IGHG3 hinge length variation was associated with the risk of critical disease and death in a Spanish COVID-19 cohort
IgG3 would play an important role in the immune adaptive response against SARS-CoV-2, and low plasma levels might increase the risk of COVID-19 severity and mortality. The IgG3 hinge sequence has a variable repeat of a 15 amino acid exon with common 4-repeats (M) and 3-repeats (S). This length IGHG3 polymorphism might affect the IgG3 effector functions. The short hinge length would reduce the IgG3 flexibility and impairs the neutralization and phagocytosis compared to larger length-isoforms. We genotyped the IGHG3 length polymorphism in patients with critical COVID-19 (N"‰="‰516; 107 death) and 152 moderate-severe but no-critical cases. Carriers of the S allele had an increased risk of critical ICU and mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001, OR"‰="‰2.79, 95% CI"‰="‰1.66"“4.65). This adverse effect might be explained by a less flexibility and reduced ability to induce phagocytosis or viral neutralization for the short length allele. We concluded that the IgG3 hinge length polymorphism could be a predictor of critical COVID-19 and the risk of death. This study was based on a limited number of patients from a single population, and requires validation in larger cohorts.
Regional variation in the incidence of pseudo-exfoliation in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS)
To report the 15-year incidence rate of pseudo-exfoliation (PXF),Â PXF glaucoma and regional variation among rural participants in the Andhra Pradesh Eye Disease Study (APEDS) III. Methods. This population-based longitudinal study was carried out at three rural study sites. Individuals of all ages who participated at baseline with aÂ...
The effect of maternal anaemia on low birth weight among newborns in Northwest Ethiopia
Low birth weight is an indicator of maternal-related multifactorial problems such as malnutrition, illness, and work overload. As a result, low birth weight is associated with maternal anaemia, and both of them were significant public health issues in developing nations. Low birth weight and anaemia are caused by insufficient nutrient intake, which is especially severe during pregnancy. So, this study aimed to assess the effect of maternal anaemia during the late trimester on low birth weight among newborns in Northwest Ethiopia. A systematic random sampling technique was used to select 211 participants for the primary data collection. Face-to-face interviews were used to collect data, while blood samples were collected using standard operating procedures. For further analysis, the data file was imported into Stata version 16 (MP) software. The binary logistic regression model was used to investigate significant factors related to low birth weight. Finally, the statistical significance of the variables was determined using a p value of â‰¤"‰0.05. The prevalence of anaemia among pregnant women in the late trimester and newborns was 34 (16.11%, 95% CI: 11.42, 21.78) and 64 (30.33%, 95% CI: 24.20, 37.01), respectively. The mean"‰Â±"‰standard deviation of the newborn babies' weight was 3.19"‰Â±"‰0.49Â kg. The proportion of low birth weight among newborns was 26 (12.32%, 95% CI: 8.20, 17.53%). The independent effect of anaemia on low birth weight was 4.19 times while all other factors were constant (CORÂ = 4.19,Â 95% CI: 1.70, 10.30). Maternal educational status [unable to read and write (AORÂ = 10.94, 95% CI: 1.74, 68.58) and attained secondary education (AORÂ = 8.06, 95% CI: 1.53, 42.36)], and maternal anaemia (AORÂ = 3.51, 95% CI: 1.29, 9.55) were associated with low birth weight after adjusting with all other variables. In this study, the proportion of low birth weight was high. Here, maternal anaemia aloneÂ had a significant independent role in the development of low birth weight. Maternal education status and anaemic conditions were associated with low birth weight among newborns. Early detection and treatment of maternal anaemia during pregnancy is crucial with the usual nutritional-related care.
Solution-processable through-space charge-transfer emitters via solubilizing groups modification
The solubility of luminescent materials is a key parameter to improve the electroluminescent performances of solution-processed organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). The through-space charge transfer (TSCT) materials provide an alternative to introduce the solubilizing groups (SGs) to the linker. Herein, the tert-butyl and n-hexyl groups are introduced as SGs at C7 positions of spiro structure, named C6-DMB and tBu-DMB, away from the acceptor. This has no influence on the photophysical properties of the parent TSCT molecule. Highly efficient solution-processed OLEDs were demonstrated with the maximum external quantum efficiencies of 21.0% and 21.7%, respectively. To the best of our knowledge, these are champions in the state-of-the-art solution-processed OLEDs with TSCT emitters. This work confirmed our conjecture of constructing highly efficient soluble emitters by transforming an outstanding TSCT material from thermal evaporation to solution-processed OLEDs with SGs simply integrated on the 'bridge' linker.
Correction to: Sustainability in dentistry gathers momentum
When initially published, there was an error in the author's affiliation. This should have read:. 1Guest Editor BDJ Eco Focus Issue and Associate Professor, Dental Public Health, Trinity College Dublin, Ireland. The journal apologises for any inconvenience caused.
Intrinsic hard magnetism and thermal stability of a ThMn-type permanent magnet
Herein, we theoretically demonstrate that simple metal (Ga and Al) substitutional atoms, rather than the conventional transition metal substitutional elements, not only stabilize the ThMn12-type SmFe12 and Sm(Fe,Co)12 phases thermodynamically but also further improve their intrinsic magnetic properties such that they are superior to those of the widely investigated SmFe11Ti and Sm(Fe,Co)11Ti magnets, and even to the state-of-the-art permanent magnet Nd2Fe14B. More specifically, the quaternary Sm(Fe,Co,Al)12 phase has the highest uniaxial magnetocrystalline anisotropy (MCA) of about 8"‰MJ"‰mâˆ’3, anisotropy field of 18.2"‰T, and hardness parameter of 2.8 at room temperature and a Curie temperature of 764"‰K. Simultaneously, the Al and Ga substitutional atoms improve the single-domain size of the Sm(Fe,Co)12 grains by nearly a factor of two. Numerical results of MCA and MCA-driven hard magnetic properties can be described by the strong spin-orbit coupling and orbital angular momentum of the Sm 4f-electron orbitals.
TOB1 attenuates IRF3-directed antiviral responses by recruiting HDAC8 to specifically suppress IFN-Î² expression
Interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3) is a key transcription factor required for the secretion of type I interferons (IFN-Î±/Î²) and initiation of antiviral immune response. However, the negative feedback regulator of IRF3-directed antiviral response remains unknown. In this study, we demonstrated that viral infection induced the interaction of the transducer of ERBB2.1 (TOB1) with IRF3, which bound to the promoter region of Ifnb1 in macrophages. TOB1 inhibited Ifnb1 transcription by disrupting IRF3 binding and recruiting histone deacetylase 8 (HDAC8) to the Ifnb1 promoter region. Consequently, TOB1 attenuated IRF3-directed IFN-Î² expression in virus-infected macrophages. Tob1 deficiency enhanced antiviral response and suppressed viral replication in vivo. Thus, we identified TOB1 as a feedback inhibitor of host antiviral innate immune response and revealed a mechanism underlying viral immune escape.
COVID-19 health certification reduces outgroup bias: evidence from a conjoint experiment in Japan
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 306 (2022) Cite this article. The psychological theory argues that serious threats cause negative attitudes from ingroups to outgroups. However, the factors that can reduce such outgroup bias caused by the health threats of a pandemic are unknown. Here, we provide evidence that health certifications to prove immunity or negative test result for COVID-19 reduce outgroup bias. Using a discrete choice experiment with a randomized conjoint design in Japan, we investigated public attitudes towards inbound travelers entering the country, including foreigners, immigrants, and tourists. We found that travelers carrying a vaccination certificate or a negative test result for COVID-19 have a higher probability or rating of being admitted to the country. These effects are the same size as those for travelers undergoing self-isolation. Thus, our results demonstrate that health certification can mitigate outgroup bias among ingroup members experiencing threats to health due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We anticipate that the findings would support the combined usage of vaccine passports and negative certificates to reopen the international borders.
Compatibility between snails and schistosomes: insights from new genetic resources, comparative genomics, and genetic mapping
The freshwater snail Biomphalaria glabrata is an important intermediate host of the parasite Schistosoma mansoni that causes human intestinal schistosomiasis. To better understand vector snail biology and help advance innovative snail control strategies, we have developed a new snail model consisting of two homozygous B. glabrata lines (iM line and iBS90) with sharply contrasting schistosome-resistance phenotypes. We produced and compared high-quality genome sequences for iM line and iBS90 which were assembled from 255 (N50"‰="‰22.7"‰Mb) and 346 (N50"‰="‰19.4"‰Mb) scaffolds, respectively. Using F2 offspring bred from the two lines and the newly generated iM line genome, we constructed 18 linkage groups (representing the 18 haploid chromosomes) covering 96% of the genome and identified three new QTLs (quantitative trait loci), two involved in snail resistance/susceptibility and one relating to body pigmentation. This study provides excellent genomic resources for unveiling complex vector snail biology, reveals genomic difference between resistant and susceptible lines, and offers novel insights into genetic mechanism of the compatibility between snail and schistosome.
Greenhouse warming and anthropogenic aerosols synergistically reduce springtime rainfall in low-latitude East Asia
Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 69 (2022) Cite this article. Low-latitude East Asia, particularly southern China, has experienced a markedly decreasing springtime rainfall in recent years whereas rainfall trends are weak in mid-latitude East Asia. Details of human influences on this contrasting feature remain uncertain. This study provides a quantification of the relative roles of greenhouse warming and aerosols in the observed spring rainfall trends over East Asia using a state-of-the-art numerical model. Greenhouse warming drives more rapid temperature increases over high-latitude East Asia potentially associated with reduced spring snow than the western North Pacific, which induces an anomalous anticyclone over the East China Sea. This circulation change results in a northwestward extension of the western North Pacific subtropical high, reducing rainfall at low latitudes while moderately increasing rainfall at mid-latitudes. In contrast, anthropogenic aerosols reduce rainfall in both low- and mid-latitude East Asia. Hence, the two anthropogenic factors synergistically reduce rainfall at low latitudes, with a stronger contribution of greenhouse warming (~34%) than aerosols (~17%). In mid-latitude East Asia, their contributions are offset, resulting in weak rainfall trends. Further, the anthropogenic influences are found to be relatively larger under drier conditions, suggesting that a more severe drought can occur in low-latitude East Asia under future drought-conducive conditions.
Synergistic antibacterial activity of silver nanoparticles biosynthesized by carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacilli
Nanotechnology is being investigated for its potential to improve nanomedicine for human health. The purpose of this study was to isolate carbapenemase-producing Gram-negative bacilli (CPGB), investigate the presence of carbapenemase resistance genes, determine their antibiogram and ability to biosynthesise silver nanoparticles (Ag NPs), and estimate the antibacterial activity of Acinetobacter baumannii-biosynthesised Ag NPs on CPGB alone and in combination with antibiotics. A total of 51 CPGBs were isolated from various specimens in the study. The automated Vitek-2 system was used to identify and test these strains' antimicrobial susceptibilities. The carbapenemase resistance genes were identified using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Under the CPGB, A. baumannii could biosynthesise Ag NPs. X-ray diffraction (XRD), Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and field emission scanning electron were used to characterise Ag NPs. The antibacterial activity of Ag NP alone and in combination with antibiotics against CPGB was determined using the broth microdilution method, and their synergistic effect was determined using the checkerboard assay. bla NDM and bla OXA-48 were the most commonly reported, and 90% of the isolates produced multiple carbapenemase genes. Tigecycline proved to be the most effective anti-CPGB antibiotic. Isolates with more resistance genes were more resistant to antibiotics, and isolates with three genes (42%) had the most extensively drug-resistant patterns (38%). A significant relationship was discovered between genetic and antibiotic resistance patterns. Only A. baumannii produced Ag NPs out of all the isolates tested. Ag NPs with a size of 10Â nm were confirmed by UV"“visible spectroscopy, FT-IR, XRD, and TEM analysis. The Ag NPs were effective against CPGB, with minimum inhibitory concentrations ranging from 64 to 8Â Î¼g/ml on average. Surprisingly, the combination of Ag NPs and antibiotics demonstrated synergistic and partial synergistic activity (fractional inhibitory concentration between 0.13 and 0.56) against CPGB, as well as a significant reduction in antibiotic concentrations, particularly in the case of A. baumanii versus ceftriaxone (1024 to 4Â Î¼g/ml). The notable synergistic activity of Ag NPs with antibiotics represents a valuable nanomedicine that may find clinical application in the future as a combined remedy.
