The Shorthaul – jetBlue: New York – Jacksonville, Florida (and vice versa). $97 (Basic Economy) / $147 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Read full article on original website
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas
The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Topaz Village in Ortega sells for $66 million
Two properties that make up the Topaz Villas at 5327 Timuquana Road sold for $66 million Sept. 7. Through Mission Springs JV 2019 LLC, Lynd Co. of San Antonio sold the apartments to NS Property Management of Fort Lauderdale, which bought the property through Villas at Ortega LP. Lynd bought...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes in San Jose sell for $45 million
The Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes at 7200 Powers Ave. sold Sept. 1 for $45 million. Through Pointe Sienna (M-O) Owner LLC, Morgan Properties of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, sold the property to Bridge Investment Group of Sandy, Utah. Bridge Investment bought the property through Bridge WF II FL Pointe Sienna...
Jacksonville ranked No. 138 among ethnically diverse cities in the U.S., WalletHub study shows
A new study looks at which cities in the country are considered the most diverse. For Florida, you might be surprised where some cities fell on that list. Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan dug into the findings from WalletHub. The study used several factors to find the rankings. They...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor
With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
10NEWS
Military, first responders and teachers sail free on Margaritaville cruise
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated story) Need a vacation? Active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators sail free on the Margaritaville at Sea cruise to the Bahamas. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad,...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Earl soon to become post-tropical
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
paigemindsthegap.com
8 Rainy Day Activities in Fernandina Beach, Florida
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Not every beach trip is going to be sunny and free of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
JSO projects increased revenues by taking over monitoring services, but could cost taxpayers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO expects to take in $1.4 million dollars more in revenue by fully taking over ankle monitoring systems in Duval County, but there are concerns the proposal could actually cost taxpayers. Josh Cockrell is co-owner of Reliable Monitoring Solutions. The company has been one of the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Walgreen Co. sells two stores for a total of $11.9 million
Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sold two Jacksonville properties Aug. 26 for a combined $11.9 million. The buyer is Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group, through CP Thunder FS LLC. Walgreen sold its property at 14405 Beach Blvd. for $6.1 million and its 5990 Townsend Road site for $5.8 million. Corporate...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville
From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
islandernews.com
Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
'It’s in collapse': Charlie Crist slams Gov. DeSantis over Florida property insurance crisis
DeSantis called a special legislative session in May to try to bolster the market, but problems have continued.
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County gov’t workers displeased ahead of Aetna contract renewal
Commissioners unanimously approved the negotiated deal. Sometimes it seems like people go into their insurance plans knowing that it doesn’t exactly work for them. Sometimes those people are a whole county workforce. The Nassau County Board of Commissioners recently agreed to a flat renewal with Aetna for county workers’ health care coverage, although it did so with reservations.
Yulee homeowner told insurance policy may not be renewed because house isn't completed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been week since First Coast News spoke with a woman in Nassau County who had complaints about the time it has taken to build her home. She now tells us her homeowners insurance policy may be terminated. "I'm very tired of it, honestly, t's too...
UPS to hire around 1,770 employees for Holiday Season in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United Parcel Service announced Wednesday it expects to hire more than 1,770 seasonal employees in the Jacksonville area ahead of the holiday rush. Their new streamlined, digital-first process now takes just 25 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. And nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished
A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
Jacksonville Daily Record
City review board initially approves Pratt Funeral Home project
Plans to restore a historic LaVilla area funeral home, believed to be Florida’s first, and convert it to long-term and Airbnb-style apartments and retail is a step closer to reality. The Downtown Development Review Board voted 8-0 on Sept. 8 to grant conceptual design approval for Silver Street Management...
Comments / 0