude East Asia, particularly southern China, has experienced a markedly decreasing springtime rainfall in recent years whereas rainfall trends are weak in mid-latitude East Asia. Details of human influences on this contrasting feature remain uncertain. This study provides a quantification of the relative roles of greenhouse warming and aerosols in the observed spring rainfall trends over East Asia using a state-of-the-art numerical model. Greenhouse warming drives more rapid temperature increases over high-latitude East Asia potentially associated with reduced spring snow than the western North Pacific, which induces an anomalous anticyclone over the East China Sea. This circulation change results in a northwestward extension of the western North Pacific subtropical high, reducing rainfall at low latitudes while moderately increasing rainfall at mid-latitudes. In contrast, anthropogenic aerosols reduce rainfall in both low- and mid-latitude East Asia. Hence, the two anthropogenic factors synergistically reduce rainfall at low latitudes, with a stronger contribution of greenhouse warming (~34%) than aerosols (~17%). In mid-latitude East Asia, their contributions are offset, resulting in weak rainfall trends. Further, the anthropogenic influences are found to be relatively larger under drier conditions, suggesting that a more severe drought can occur in low-latitude East Asia under future drought-conducive conditions.
Acute sleep loss increases CNS health biomarkers and compromises the ability to stay awake in a sex-and weight-specific manner
Night shift work impairs vigilance performance, reduces the ability to stay awake, and compromises brain health. To investigate if the magnitude of these adverse night shift work effects differs between sexes and weight groups, 47 men and women with either normal weight or obesity participated in one night of sleep and one night of total sleep loss. During the night of sleep loss, participants' subjective sleepiness, vigilance performance, and ability to stay awake during 2-min quiet wake with eyes closed were repeatedly assessed. In addition, blood was collected in the morning after sleep loss and sleep to measure central nervous system (CNS) health biomarkers. Our analysis showed that women were sleepier during the night of sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.05) and spent more time in microsleep during quiet wake testing (P"‰<"‰0.05). Finally, higher blood levels of neurofilament light chain, a biomarker of axonal damage, were found among women in the morning after sleep loss (P"‰<"‰0.002). Compared with normal-weight subjects, those with obesity were more prone to fall asleep during quiet wake (P"‰<"‰0.05) and exhibited higher blood levels of the CNS health biomarker pTau181 following sleep loss (P"‰="‰0.001). Finally, no differences in vigilance performance were noted between the sex and weight groups. Our findings suggest that the ability to stay awake during and the CNS health biomarker response to night shift work may differ between sexes and weight groups. Follow-up studies must confirm our findings under more long-term night shift work conditions.
Liquid-liquid triboelectric nanogenerator based on the immiscible interface of an aqueous two-phase system
Solid nanogenerators often have limited charge transfer due to their low contact area. Liquid"“liquid nanogenerators can transfer a charge better than the solid"“solid and solid"“liquid counterparts. However, the precise manipulation of the liquid morphology remains a challenge because of the fluidity limits of the liquid. In this work, using the surface tension of a droplet to fix its shape, a liquid-liquid triboelectric nanogenerator in Contact-Separation mode is designed using an immiscible aqueous-aqueous interface, achieving a contact surface charge transfer of 129 nC for a single droplet. The configuration is proven to be applicable in humid environments, and the two-phase materials have good biocompatibility and can be used as an effective drug carrier. Therefore, this nanogenerator is useful for designing future implantable devices. Meanwhile, this design also establishes the foundation of aqueous electronics, and additional applications can be achieved using this route.
Solution-processable through-space charge-transfer emitters via solubilizing groups modification
The solubility of luminescent materials is a key parameter to improve the electroluminescent performances of solution-processed organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). The through-space charge transfer (TSCT) materials provide an alternative to introduce the solubilizing groups (SGs) to the linker. Herein, the tert-butyl and n-hexyl groups are introduced as SGs at C7 positions of spiro structure, named C6-DMB and tBu-DMB, away from the acceptor. This has no influence on the photophysical properties of the parent TSCT molecule. Highly efficient solution-processed OLEDs were demonstrated with the maximum external quantum efficiencies of 21.0% and 21.7%, respectively. To the best of our knowledge, these are champions in the state-of-the-art solution-processed OLEDs with TSCT emitters. This work confirmed our conjecture of constructing highly efficient soluble emitters by transforming an outstanding TSCT material from thermal evaporation to solution-processed OLEDs with SGs simply integrated on the 'bridge' linker.
Regional variation in the incidence of pseudo-exfoliation in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS)
To report the 15-year incidence rate of pseudo-exfoliation (PXF),Â PXF glaucoma and regional variation among rural participants in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS) III. Methods. This population-based longitudinal study was carried out at three rural study sites. Individuals of all ages who participated at baseline with aÂ...
