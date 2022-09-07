ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

hereisoregon.com

Oregon’s best places for a day hike with kids

Some of our most treasured memories with our kids are built around hiking in Oregon. The entire process of getting ready to go, singing songs in the car on the way to the trailhead, and exploring a brand-new place lead to some of the best times we have as a family. Because for us, it’s not about the miles per hour; it’s about the smiles per mile!
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Pizza

By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

More than Wine and Onions in Eastern Washington’s Wine Country

Find beer, cider, gelato, cheesemakers, and an inexplicable aviary (but no octopus mural, RIP) on a weekend trip to Walla Walla. The concentration of tasting rooms in Walla Walla, the epicenter of eastern Washington's wine country, means Main Street downtown provides some of the best people watching anywhere in the Northwest. On weekend afternoons, you can sip an iced coffee, enjoy a pastry, or have your own wine tasting at a sidewalk table while watching progressively more intoxicated groups of tourists dodge college students on bikes.
WALLA WALLA, WA
WWEEK

Three Hotels Approaching Foreclosure in the Heart of Portland Offer a Warning to City Leaders

In an era when people can work from anywhere, few choose downtown Portland. That’s clear from a July study by ECONorthwest, not yet finalized, which shows that on any given day, there are 55% fewer workers downtown than there were before the pandemic. In the same report, consultants estimated it would take until 2034 for office vacancy in downtown Portland to drop below 10%—the ideal range.
PORTLAND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vandalism Reported in Imbler and La Grande

Union County – Vandalism has been reported around Union County this week. The letters “BCM” were spray painted on the “Welcome to Imbler” sign along Highway 82, a garage door in La Grande, and at the Christian Church in Elgin. Anyone who may have information...
UNION COUNTY, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues

By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

High fire danger forecasted in Portland, across state

Dry, gusty winds and high temperatures are expected on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10.Weather forecasters are warning of high fire danger in Portland and across much of the state as dry east winds are expected to combine with high temperatures in the coming days. The chances are low that conditions will mirror those of the 2020 Labor Day fires, which scorched over 1.1 million acres, killed 11 people and caused days of dangerous smoke levels. Models indicate there's a less than 5% likelihood winds similar to those of the devastating fire event two years ago will occur, with...
PORTLAND, OR
Fox News

Portland residents flee as homeless fill neighborhood parks, crime surges: 'Infinite final straws'

Portland, Oregon, residents are outraged, blaming far-left politicians for the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city. Jeff Reynolds, who recently moved from the city, and The Fields Bar & Grill owner Jim Rice joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss how the crises in the Democrat-run city have impacted the community and why politicians are to blame for the spiral.
PORTLAND, OR

