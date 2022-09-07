Read full article on original website
The White Lotus sweeps the 2022 Emmy Awards with five trophies as British stars also win big
The 2022 Emmy Awards have drawn to a close, after an especially big night for the cast and crew of HBO’s The White Lotus. The wealth satire won awards in five categories, honouring stars Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge for their acting and creator Mike White for his writing and directing.
"Abbott Elementary" Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Finally Won An Emmy Award And Sang Her Acceptance Speech
Sheryl Lee Ralph won her first ever Emmy Award tonight, sang part of her acceptance speech, and now I can't stop crying.
wmagazine.com
The Best Dressed Stars on the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
The 74th annual Emmy Awards have arrived—and with it, a whole lot of outstanding fashion moments. Zendaya, in a terribly chic Valentino strapless gown, black ribbon headband, and Bulgari diamond choker, appeared the undisputed champ of the night. But that doesn’t mean the other stars on the 2022 Emmys carpet were nothing to sniff at. They were, in fact, drop-dead gorgeous: Nicholas Hoult in an inventive Dior design; Emmy winner Amanda Seyfried in delicate old Hollywood Armani Privé; Ted Lasso star Sarah Niles in a sculptural, gold gown; and Jung Ho-yeon wearing paillette patchwork Louis Vuitton. See all our favorites from the evening, below.
wmagazine.com
House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 4: Married (To Your Daughter’s Best Friend)...With Children
House of the Dragon set itself apart from Game of Thrones this week when it pushed aside basically every storyline involving a character not-named Targaryen (not that there were many to begin with). While Thrones swept across Westeros throughout almost every episode of its run, jumping back and forth between regions and houses, Dragon has remained almost completely sedentary in King’s Landing, and never more so than this week. The result felt like a bottle episode of a sitcom, emphasized by the focus on familial relationships, and the hijinks painted in a quintessential Thrones-ian darkness. Missing only a laugh track, “King of the Narrow Sea” included tropes that allow it to fit squarely in with Full House, Cheers, or The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, you know, if The Fresh Prince included more incest and child brides. There was the rebellious teen sneaking out (and of course getting caught, forced to learn her lesson), the over-dramatized hangover, marriage troubles, and references to characters that have yet to—and possibly will never—appear (will the Bronze Bitch please stand up?). Honestly, there was enough there that I can’t help but imagine Rhaenyra, Viserys, Otto, and Daemon in a title sequence akin to Friends, Daemon pausing in the middle of a joust or Alicent stopping mid-childbirth to wave at the camera as their name appears on screen. I’m counting on YouTube to deliver that vision, but in the meantime, let’s cast NBC’s newest sitcom, House of the Dragon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Devotion’ Review: Despite a Passionate Jonathan Majors, This Korean War Epic Seldom Takes Flight
If you believe the marketing, then Devotion, an inspirational aerial combat epic set during the Korean War, would like very much to be thought of as Top Gun: Corsair. Strip away the IMAX scope, the booming score and the flyboy swagger, however, and all that remains is a hollow shell of bland, beaten-down war movie tropes that leave Jonathan Majors to effectively fend for himself with his deeply-rooted lead portrayal of the first Black aviator in Navy history.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Wildflower' Review: Kiernan Shipka Plays the Daughter of Neurodivergent Parents in an Endearing Coming-of-Age FilmToronto: Oscar Frontrunners Shine at Tribute...
The Queen could be buried with just two pieces of jewellery
The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday 19 September. Her Majesty died on Thursday 8 September, aged 96.Following the funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, the Queen’s coffin will be transported to Windsor, where she will be buried alongside her parents and her late husband, Prince Philip.While her coffin will be decorated with jewels as she lies in state, the late monarch may only be buried with a select few.Natural Diamond Council head of communications, Lisa Levinson, believes the Queen will be buried with some of her more modest jewels.Speaking to Metro, Levinson says that...
Bill Hader Was One Of The Only People Wearing A Mask Inside The 2022 Emmy Awards, And He Skipped The Red Carpet Too
Looks like the Barry star was thinking about protecting himself from COVID-19 at the ceremony.
wmagazine.com
Sarah Paulson Celebrated Her Eighth Emmy Nomination with Holland Taylor By Her Side
Sarah Paulson is no stranger to the Emmy Awards. The actress celebrated her eighth nomination on Monday night, arriving to the red carpet as only a veteran could, stealing the spotlight in an eye-catching look, as always, and with her partner, Holland Taylor in tow. For the event, Paulson wore...
