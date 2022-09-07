ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Shorthaul – jetBlue: New York – Jacksonville, Florida (and vice versa). $97 (Basic Economy) / $147 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

The Flight Deal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas

The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Topaz Village in Ortega sells for $66 million

Two properties that make up the Topaz Villas at 5327 Timuquana Road sold for $66 million Sept. 7. Through Mission Springs JV 2019 LLC, Lynd Co. of San Antonio sold the apartments to NS Property Management of Fort Lauderdale, which bought the property through Villas at Ortega LP. Lynd bought...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes in San Jose sell for $45 million

The Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes at 7200 Powers Ave. sold Sept. 1 for $45 million. Through Pointe Sienna (M-O) Owner LLC, Morgan Properties of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, sold the property to Bridge Investment Group of Sandy, Utah. Bridge Investment bought the property through Bridge WF II FL Pointe Sienna...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
State
New York State
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor

With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
paigemindsthegap.com

8 Rainy Day Activities in Fernandina Beach, Florida

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Not every beach trip is going to be sunny and free of...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Basic Economy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Taxes#Creditcards Com#Premium Newsletter
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walgreen Co. sells two stores for a total of $11.9 million

Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sold two Jacksonville properties Aug. 26 for a combined $11.9 million. The buyer is Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group, through CP Thunder FS LLC. Walgreen sold its property at 14405 Beach Blvd. for $6.1 million and its 5990 Townsend Road site for $5.8 million. Corporate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville

From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business Travel
islandernews.com

Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County gov’t workers displeased ahead of Aetna contract renewal

Commissioners unanimously approved the negotiated deal. Sometimes it seems like people go into their insurance plans knowing that it doesn’t exactly work for them. Sometimes those people are a whole county workforce. The Nassau County Board of Commissioners recently agreed to a flat renewal with Aetna for county workers’ health care coverage, although it did so with reservations.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

UPS to hire around 1,770 employees for Holiday Season in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United Parcel Service announced Wednesday it expects to hire more than 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area ahead of the holiday rush. Their new streamlined, digital-first process now takes just 25 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. And nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished

A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City review board initially approves Pratt Funeral Home project

Plans to restore a historic LaVilla area funeral home, believed to be Florida’s first, and convert it to long-term and Airbnb-style apartments and retail is a step closer to reality. The Downtown Development Review Board voted 8-0 on Sept. 8 to grant conceptual design approval for Silver Street Management...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy