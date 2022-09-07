Read full article on original website
Related
Tribe decides new name of Willamette Falls site
The Confederated Tribes of Grande Ronde on Wednesday revealed the name it selected for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls
hereisoregon.com
Oregon’s best places for a day hike with kids
Some of our most treasured memories with our kids are built around hiking in Oregon. The entire process of getting ready to go, singing songs in the car on the way to the trailhead, and exploring a brand-new place lead to some of the best times we have as a family. Because for us, it’s not about the miles per hour; it’s about the smiles per mile!
pdxmonthly.com
Portland's Best Pizza
By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pdxmonthly.com
More than Wine and Onions in Eastern Washington’s Wine Country
Find beer, cider, gelato, cheesemakers, and an inexplicable aviary (but no octopus mural, RIP) on a weekend trip to Walla Walla. The concentration of tasting rooms in Walla Walla, the epicenter of eastern Washington's wine country, means Main Street downtown provides some of the best people watching anywhere in the Northwest. On weekend afternoons, you can sip an iced coffee, enjoy a pastry, or have your own wine tasting at a sidewalk table while watching progressively more intoxicated groups of tourists dodge college students on bikes.
An absolutely mind-boggling, fantastic, bewildering experience in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Commercial hot air ballooning is back to the valley and the conditions to fly have been nothing short of perfect. According to Seattle Ballooning, other than sponsoring a balloon during festivals, there haven’t been any opportunities to get out and sail the sky in years.
Middle Eastern bakery opens in Tri-Cities + A celebration for new food truck plaza
The new food truck plaza celebrates its grand opening this weekend, starting Friday.
Grand Ronde tribe names its 23-acre Willamette Falls site Tumwata Village
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde has chosen “Tumwata Village” as the name for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City, and has launched tumwatavillage.org to explain plans for expanded public access to this part of ancestral homelands. The website will be updated as decisions are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
WWEEK
Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders
In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
Pacific Power announces estimated shutoff times in 6 Oregon counties
As people prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs throughout the state due to heavy wind conditions, Pacific Power released estimates of when residents in certain areas should expect their power to be temporarily turned off.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vandalism Reported in Imbler and La Grande
Union County – Vandalism has been reported around Union County this week. The letters “BCM” were spray painted on the “Welcome to Imbler” sign along Highway 82, a garage door in La Grande, and at the Christian Church in Elgin. Anyone who may have information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s official: Power shutoffs underway across Oregon amid fire danger
With a red flag warning in effect across Oregon Friday, mass public safety power shutoffs are happening across the state because of high winds and extreme fire conditions.
From India to Italy to the Tri-Cities — La Bella Vita restaurant is a ‘blend of cultures’
“You’re not going to find anything like it.”
Neighbors frustrated over NE Portland homeless camp that moved in two years ago and never left
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the past two years, families living near the corner of Northeast 125th Place and Shaver Street have had to share their lawns with a homeless encampment. Residents told KGW that homeless individuals in their quiet neighborhood, nestled between three schools and rows of cornfields, have refused services from the city.
hillsboroherald.com
Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues
By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
High fire danger forecasted in Portland, across state
Dry, gusty winds and high temperatures are expected on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10.Weather forecasters are warning of high fire danger in Portland and across much of the state as dry east winds are expected to combine with high temperatures in the coming days. The chances are low that conditions will mirror those of the 2020 Labor Day fires, which scorched over 1.1 million acres, killed 11 people and caused days of dangerous smoke levels. Models indicate there's a less than 5% likelihood winds similar to those of the devastating fire event two years ago will occur, with...
Portland residents flee as homeless fill neighborhood parks, crime surges: 'Infinite final straws'
Portland, Oregon, residents are outraged, blaming far-left politicians for the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city. Jeff Reynolds, who recently moved from the city, and The Fields Bar & Grill owner Jim Rice joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss how the crises in the Democrat-run city have impacted the community and why politicians are to blame for the spiral.
Pendleton man combats wildfire with neighbor’s tractor
PENDLETON — Jeff Hemphill, director of the Happy Canyon Night Show, was at the Happy Canyon grounds preparing for upcoming festivities when his brother, Pilot Rock Fire Chief Brian Hemphill called with news.
Oregonians warned of possible power shutoffs ahead of expected wind event
Residents in Oregon are being alerted about the potential for power outages later this week as officials warn about expected critical fire danger on Friday and Saturday.
Comments / 0