The effect of maternal anaemia on low birth weight among newborns in Northwest Ethiopia
Low birth weight is an indicator of maternal-related multifactorial problems such as malnutrition, illness, and work overload. As a result, low birth weight is associated with maternal anaemia, and both of them were significant public health issues in developing nations. Low birth weight and anaemia are caused by insufficient nutrient intake, which is especially severe during pregnancy. So, this study aimed to assess the effect of maternal anaemia during the late trimester on low birth weight among newborns in Northwest Ethiopia. A systematic random sampling technique was used to select 211 participants for the primary data collection. Face-to-face interviews were used to collect data, while blood samples were collected using standard operating procedures. For further analysis, the data file was imported into Stata version 16 (MP) software. The binary logistic regression model was used to investigate significant factors related to low birth weight. Finally, the statistical significance of the variables was determined using a p value of â‰¤"‰0.05. The prevalence of anaemia among pregnant women in the late trimester and newborns was 34 (16.11%, 95% CI: 11.42, 21.78) and 64 (30.33%, 95% CI: 24.20, 37.01), respectively. The mean"‰Â±"‰standard deviation of the newborn babies' weight was 3.19"‰Â±"‰0.49Â kg. The proportion of low birth weight among newborns was 26 (12.32%, 95% CI: 8.20, 17.53%). The independent effect of anaemia on low birth weight was 4.19 times while all other factors were constant (CORÂ = 4.19,Â 95% CI: 1.70, 10.30). Maternal educational status [unable to read and write (AORÂ = 10.94, 95% CI: 1.74, 68.58) and attained secondary education (AORÂ = 8.06, 95% CI: 1.53, 42.36)], and maternal anaemia (AORÂ = 3.51, 95% CI: 1.29, 9.55) were associated with low birth weight after adjusting with all other variables. In this study, the proportion of low birth weight was high. Here, maternal anaemia aloneÂ had a significant independent role in the development of low birth weight. Maternal education status and anaemic conditions were associated with low birth weight among newborns. Early detection and treatment of maternal anaemia during pregnancy is crucial with the usual nutritional-related care.
Maternal diabetes and childhood cancer risks in offspring: two population-based studies
The effect of maternal diabetes on childhood cancer has not been widely studied. We examined this in two population-based studies in Denmark (N"‰="‰6420 cancer cases, 160,484 controls) and Taiwan (N"‰="‰2160 cancer cases, 2,076,877 non-cases) using logistic regression and Cox proportional hazard regression adjusted for birth year, child's sex, maternal age and birth order.
The personality and cognitive traits associated with adolescents' sensitivity to social norms
Little is known about the personality and cognitive traits that shape adolescents' sensitivity to social norms. Further, few studies have harnessed novel empirical tools to elicit sensitivity to social norms among adolescent populations. This paper examines the association between sensitivity to norms and various personality and cognitive traits using an incentivised rule-following task grounded in Game Theory. Cross-sectional data were obtained from 1274 adolescents. Self-administered questionnaires were used to measure personality traits as well as other psychosocial characteristics. Incentivised rule-following experiments gauged sensitivity to social norms. A series of multilevel mixed effects ordered logistic regression models were employed to assess the association between sensitivity to norms and the personality and cognitive traits. The results highlighted statistically significant univariate associations between the personality and cognitive traits and sensitivity to norms. However, in the multivariate adjusted model, the only factor associated with sensitivity to norms was gender. The gender-stratified analyses revealed differences in the personality and cognitive traits associated with sensitivity to norms across genders. For males need to belong was significantly negatively associated with sensitivity to norms in the multivariate model. By comparison, emotional stability was negatively associated with sensitivity to norms for females. This study reinforced the findings from an earlier study and suggested female adolescents had higher levels of sensitivity to norms. The results indicated no consistent pattern between sensitivity to norms and the personality and cognitive traits. Our findings provide a basis for further empirical research on a relatively nascent construct, and bring a fresh perspective to the question of norm-following preferences among this age group.
IGHG3 hinge length variation was associated with the risk of critical disease and death in a Spanish COVID-19 cohort
IgG3 would play an important role in the immune adaptive response against SARS-CoV-2, and low plasma levels might increase the risk of COVID-19 severity and mortality. The IgG3 hinge sequence has a variable repeat of a 15 amino acid exon with common 4-repeats (M) and 3-repeats (S). This length IGHG3 polymorphism might affect the IgG3 effector functions. The short hinge length would reduce the IgG3 flexibility and impairs the neutralization and phagocytosis compared to larger length-isoforms. We genotyped the IGHG3 length polymorphism in patients with critical COVID-19 (N"‰="‰516; 107 death) and 152 moderate-severe but no-critical cases. Carriers of the S allele had an increased risk of critical ICU and mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001, OR"‰="‰2.79, 95% CI"‰="‰1.66"“4.65). This adverse effect might be explained by a less flexibility and reduced ability to induce phagocytosis or viral neutralization for the short length allele. We concluded that the IgG3 hinge length polymorphism could be a predictor of critical COVID-19 and the risk of death. This study was based on a limited number of patients from a single population, and requires validation in larger cohorts.
