ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
du.edu

DU’s Study Abroad Program On Its Way Back to Normal

For most DU students, cooling temperatures and falling leaves are a signal to pack up and head back to campus for the start of a new quarter. But some won’t experience fall in Denver this year—they will be immersed in study abroad experiences. Emelee Volden, director of DU’s...
DENVER, CO
douglas.co.us

Apply now to be a Colorado Master Gardener

Are you the green thumb your friends go to for gardening advice? Consider making it official by becoming a Colorado Master Gardener with training from Colorado State University. Colorado Master Gardener applications are open Sept. 1 through Oct. 16. Apply at cmg.extension.colostate.edu. Applications will be reviewed by the Douglas County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Student falls from second story John F. Kennedy High window

Denver Public Schools is launching an investigation into why a student fell from a second story window at John F. Kennedy High School on Monday, August 29th. The student suffered non-life threatening injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to the hospital. DPS spokesperson Scott Pribble said the district is investigating what led to the fall but can confirm that he did not jump. 
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
iheart.com

Denver Restaurant Named One Of Best New Restaurants In America

Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the "50 Best New Restaurants," and a Denver establishment made it on the list. "The industry has been through a lot in the last few years, but these new restaurants point to a hopeful next chapter," according to the website. After the pandemic made plain exactly how thankless restaurant work can be, some of the places on this list are challenging industry norms and putting their staff first in ways that feel new and refreshing."
DENVER, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns like Glenwood Springs

A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Academic Excellence#Law School Admission Test#Sturm College Of Law#The Sturm College Of Law
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Republicans Keep Campaigning With Their Conspiracist Fellow GOP Candidates

At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly, his right arm behind his fellow GOP candidate Stephanie Wheeler, who is running for a Denver statehouse seat.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado

One of the key considerations before moving to another place is how much it's going to cost to live there. Metro cities offer many features and amenities, from nationally-recognized sites and restaurants to public transit and unique cultures. Depending on where you live, however, it could be more pricey. That's...
COLORADO STATE
washparkprofile.com

The Glam House celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Capitol Hill location

The Glam House celebrated its one-year anniversary of opening its Capitol Hill location, 1433 N. Ogden St., in August. The Capitol Hill location is the salon’s second location. The Glam House got its start in 2016 when owner and founder Alexandria Grado started serving customers out of the basement of her southeast Denver home. In September 2018, The Glam House expanded to its first storefront location at 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
9NEWS

Denver attorney challenges habitual offender law

DENVER — Denver attorney Jason Flores-Williams won't argue his client Larry Gomez is innocent, but he wants the Colorado Supreme Court to reconsider how he was sentenced. “The court, when it sentenced him to 96 years in prison, it utilized, or used as a basis for that, crimes that occurred when he was a juvenile," Flores-Williams said.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

‘Longmire’ author coming to library

Hell and Back” is the newest installment in Wyoming-based writer Craig Johnson’s entertaining novels about Walt Longmire, basis for the popular television series. Johnson will appear at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Highlands Ranch Library, 9292 Ridgeline Blvd., to talk about his writing — and to sign copies of the new book afterward. Tickets cost $32 and include a hardcover copy of “Hell and Back,” dessert bites and a place in the book signing line. DCL.org/featured-events or Eventbrite.
LITTLETON, CO
denverite.com

Downtown businesses say rising homelessness is hurting them, even if it’s just the perception that it brings more crime

Colorado business leaders say the rise of visible homelessness in the state’s urban places is hurting their bottom lines. The public perception of safety in downtown Denver is becoming increasingly problematic, regardless of whether crime is actually being committed in the area, according to Beth Moyski of the Downtown Denver Partnership, a business advocacy group.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado

THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown

Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. Denver police remained in the area overnight.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy