(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
du.edu
DU’s Study Abroad Program On Its Way Back to Normal
For most DU students, cooling temperatures and falling leaves are a signal to pack up and head back to campus for the start of a new quarter. But some won’t experience fall in Denver this year—they will be immersed in study abroad experiences. Emelee Volden, director of DU’s...
douglas.co.us
Apply now to be a Colorado Master Gardener
Are you the green thumb your friends go to for gardening advice? Consider making it official by becoming a Colorado Master Gardener with training from Colorado State University. Colorado Master Gardener applications are open Sept. 1 through Oct. 16. Apply at cmg.extension.colostate.edu. Applications will be reviewed by the Douglas County...
Student falls from second story John F. Kennedy High window
Denver Public Schools is launching an investigation into why a student fell from a second story window at John F. Kennedy High School on Monday, August 29th. The student suffered non-life threatening injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to the hospital. DPS spokesperson Scott Pribble said the district is investigating what led to the fall but can confirm that he did not jump.
Denver school board VP ticketed for speeding in a school zone
Vice President of the Denver School Board, Auon'tai Anderson, received a ticket for speeding in a school zone near Montbello High School.
cpr.org
4 things we learned from the first-ever release of data that shows how Colorado DAs prosecute cases
Prosecutors representing more than half the state’s population unveiled new data on Thursday that showed racial biases in how they offer plea deals, who gets jail time pre-trial and who gets offered probation versus a jail or prison sentence. Eight district attorneys across the state — some representing rural...
iheart.com
Denver Restaurant Named One Of Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the "50 Best New Restaurants," and a Denver establishment made it on the list. "The industry has been through a lot in the last few years, but these new restaurants point to a hopeful next chapter," according to the website. After the pandemic made plain exactly how thankless restaurant work can be, some of the places on this list are challenging industry norms and putting their staff first in ways that feel new and refreshing."
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns like Glenwood Springs
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
coloradosun.com
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Republicans Keep Campaigning With Their Conspiracist Fellow GOP Candidates
At Colorado Republican Party fundraiser in Weld County last month, 17 candidates posed together for a picture, standing in front of “Meet Our Candidates” signs listing all their names. U. S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, the most prominent contender of the group, appeared on one end, smiling broadly, his right arm behind his fellow GOP candidate Stephanie Wheeler, who is running for a Denver statehouse seat.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado
One of the key considerations before moving to another place is how much it's going to cost to live there. Metro cities offer many features and amenities, from nationally-recognized sites and restaurants to public transit and unique cultures. Depending on where you live, however, it could be more pricey. That's...
washparkprofile.com
The Glam House celebrates the one-year anniversary of its Capitol Hill location
The Glam House celebrated its one-year anniversary of opening its Capitol Hill location, 1433 N. Ogden St., in August. The Capitol Hill location is the salon’s second location. The Glam House got its start in 2016 when owner and founder Alexandria Grado started serving customers out of the basement of her southeast Denver home. In September 2018, The Glam House expanded to its first storefront location at 4085 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver’s Belcaro neighborhood.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
coloradopolitics.com
GOP secretary of state candidate Pam Anderson backed by former election officials of all stripes
Surrounded by former Colorado election officials from across the political spectrum, Republican secretary of state nominee Pam Anderson on Wednesday unveiled a list of reforms intended to restore public trust in elections at a campaign event in Denver. "It's a wonderful feeling to stand up here with so many of...
Denver attorney challenges habitual offender law
DENVER — Denver attorney Jason Flores-Williams won't argue his client Larry Gomez is innocent, but he wants the Colorado Supreme Court to reconsider how he was sentenced. “The court, when it sentenced him to 96 years in prison, it utilized, or used as a basis for that, crimes that occurred when he was a juvenile," Flores-Williams said.
highlandsranchherald.net
‘Longmire’ author coming to library
Hell and Back” is the newest installment in Wyoming-based writer Craig Johnson’s entertaining novels about Walt Longmire, basis for the popular television series. Johnson will appear at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Highlands Ranch Library, 9292 Ridgeline Blvd., to talk about his writing — and to sign copies of the new book afterward. Tickets cost $32 and include a hardcover copy of “Hell and Back,” dessert bites and a place in the book signing line. DCL.org/featured-events or Eventbrite.
denverite.com
Downtown businesses say rising homelessness is hurting them, even if it’s just the perception that it brings more crime
Colorado business leaders say the rise of visible homelessness in the state’s urban places is hurting their bottom lines. The public perception of safety in downtown Denver is becoming increasingly problematic, regardless of whether crime is actually being committed in the area, according to Beth Moyski of the Downtown Denver Partnership, a business advocacy group.
Xcel may use A/C control programs more
Xcel said customers on these load management programs need to be aware that Xcel can have some control of their air conditioning. Also, the option may be used more often.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado
THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Leslie Herod explains why she’s running to be Denver’s next mayor
Leslie Herod has been a very visible and vocal leader at the Colorado Capitol. She believes all the legislation she was able to pass could help her in her bid to become Denver's next mayor.
Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown
Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. Denver police remained in the area overnight.