Limit cycles and chaos in the hybrid atom-optomechanics system
We consider atoms in two different periodic potentials induced by different lasers, one of which is coupled to a mechanical membrane via radiation pressure force. The atoms are intrinsically two-level systems that can absorb or emit photons, but the dynamics of their position and momentum are treated classically. On the other hand, the membrane, the cavity field, and the intrinsic two-level atoms are treated quantum mechanically. We show that the mean excitation of the three systems can be stable, periodically oscillating, or in a chaotic state depending on the strength of the coupling between them. We define regular, limit cycle, and chaotic phases, and present a phase diagram where the three phases can be achieved by manipulating the field-membrane and field-atom coupling strengths. We also computed other observable quantities that can reflect the system's phase such as position, momentum, and correlation functions. Our proposal offers a new way to generate and tune theÂ limit cycle and chaotic phases in a well-established atom-optomechanics system.
Intrinsic hard magnetism and thermal stability of a ThMn-type permanent magnet
Herein, we theoretically demonstrate that simple metal (Ga and Al) substitutional atoms, rather than the conventional transition metal substitutional elements, not only stabilize the ThMn12-type SmFe12 and Sm(Fe,Co)12 phases thermodynamically but also further improve their intrinsic magnetic properties such that they are superior to those of the widely investigated SmFe11Ti and Sm(Fe,Co)11Ti magnets, and even to the state-of-the-art permanent magnet Nd2Fe14B. More specifically, the quaternary Sm(Fe,Co,Al)12 phase has the highest uniaxial magnetocrystalline anisotropy (MCA) of about 8"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3, anisotropy field of 18.2"‰T, and hardness parameter of 2.8 at room temperature and a Curie temperature of 764"‰K. Simultaneously, the Al and Ga substitutional atoms improve the single-domain size of the Sm(Fe,Co)12 grains by nearly a factor of two. Numerical results of MCA and MCA-driven hard magnetic properties can be described by the strong spin-orbit coupling and orbital angular momentum of the Sm 4f-electron orbitals.
Identifying and tailoring C"“N coupling site for efficient urea synthesis over diatomic Fe"“Ni catalyst
Electrocatalytic urea synthesis emerged as the promising alternative of Haber"“Bosch process and industrial urea synthetic protocol. Here, we report that a diatomic catalyst with bonded Fe"“Ni pairs can significantly improve the efficiency of electrochemical urea synthesis. Compared with isolated diatomic and single-atom catalysts, the bonded Fe"“Ni pairs act as the efficient sites for coordinated adsorption and activation of multiple reactants, enhancing the crucial C"“N coupling thermodynamically and kinetically. The performance for urea synthesis up to an order of magnitude higher than those of single-atom and isolated diatomic electrocatalysts, a high urea yield rate of 20.2"‰mmol"‰hâˆ’1 gâˆ’1 with corresponding Faradaic efficiency of 17.8% has been successfully achieved. A total Faradaic efficiency of about 100% for the formation of value-added urea, CO, and NH3 was realized. This work presents an insight into synergistic catalysis towards sustainable urea synthesis via identifying and tailoring the atomic site configurations.
TOB1 attenuates IRF3-directed antiviral responses by recruiting HDAC8 to specifically suppress IFN-Î² expression
Interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3) is a key transcription factor required for the secretion of type I interferons (IFN-Î±/Î²) and initiation of antiviral immune response. However, the negative feedback regulator of IRF3-directed antiviral response remains unknown. In this study, we demonstrated that viral infection induced the interaction of the transducer of ERBB2.1 (TOB1) with IRF3, which bound to the promoter region of Ifnb1 in macrophages. TOB1 inhibited Ifnb1 transcription by disrupting IRF3 binding and recruiting histone deacetylase 8 (HDAC8) to the Ifnb1 promoter region. Consequently, TOB1 attenuated IRF3-directed IFN-Î² expression in virus-infected macrophages. Tob1 deficiency enhanced antiviral response and suppressed viral replication in vivo. Thus, we identified TOB1 as a feedback inhibitor of host antiviral innate immune response and revealed a mechanism underlying viral immune escape.
Prediction of daily mean and one-hour maximum PM concentrations and applications in Central Mexico using satellite-based machine-learning models
Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Machine-learning algorithms are becoming popular techniques to predict ambient air PM2.5 concentrations at high spatial resolutions (1"‰Ã—"‰1"‰km) using satellite-based aerosol optical depth (AOD). Most machine-learning models have aimed to predict 24"‰h-averaged PM2.5 concentrations (mean PM2.5) in high-income regions. Over Mexico, none have been developed to predict subdaily peak levels, such as the maximum daily 1-h concentration (max PM2.5).
