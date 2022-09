Clyde Eugene "Gene" Hohimer, 83, of Cave-In-Rock, died Sept. 5, 2022, at Hardin County General Hospital. Services took place Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Potters Church in Cave-In-Rock with interment at Cave Hill Cemetery. https://www.gilbertfunerals.com/obituaries/Clyde-Hohimer/#!/Obituary.

