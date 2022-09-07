House of the Dragon set itself apart from Game of Thrones this week when it pushed aside basically every storyline involving a character not-named Targaryen (not that there were many to begin with). While Thrones swept across Westeros throughout almost every episode of its run, jumping back and forth between regions and houses, Dragon has remained almost completely sedentary in King’s Landing, and never more so than this week. The result felt like a bottle episode of a sitcom, emphasized by the focus on familial relationships, and the hijinks painted in a quintessential Thrones-ian darkness. Missing only a laugh track, “King of the Narrow Sea” included tropes that allow it to fit squarely in with Full House, Cheers, or The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, you know, if The Fresh Prince included more incest and child brides. There was the rebellious teen sneaking out (and of course getting caught, forced to learn her lesson), the over-dramatized hangover, marriage troubles, and references to characters that have yet to—and possibly will never—appear (will the Bronze Bitch please stand up?). Honestly, there was enough there that I can’t help but imagine Rhaenyra, Viserys, Otto, and Daemon in a title sequence akin to Friends, Daemon pausing in the middle of a joust or Alicent stopping mid-childbirth to wave at the camera as their name appears on screen. I’m counting on YouTube to deliver that vision, but in the meantime, let’s cast NBC’s newest sitcom, House of the Dragon.

TV SERIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO