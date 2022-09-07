Maximize your long-term provision storage with one of these top coolers. If you’re heading off grid for a few days or a few weeks, a quality camping cooler is an essential addition to your gear list. Whereas a styrofoam imposter will leave your food soaked in a lukewarm puddle in short order, forcing a return to town or even the end of your trip, a quality cooler will keep your perishables properly chilled for days on end. To help you find the best camping coolers for any camping adventure, I called in the latest models from the top manufacturers to see which would come out on top in a series of tests.