Liquid-liquid triboelectric nanogenerator based on the immiscible interface of an aqueous two-phase system
Solid nanogenerators often have limited charge transfer due to their low contact area. Liquid"“liquid nanogenerators can transfer a charge better than the solid"“solid and solid"“liquid counterparts. However, the precise manipulation of the liquid morphology remains a challenge because of the fluidity limits of the liquid. In this work, using the surface tension of a droplet to fix its shape, a liquid-liquid triboelectric nanogenerator in Contact-Separation mode is designed using an immiscible aqueous-aqueous interface, achieving a contact surface charge transfer of 129 nC for a single droplet. The configuration is proven to be applicable in humid environments, and the two-phase materials have good biocompatibility and can be used as an effective drug carrier. Therefore, this nanogenerator is useful for designing future implantable devices. Meanwhile, this design also establishes the foundation of aqueous electronics, and additional applications can be achieved using this route.
Quantum nonlinear spectroscopy of single nuclear spins
Conventional nonlinear spectroscopy, which use classical probes, can only access a limited set of correlations in a quantum system. Here we demonstrate that quantum nonlinear spectroscopy, in which a quantum sensor and a quantum object are first entangled and the sensor is measured along a chosen basis, can extract arbitrary types and orders of correlations in a quantum system. We measured fourth-order correlations of single nuclear spins that cannot be measured in conventional nonlinear spectroscopy, using sequential weak measurement via a nitrogen-vacancy center in diamond. The quantum nonlinear spectroscopy provides fingerprint features to identify different types of objects, such as Gaussian noises, random-phased AC fields, and quantum spins, which would be indistinguishable in second-order correlations. This work constitutes an initial step toward the application of higher-order correlations to quantum sensing, to examining the quantum foundation (by, e.g., higher-order Leggett-Garg inequality), and to studying quantum many-body physics.
Identifying and tailoring C"“N coupling site for efficient urea synthesis over diatomic Fe"“Ni catalyst
Electrocatalytic urea synthesis emerged as the promising alternative of Haber"“Bosch process and industrial urea synthetic protocol. Here, we report that a diatomic catalyst with bonded Fe"“Ni pairs can significantly improve the efficiency of electrochemical urea synthesis. Compared with isolated diatomic and single-atom catalysts, the bonded Fe"“Ni pairs act as the efficient sites for coordinated adsorption and activation of multiple reactants, enhancing the crucial C"“N coupling thermodynamically and kinetically. The performance for urea synthesis up to an order of magnitude higher than those of single-atom and isolated diatomic electrocatalysts, a high urea yield rate of 20.2"‰mmol"‰hâˆ’1 gâˆ’1 with corresponding Faradaic efficiency of 17.8% has been successfully achieved. A total Faradaic efficiency of about 100% for the formation of value-added urea, CO, and NH3 was realized. This work presents an insight into synergistic catalysis towards sustainable urea synthesis via identifying and tailoring the atomic site configurations.
Limit cycles and chaos in the hybrid atom-optomechanics system
We consider atoms in two different periodic potentials induced by different lasers, one of which is coupled to a mechanical membrane via radiation pressure force. The atoms are intrinsically two-level systems that can absorb or emit photons, but the dynamics of their position and momentum are treated classically. On the other hand, the membrane, the cavity field, and the intrinsic two-level atoms are treated quantum mechanically. We show that the mean excitation of the three systems can be stable, periodically oscillating, or in a chaotic state depending on the strength of the coupling between them. We define regular, limit cycle, and chaotic phases, and present a phase diagram where the three phases can be achieved by manipulating the field-membrane and field-atom coupling strengths. We also computed other observable quantities that can reflect the system's phase such as position, momentum, and correlation functions. Our proposal offers a new way to generate and tune theÂ limit cycle and chaotic phases in a well-established atom-optomechanics system.
Terahertz lattice and charge dynamics in ferroelectric semiconductor SnPbTe
The symmetry breaking induced by the ferroelectric transition often triggers the emergence of topological electronic states such as Weyl fermions in polar metals/semimetals. Such strong coupling between the lattice deformation and electronic states is therefore essentially important for the control of versatile topological phases. Here, we study the terahertz lattice and charge dynamics in ferroelectric semiconductor SnxPb1-xTe thin films hosting versatile topological phases by means of the terahertz time-domain spectroscopy. With lowering the temperature, the resonant frequency of transverse optical (TO) phonon shows the significant softening and upturn. This temperature anomaly of lattice dynamics directly indicates the displacive-type ferroelectric transition. The resulting phase diagram suggests the enhancement of ferroelectricity in the films possibly due to compressive strain compared with the bulk crystals. The low-energy TO phonon induces the large DC and terahertz dielectric constant even in metallic state. Furthermore, we find that the Born effective charge of phonon mode is enhanced at around the compositions showing the band gap closing associated with the topological transition.
Evaluation of the causal relationship between smoking and schizophrenia in East Asia
Cigarette smoking has been suggested to be associated with the risk of schizophrenia in observational studies. A significant causal effect of smoking on schizophrenia has been reported in European populations using the Mendelian randomization approach; however, no evidence of causality was found in participants from East Asia. Using Taiwan Biobank (TWBB), we conducted genome-wide association studies (GWAS) to identify susceptibility loci for smoking behaviors, including smoking initiation (N"‰="‰79,989) and the onset age (N"‰="‰15,582). We then meta-analyzed GWAS from TWBB and Biobank Japan (BBJ) with the total sample size of 245,425 for smoking initiation and 46,000 for onset age of smoking. The GWAS for schizophrenia was taken from the East Asia Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, which included 22,778 cases and 35,362 controls. We performed a two-sample Mendelian randomization to estimate the causality of smoking behaviors on schizophrenia in East Asia. In TWBB, we identified one locus that met genome-wide significance for onset age. In a meta-analysis of TWBB and BBJ, we identified two loci for smoking initiation. In Mendelian randomization, genetically predicted smoking initiation (odds ratio (OR)"‰="‰4.00, 95% confidence interval (CI)"‰="‰0.89"“18.01, P"‰="‰0.071) and onset age (OR for a per-year increase"‰="‰0.96, 95% CI"‰="‰0.91"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.098) were not significantly associated with schizophrenia; the direction of effect was consistent with European Ancestry samples, which had higher statistical power. These findings provide tentative evidence consistent with a causal role of smoking on the development of schizophrenia in East Asian populations.
Incidence of nephrotoxicity associated with intravenous colistimethate sodium administration for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections
Colistimethate sodium (CMS) is the inactive prodrug of colistin, CMS has a narrow antibacterial spectrum with concentration-dependent bactericidal activity against multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Acinetobacter baumannii. This study aimed to analyze potential correlations between clinical features and the development of CMS-induced nephrotoxicity. This retrospective cohort study was conducted in a tertiary-care university hospital between 1 January 2015 and 31 December 2019. A total of 163 patients received CMS therapy. 75 patients (46%) developed nephrotoxicity attributable to colistin treatment, although only 14 patients (8.6%) discontinued treatment for this reason. 95.7% of CMS were prescribed as target therapy. Acinetobacter baumannii spp. was the most commonly identified pathogen (72.4%) followed by P. aeruginosa (19.6%). Several risk factors associated with nephrotoxicity were identified, among these were age (HR 1.033, 95%CI 1.016"“1.052, p"‰<"‰0.001), Charlson Index (HR 1.158, 95%CI 1.0462"“1.283; p"‰="‰0.005) and baseline creatinine level (HR 1.273, 95%CI 1.071"“1.514, p"‰="‰0.006). In terms of in-hospital mortality, risk factors were age (HR 2.43, 95%CI 1.021"“1.065, p"‰<"‰0.001); Charlson Index (HR 1.274, 95%CI 1.116"“1.454, p"‰="‰0.043), higher baseline creatinine levels (HR 1.391, 95%CI 1.084"“1.785, p"‰="‰0.010) and nephrotoxicity due to CMS treatment (HR 5.383, 95%CI 3.126"“9.276, p"‰<"‰0.001). In-hospital mortality rate were higher in patients with nephrotoxicity (log rank test p"‰<"‰0.001). In conclusion, the nephrotoxicity was reported in almost half of the patients. Its complex management, continuous renal dose adjustment and monitoring creatinine levels at least every 48Â h leads to a high percentage of inappropriate use and treatment failure.
Vitamin D deficiency and vitamin D receptor FokI polymorphism as risk factors for COVID-19
Given the sparse data on vitamin D status in pediatric COVID-19, we investigated whether vitamin D deficiency could be a risk factor for susceptibility to COVID-19 in Egyptian children and adolescents. We also investigated whether vitamin D receptor (VDR) FokI polymorphism could be a genetic marker for COVID-19 susceptibility. Methods.
